ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Put Up A Show Of Independence In Appointments Of Election Commission?: SC Questions Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday orally questioned Attorney General R. Venkataramani on why the Centre includes the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the selection committee for appointing election commissioners (ECs), observing that the LoP's role appears merely ornamental, and asked, “Why do you put up this show of independence in the body?”

The current panel to appoint the chief election commissioner and other ECs comprises the prime minister, the LoP and a Union cabinet minister.

A bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta and comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma is hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and said it wished judges too were appointed with the same speed as Election Commissioners.

During the hearing, Justice Datta asked the AG, representing the Centre, “Why do you then include the leader of the opposition? He’s ornamental. It will always be 2:1.”

“Why do you put up this show of independence in the body? Will a member of the cabinet go against the prime minister?” he queried.

The bench observed that for a CBI director, the CJI is there and it can say this is for maintenance of law and order, or it could be stretched to the rule of law. “But not for maintaining democracy? Not for ensuring pure elections? We don’t say the CJI should be there. But why shouldn’t there be an independent member?” bench observed orally.