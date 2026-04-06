Why Punjab Needs To Produce More Mustard?
The farmers argue that the government needs to ensure procurement at MSP, provide marketing avenues and subsidise input costs to increase country's oilseed production.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Khanna (Ludhiana): The decrease in area under oilseed cultivation is manifesting in an increase in the prices of mustard oil. In Punjab, oilseeds were cultivated in about 5,00,000 hectares in 1970-75 which has now come down to a mere 51,000 hectares. This includes the area under soybean, sorghum, mustard, sunflower and others.
Apart from mustard oil, the plant leaves are consumed as a vegetable and the skin of the seeds is fed to the cattle. In Punjab, apart from brown and yellow mustard, raya-toriya and gobhi mustard are grown.
Last year, mustard was cultivated in around 41,000 hectares in Punjab with the farmers largely sticking to the traditional cycle of wheat and paddy. Mustard is sown from September end to the end of October with some varieties even sown till November.
Sukhchain Singh, a farmer from Khanpur village in Ludhiana, disclosed that he has cultivated mustard on five acres for the first time and has come out of the wheat-paddy cycle. He plans to increase the area under mustard as it requires less effort and saves high input costs.
"If the government helps, farmers can move towards mustard production. If production increases, the oil price will also decrease. We want the government to give higher minimum support price (MSP) on mustard as this will help small farmers,” he said.
Another farmer Ranjit Singh said, “If the farmers get proper remuneration, they will grow mustard and this will help save groundwater. Without proper procurement on MSP, the farmers are at a loss. The farmers fear to get out of the wheat-paddy cycle as they have guaranteed MSP procurement.”
He underlined that the farmers also understand the need to cultivate mustard and pulses but refrain in the face of improper procurement and marketing facilities. “If the problem of MSP and marketing is solved, the area under mustard in Punjab can increase. Farmers get mustard seeds at a high cost. The government should make seeds available at lower costs,” he added.
Meanwhile, commission agent Sachin Shahi explained that around 90% of Punjab farmers follow the wheat-paddy cycle. “Mustard cultivation can be done here on the lines of Rajasthan. But the farmers are not getting any support from the government in the shape of subsidies and MSP.. If the government procures the produce, the area under mustard cultivation will increase,” he said.
In the absence of proper procurement at MSP, the farmers are compelled to sell their produce in accordance with the market forces which can be below or above the MSP. Because of this, the farmers are unwilling to take risks and move out of the wheat-paddy cycle.
President of Aarhti (commission agents) Association of Khanna which is Asia's largest grain market, Harbans Singh Rosha said that although the government has fixed the MSP of Rs 6200 per quintal on mustard for the current season, the lack of procurement has left the farmers disappointed. “If there is proper procurement and processing of mustard seeds along with subsidized inputs, mustard farming can become number one in Punjab. Earlier, only black mustard was cultivated but now even yellow mustard is being grown. The latter can fetch Rs 6800 to Rs 7400 per quintal," he said.
He explained that earlier because of less water, Punjab’s farmers used to grow mustard, barley and groundnut. As water availability increased they shifted towards wheat and paddy that ensured procurement at MSP. ”When the farmer is assured that mustard will be procured at MSP or above, its cultivation will increase," he underlined.
A trader at Khanna Mandi, Surinder Kumar said, " Earlier farmers used to grow wheat and mustard for their own needs. With mechanization leading to high profits for wheat and paddy, they gave up mustard cultivation. Earlier they grew mustard on wheat stubble which has stopped. The supply of mustard in the market has decreased and the prices of oil have increased."
Ludhiana’s Chief Agriculture Officer, Gurdeep Singh said, "This time, mustard was cultivated in 2000 hectares in Ludhiana district which is very less. To meet the cost of mustard in our country, 60% of the oil has to be imported which is a big loss for our economy.”
He said the Agriculture Department also makes farmers aware of the benefits of growing and processing mustard. “The government gives 33 % subsidy on a processing unit. If farmers take advantage of this, the country can become self-sufficient in the mustard sector," he added.
Agriculture expert Rajinder Singh told ETV Bharat that farmers should turn to mustard cultivation in Punjab. “Mustard cultivation meets only 3% of the oil requirements in Punjab and the rest has to be imported at high prices.”
While the MSP on mustard stands at Rs 6200 per quintal, the yield per acre is 6 quintals to 8 quintals in India and even touches up to 15 quintals in case of some varieties. Around 120 lakh tonnes of oil is produced in the country and 140 lakh tonnes of oil is imported. The area under mustard and other oil seeds in the country is 9.18 lakh hectares. India still remains the fourth largest producer of oilseed in the world.
Rajasthan is the leading mustard producer in the country followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Haryana and Assam. In Punjab, where the soil is best for mustard production, Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur and Bathinda are the top producers.