ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Questions Of Transparency Arise In Every Major Deal Under Modi Govt: Congress On IDBI Bank Row

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday posed questions to the government related to transparency and conflicts of interest amid the IDBI Bank sale row, asking why such concerns arise with "every" major government deal under the Modi dispensation.

Congress general secretary (in-charge Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the IDBI, established on July 1, 1964, was envisioned by the then-finance minister T. T. Krishnamachari (TTK) and played a historic role in providing financial assistance to the private sector and accelerating India's industrial development.

Furthermore, it contributed significantly to the creation of key institutions such as SIDBI, EXIM Bank, the NSE, SEBI and NSDL, the Congress leader said in his post on X.

"What is the justification for selling an institution with such a historic legacy -- one that recorded a profit of nearly Rs 10,000 crore in the last financial year -- to the Canadian firm Fairfax?" he said.

The government on October 14 approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings for about Rs 53,000 crore (USD 5.5 billion), in what would be the largest foreign investment in an Indian bank and a major milestone in the country's long-delayed banking privatisation drive.

Ramesh claimed the recent investigations by Businessworld have brought to light significant revelations that raise serious questions regarding this decision by the Modi government.

"Gurumoorthy Mahalingam, an independent director at LIC, served simultaneously on the boards of both LIC and Thomas Cook India -- a company controlled by Fairfax -- for a period of seven months. During this time, LIC initiated the process of selling its 30.24% stake in IDBI, while Fairfax was among the bidders for the bank," he said, citing the media report.

Pointing out that Mahalingam was also a member of LIC's Investment Committee, Ramesh alleged that this presents a clear case of a potential, serious conflict of interest.

"The government has offered a vague explanation, but it fails to address concerns regarding Mahalingam's dual role, the conflict of interest, or the future of IDBI's employees. It also fails to explain the urgency behind selling a public sector bank that has returned to profitability," Ramesh said.

Claiming that the issue extends beyond IDBI, Ramesh said it raises a broader question as to why concerns regarding transparency and accountability arise with every major government deal under the Modi administration.

"Who is making the decisions in these major government deals? Whose interests are being protected? Do regulatory bodies and public institutions retain their independence?

"Are potential conflicts of interest investigated? Is there a complete, public record available regarding valuations, the appointment of advisors, and the decision-making process? And most importantly: is Parliament merely being presented with decisions, or does the government also acknowledge its accountability to it?" he said.

On Friday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had also questioned the government's decision to sell off the profitable public bank to the Canadian firm, after which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had accused him of spreading "lies" on the issue and asserted that all due process has been followed in the IDBI Bank strategic restructuring.