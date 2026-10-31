Why Questions Of Transparency Arise In Every Major Deal Under Modi Govt: Congress On IDBI Bank Row
Jairam claimed that the recent investigations by Businessworld have brought to light significant revelations that raise serious questions regarding this decision by the Modi government.
By PTI
Published : October 31, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday posed questions to the government related to transparency and conflicts of interest amid the IDBI Bank sale row, asking why such concerns arise with "every" major government deal under the Modi dispensation.
Congress general secretary (in-charge Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the IDBI, established on July 1, 1964, was envisioned by the then-finance minister T. T. Krishnamachari (TTK) and played a historic role in providing financial assistance to the private sector and accelerating India's industrial development.
Furthermore, it contributed significantly to the creation of key institutions such as SIDBI, EXIM Bank, the NSE, SEBI and NSDL, the Congress leader said in his post on X.
IDBI की स्थापना 1 जुलाई 1964 को हुई थी। इसकी परिकल्पना तत्कालीन वित्त मंत्री टी. टी. कृष्णमाचारी (TTK) ने की थी। निजी क्षेत्र को वित्तीय सहायता देने और भारत के औद्योगिक विकास को गति देने में IDBI की ऐतिहासिक भूमिका रही है। इसके साथ-साथ IDBI ने SIDBI, EXIM Bank, NSE, SEBI और NSDL जैसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्थाओं के निर्माण में भी अहम योगदान दिया। ऐसी ऐतिहासिक भूमिका निभाने वाले संस्थान, जो पिछले वित्तीय वर्ष में करीब दस हज़ार करोड़ मुनाफ़े में था, को कनाडा की कंपनी Fairfax को बेचने का औचित्य क्या है? पिछले कुछ दिनों में इस मामले पर Businessworld ने पड़ताल करके बड़े खुलासे किए हैं जो मोदी सरकार के इस निर्णय पर गंभीर सवाल खड़ा करते हैं। LIC के स्वतंत्र निदेशक गुरुमूर्ति महालिंगम सात महीने तक LIC और Fairfax नियंत्रित Thomas Cook India, दोनों के बोर्ड में रहे। इस दौरान LIC ने IDBI में अपनी 30.24 प्रतिशत हिस्सेदारी बेचने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी थी और Fairfax बैंक के लिए बोली लगाने वालों में शामिल थी। महालिंगम LIC की Investment Committee के सदस्य भी थे। यह हितों के टकराव की गंभीर आशंका का मामला है। सरकार ने गोलमोल सफ़ाई देने की कोशिश की है, पर यह सफाई महालिंगम की दोहरी भूमिका, हितों के टकराव और IDBI कर्मचारियों के भविष्य पर उठे सवालों का जवाब नहीं देती। न ही यह बताती है कि मुनाफ़े में लौट चुके एक सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के बैंक को बेचने की आख़िर जल्दबाज़ी ही क्या है। सवाल सिर्फ IDBI का नहीं है। सवाल यह है कि मोदी सरकार के कार्यकाल में होने वाले हर बड़े सरकारी सौदे पर पारदर्शिता और जवाबदेही को लेकर सवाल क्यों उठते हैं? बड़े सरकारी सौदों में निर्णय कौन ले रहा है? किसके हित सुरक्षित रखे जा रहे हैं? क्या नियामकों और सार्वजनिक संस्थानों की स्वतंत्रता बरकरार है? क्या संभावित हितों के टकराव की जांच होती है? क्या मूल्यांकन, सलाहकारों की नियुक्ति और फैसलों की प्रक्रिया का पूरा रिकॉर्ड सार्वजनिक होता है या नहीं? और सबसे अहम: क्या संसद को केवल फैसले सुना दिए जाते हैं, या सरकार उसके प्रति अपनी जवाबदेही भी स्वीकार करती है? मोदी सरकार को तीन सीधे सवालों का जवाब देना चाहिए: 1. IDBI के शेयर की न्यूनतम कीमत पहले ₹94.42 तय की गई थी। फिर इसे घटाकर ₹75.99 क्यों किया गया? सरकार के अपने तय न्यूनतम मूल्य से करीब ₹8,800 करोड़ कम में बैंक बेचने की नौबत क्यों आई? यह किसके कहने पर और क्यों हुआ? 2. Fairfax की बोली खुलने वाले दिन ही न्यूनतम कीमत क्यों और किन नियमों के तहत बदली गई? नई कीमत तय करने वालों को क्या पहले से पता था कि Fairfax ने कितनी बोली लगाई है? 3. जब LIC Fairfax को IDBI में अपनी हिस्सेदारी बेच रही थी, तब LIC का एक निदेशक Fairfax की ही एक कम्पनी के बोर्ड में भी बैठा था। क्या यह हितों का सीधा टकराव नहीं है? और IDBI की बिक्री प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के बाद Fairfax समूह की कम्पनियों में दस पूर्व सरकारी और नियामक अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति क्यों हुई? क्या इन नियुक्तियों की जांच हुई और किसने की? न्याय होना ही नहीं चाहिए, होते हुए दिखना भी चाहिए। लेकिन जब गंभीर सवालों के जवाब न मिलें, हितों के टकराव की स्वतंत्र जांच न दिखे और फैसलों की प्रक्रिया पारदर्शी न हो, तो निष्पक्षता कहां है?— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 31, 2026
"What is the justification for selling an institution with such a historic legacy -- one that recorded a profit of nearly Rs 10,000 crore in the last financial year -- to the Canadian firm Fairfax?" he said.
The government on October 14 approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings for about Rs 53,000 crore (USD 5.5 billion), in what would be the largest foreign investment in an Indian bank and a major milestone in the country's long-delayed banking privatisation drive.
Ramesh claimed the recent investigations by Businessworld have brought to light significant revelations that raise serious questions regarding this decision by the Modi government.
"Gurumoorthy Mahalingam, an independent director at LIC, served simultaneously on the boards of both LIC and Thomas Cook India -- a company controlled by Fairfax -- for a period of seven months. During this time, LIC initiated the process of selling its 30.24% stake in IDBI, while Fairfax was among the bidders for the bank," he said, citing the media report.
Pointing out that Mahalingam was also a member of LIC's Investment Committee, Ramesh alleged that this presents a clear case of a potential, serious conflict of interest.
"The government has offered a vague explanation, but it fails to address concerns regarding Mahalingam's dual role, the conflict of interest, or the future of IDBI's employees. It also fails to explain the urgency behind selling a public sector bank that has returned to profitability," Ramesh said.
Claiming that the issue extends beyond IDBI, Ramesh said it raises a broader question as to why concerns regarding transparency and accountability arise with every major government deal under the Modi administration.
"Who is making the decisions in these major government deals? Whose interests are being protected? Do regulatory bodies and public institutions retain their independence?
"Are potential conflicts of interest investigated? Is there a complete, public record available regarding valuations, the appointment of advisors, and the decision-making process? And most importantly: is Parliament merely being presented with decisions, or does the government also acknowledge its accountability to it?" he said.
On Friday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had also questioned the government's decision to sell off the profitable public bank to the Canadian firm, after which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had accused him of spreading "lies" on the issue and asserted that all due process has been followed in the IDBI Bank strategic restructuring.
She alleged that the Congress used banks and financial institutions as "personal entities" and pressured bank employees to extend loans at their whim, bypassing prudent lending norms.
Sitharaman said, "IDBI Bank was handed over to us in poor shape, as IDBI itself was forced to lend to large business groups with close connections to @INCIndia leaders such as Videocon, Winsome, ABG Shipyard, and Kingfisher."
"These turned into bad loans, causing huge losses for IDBI Bank, which we recognised," she said in a social media post.
"The NDA govt led by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi revived the IDBI Bank through professionalism, prudence and recapitalisation of more than Rs 25,000 crores. "The IDBI Bank is now poised for its next phase of growth," the Finance Minister said.
Posing questions to the Modi government and demanding answers, Ramesh on Saturday asked why the minimum price for IDBI shares, initially set at Rs 94.42, was subsequently reduced to Rs 75.99.
How did it come to pass that the bank was sold for approximately Rs 8,800 crore less than the minimum price the government itself had established, and at whose behest and for what reason did this happen, he asked.
"Why, and under which rules, was the minimum price altered on the very day that Fairfax's bid was opened? Did those who determined the new price already know the value of the bid submitted by Fairfax?" Ramesh said. At the time LIC was selling its stake in IDBI to Fairfax, one of LIC's directors also served on the board of a company belonging to the Fairfax group, the Congress leader said and asked why this did not constitute a clear conflict of interest.
"Furthermore, why were ten former government and regulatory officials appointed to companies within the Fairfax group after the sale process for IDBI had commenced? Have these appointments been investigated, and if so, by whom?" he said.
"Justice must not only be done; it must also be seen to be done. But when serious questions remain unanswered, when there is no sign of an independent investigation into conflicts of interest, and when the decision-making process lacks transparency -- where, then, is the impartiality?" Ramesh said.
The strategic transaction of the IDBI Bank is expected to be completed by the end of the current financial year, subject to regulatory clearance from the Reserve Bank of India.
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