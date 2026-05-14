Why Put Up A Show Of Independence In Appointments Of Election Commission?: SC Questions Centre
The current panel to appoint the chief election commissioner and other ECs comprises the prime minister, the LoP and a Union cabinet minister
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 14, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday orally questioned Attorney General R. Venkataramani on why the Centre includes the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the selection committee for appointing election commissioners (ECs), observing that the LoP's role appears merely ornamental, and asked, “Why do you put up this show of independence in the body?”
The current panel to appoint the chief election commissioner and other ECs comprises the prime minister, the LoP and a Union cabinet minister.
A bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta and comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma is hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and said it wished judges too were appointed with the same speed as Election Commissioners.
During the hearing, Justice Datta asked the AG, representing the Centre, “Why do you then include the leader of the opposition? He’s ornamental. It will always be 2:1.”
“Why do you put up this show of independence in the body? Will a member of the cabinet go against the prime minister?” he queried.
The bench observed that for a CBI director, the CJI is there and it can say this is for maintenance of law and order, or it could be stretched to the rule of law. “But not for maintaining democracy? Not for ensuring pure elections? We don’t say the CJI should be there. But why shouldn’t there be an independent member?” bench observed orally.
The bench emphasized that the issue before it was whether the present law satisfied the constitutional requirement of an independent EC. The bench said a free and fair election can be accomplished by an independent poll panel. “ECI can only be independent if it has independent commissioners,” observed the bench.
The bench also referred to the March 2, 2023, judgment in the Anoop Baranwal case by a five-judge constitution bench. The 2023 verdict had unanimously held that the selection of the CEC and the ECs would be done by a three-member committee consisting of the prime minister, the leader of the opposition (or the leader of the largest opposition party in Parliament), and the CJI.
Justice Datta observed if the court were to borrow the language used in the 2023 judgment in writing its judgment on this law, and, in a lighter vein, added, “Is it copyright violation… we simply borrow that language. Passing an Article 142 order?” AG said he is not asking the court to desist from exploring this issue and is only referring to the contours of the debate that will be involved.
“We are not going to say anything based on Anoop Baranwal... Please remove it from your mind that we are on that. CJI inclusion will make things much better so that no one else can be considered… give it to Parliament. Parliament under the Constitution is to legislate. We are not to legislate and we are only to interpret the law. And, if at all we are with them we can say yes for x,y,z, reason we feel that Article 14 is violated. Only to this extent and not on the basis of Anoop Baranwal,” observed Justice Datta.
The hearing in the matter will continue next week.
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