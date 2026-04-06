ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Punjab Needs To Produce More Mustard?

Khanna (Ludhiana): The decrease in area under oilseed cultivation is manifesting in an increase in the prices of mustard oil. In Punjab, oilseeds were cultivated in about 5,00,000 hectares in 1970-75 which has now come down to a mere 51,000 hectares. This includes the area under soybean, sorghum, mustard, sunflower and others.

Apart from mustard oil, the plant leaves are consumed as a vegetable and the skin of the seeds is fed to the cattle. In Punjab, apart from brown and yellow mustard, raya-toriya and gobhi mustard are grown.

Last year, mustard was cultivated in around 41,000 hectares in Punjab with the farmers largely sticking to the traditional cycle of wheat and paddy. Mustard is sown from September end to the end of October with some varieties even sown till November.

Sukhchain Singh, a farmer from Khanpur village in Ludhiana, disclosed that he has cultivated mustard on five acres for the first time and has come out of the wheat-paddy cycle. He plans to increase the area under mustard as it requires less effort and saves high input costs.

"If the government helps, farmers can move towards mustard production. If production increases, the oil price will also decrease. We want the government to give higher minimum support price (MSP) on mustard as this will help small farmers,” he said.

Another farmer Ranjit Singh said, “If the farmers get proper remuneration, they will grow mustard and this will help save groundwater. Without proper procurement on MSP, the farmers are at a loss. The farmers fear to get out of the wheat-paddy cycle as they have guaranteed MSP procurement.”

He underlined that the farmers also understand the need to cultivate mustard and pulses but refrain in the face of improper procurement and marketing facilities. “If the problem of MSP and marketing is solved, the area under mustard in Punjab can increase. Farmers get mustard seeds at a high cost. The government should make seeds available at lower costs,” he added.

Meanwhile, commission agent Sachin Shahi explained that around 90% of Punjab farmers follow the wheat-paddy cycle. “Mustard cultivation can be done here on the lines of Rajasthan. But the farmers are not getting any support from the government in the shape of subsidies and MSP.. If the government procures the produce, the area under mustard cultivation will increase,” he said.

In the absence of proper procurement at MSP, the farmers are compelled to sell their produce in accordance with the market forces which can be below or above the MSP. Because of this, the farmers are unwilling to take risks and move out of the wheat-paddy cycle.