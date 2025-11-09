'Why Oppose SIR?' Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Explains In Video
Stalin has accused the BJP and the Election Commission of rushing the process and said that DMK plans statewide protests against the exercise.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 7:04 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday released a video statement strongly opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, calling it a “conspiracy”. He also alleged that the exercise was being carried out in a hurry and without transparency.
“A correct and authentic voter list is the basis for a fair election. We are not opposed to the revision of the voter list. But it would not be right to do it in a hurry without giving sufficient time, and with only a few months left for the election. This clearly indicates that the BJP cheated the voters’ list in collusion with the Election Commission,” Stalin said in the video.
He said that the Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as well as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had already raised strong objections to the SIR. “We opposed the SIR when it was announced, calling it a conspiracy. We convened an all-party meeting and passed a resolution. We have filed a case in the Supreme Court and announced protests across all district capitals on November 11,” he said.
S.I.R-ஐ ஏன் எதிர்க்கிறோம்?#SIR குறித்து எதிர்க்கட்சிகள் செய்யும் பரப்புரைக்குப் பதில்!— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) November 9, 2025
S.I.R குறித்த பொதுமக்களின் சந்தேகங்களுக்கு உதவி எண்: 08065420020#தமிழ்நாடு_தலைகுனியாது #தமிழ்நாடு_போராடும் #தமிழ்நாடு_வெல்லும் pic.twitter.com/LPjsNsHJqv
Stalin also highlighted alleged flaws in the voter revision form, saying it lacked clarity and could lead to the wrongful removal of voters from the list. He also questioned the format and instructions of the form. “It is scary to think about. Even well-educated and highly responsible people will be dizzy if they see this calculation form,” the Tamil Nadu chief minister said, criticising the confusing instructions in the form.
In response to criticism that state government employees were involved in the process, Stalin said that the Election Commission was responsible for the employees, not the state government. “Misinformation should not be spread to mislead the people. The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were not adequately performing their duties, and they often lacked sufficient forms and failed to visit voters.
He urged voters to verify their details, fill out their forms correctly and obtain acknowledgement slips to protect their voting rights. “Voting rights are an undeniable and fundamental right of democracy,” Stalin said, announcing a DMK-run helpline (08065420020) and assistance centres open to the general public.
“The danger of taking away our voting rights is at the doorstep. Let us all work together to protect democracy in Tamil Nadu from being assassinated,” he warned.
Also Read