Why Petrol Costs More In Some States: Govt Note Puts Spotlight On VAT Burden
Govt said India kept fuel prices largely stable for 76 days during the Hormuz crisis despite a sharp global crude oil surge, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST|
Updated : May 23, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
New Delhi: As political sparring intensifies over the latest fuel price hikes, a detailed note defending the Centre’s fuel pricing strategy claims that state-level taxes, and not central excise duty alone, are the biggest reason behind the sharp variation in petrol and diesel prices across India.
The document, released by the government, in the backdrop of three consecutive fuel price revisions this month, argues that while the Centre maintains a uniform excise duty structure nationwide, retail prices differ from state to state because of varying Value Added Tax (VAT) rates imposed by individual state governments.
According to the data given by government, states with the highest fuel prices are largely concentrated in southern India, particularly in states governed by Congress or INDIA bloc allies, including Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Andhra Pradesh, governed by the TDP-led NDA ally, has also emerged as a high-tax outlier due to additional cess and per-litre charges.
The report states that Andhra Pradesh currently levies around 31 VAT on petrol along with an additional ₹4 per litre charge and a road development cess, taking the effective tax burden to nearly 35 per cent. Telangana’s petrol prices are nearing Rs 116 per litre, while Kerala imposes an additional social security cess over its base VAT structure.
In contrast, states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Goa and Assam, all governed by the BJP, continue to maintain petrol prices at or below Rs 102 per litre, the note says. It claims that these states passed on the full benefits of the Centre’s March 2026 excise duty reduction directly to consumers without imposing additional VAT burdens.
The report comes amid growing opposition criticism over the recent fuel price hikes announced by oil marketing companies (OMCs) on May 15, 19 and 23. Combined together, the three revisions have increased petrol prices by Rs 4.74 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.82 per litre, the first major upward revision in retail fuel prices in nearly four years.
Defending the increase, the report argues that India had shielded consumers from global crude oil volatility for nearly 76 days during the ongoing Strait of Hormuz disruption. It says the Centre and OMCs absorbed rising international oil costs during this period before allowing phased retail revisions.
The report traces India’s fuel pricing interventions since 2021, highlighting four separate excise duty cuts and retail reductions over the last few years. These included excise cuts in November 2021 and May 2022 during the Russia–Ukraine conflict, an OMC-led retail cut in March 2024, another excise reduction in April 2025, and the major Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) cut announced on March 27, 2026.
According to the document, the March 2026 move reduced petrol excise duty to Rs 3 per litre while effectively bringing diesel excise duty to zero. The Centre claims the cut alone resulted in a revenue sacrifice of nearly Rs 30,000 crore in the current fiscal year.
The document further argues that India remains the “only major economy” to have reduced retail fuel prices during both the Russia–Ukraine war and the current Hormuz crisis, despite Brent crude crossing $120 per barrel on multiple occasions.
It says the excise reductions of November 2021 and May 2022 together lowered petrol prices by Rs 18 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 16 per litre over a six-month period. The government claims these measures prevented the full burden of rising crude prices from being transferred to consumers.
A major political section of the document focuses on the long-running debate around oil bonds issued during the UPA era. The note claims that petrol prices in 2014 appeared lower because the previous government had issued nearly Rs 1.34 lakh crore worth of oil bonds between 2005 and 2010 instead of fully passing on fuel costs to consumers at the time.
According to the report, the present government has since redeemed over Rs 1.30 lakh crore in principal along with substantial interest liabilities. It argues that unlike the oil bond mechanism, the current government’s approach has relied on direct excise cuts and immediate fiscal absorption rather than deferring liabilities to future taxpayers.
The report also provides details of losses absorbed by public sector OMCs and the exchequer during the recent crude oil spike.
At the peak of the Hormuz disruption, when Brent crude reportedly touched around $126 per barrel, the government and OMCs were absorbing nearly Rs 24 per litre on petrol and ₹30 per litre on diesel, the note says.
It further states that OMC under-recoveries had touched nearly Rs 1,000 crore per day before the recent price revisions. Even after the three hikes in May, losses are still partially being absorbed, with daily losses reducing to around Rs 750 crore.
The document also highlights the role of export levies introduced alongside the March 27 SAED cut. Levies of Rs 21.50 per litre on diesel exports and Rs 29.50 per litre on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were imposed to prevent domestic fuel supplies from being diverted overseas amid global price arbitrage.
In an international comparison, India recorded one of the lowest increases in fuel prices globally between February and May 2026. While countries such as Myanmar, Malaysia, Pakistan, the UAE and the United States witnessed fuel price increases ranging from 40 per cent to over 100 per cent, India’s increase remained around 5 per cent, according to the report.
The note concludes by asserting that India managed to maintain relative fuel price stability through two major global energy crises, the Russia–Ukraine conflict and the Strait of Hormuz disruption, through a combination of excise cuts, fiscal support and OMC absorption. It also reiterates that state-level VAT remains the single biggest factor behind regional differences in pump prices across the country.
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