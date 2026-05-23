ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Petrol Costs More In Some States: Govt Note Puts Spotlight On VAT Burden

New Delhi: As political sparring intensifies over the latest fuel price hikes, a detailed note defending the Centre’s fuel pricing strategy claims that state-level taxes, and not central excise duty alone, are the biggest reason behind the sharp variation in petrol and diesel prices across India.

The document, released by the government, in the backdrop of three consecutive fuel price revisions this month, argues that while the Centre maintains a uniform excise duty structure nationwide, retail prices differ from state to state because of varying Value Added Tax (VAT) rates imposed by individual state governments.

According to the data given by government, states with the highest fuel prices are largely concentrated in southern India, particularly in states governed by Congress or INDIA bloc allies, including Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Andhra Pradesh, governed by the TDP-led NDA ally, has also emerged as a high-tax outlier due to additional cess and per-litre charges.

The report states that Andhra Pradesh currently levies around 31 VAT on petrol along with an additional ₹4 per litre charge and a road development cess, taking the effective tax burden to nearly 35 per cent. Telangana’s petrol prices are nearing Rs 116 per litre, while Kerala imposes an additional social security cess over its base VAT structure.

In contrast, states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Goa and Assam, all governed by the BJP, continue to maintain petrol prices at or below Rs 102 per litre, the note says. It claims that these states passed on the full benefits of the Centre’s March 2026 excise duty reduction directly to consumers without imposing additional VAT burdens.

The report comes amid growing opposition criticism over the recent fuel price hikes announced by oil marketing companies (OMCs) on May 15, 19 and 23. Combined together, the three revisions have increased petrol prices by Rs 4.74 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.82 per litre, the first major upward revision in retail fuel prices in nearly four years.

Defending the increase, the report argues that India had shielded consumers from global crude oil volatility for nearly 76 days during the ongoing Strait of Hormuz disruption. It says the Centre and OMCs absorbed rising international oil costs during this period before allowing phased retail revisions.

People queue to refuel at a fuel station in Ahmedabad (AFP)

The report traces India’s fuel pricing interventions since 2021, highlighting four separate excise duty cuts and retail reductions over the last few years. These included excise cuts in November 2021 and May 2022 during the Russia–Ukraine conflict, an OMC-led retail cut in March 2024, another excise reduction in April 2025, and the major Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) cut announced on March 27, 2026.

According to the document, the March 2026 move reduced petrol excise duty to Rs 3 per litre while effectively bringing diesel excise duty to zero. The Centre claims the cut alone resulted in a revenue sacrifice of nearly Rs 30,000 crore in the current fiscal year.