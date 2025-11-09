ETV Bharat / bharat

'Why Oppose SIR?' Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Explains In Video

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday released a video statement strongly opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, calling it a “conspiracy”. He also alleged that the exercise was being carried out in a hurry and without transparency.

“A correct and authentic voter list is the basis for a fair election. We are not opposed to the revision of the voter list. But it would not be right to do it in a hurry without giving sufficient time, and with only a few months left for the election. This clearly indicates that the BJP cheated the voters’ list in collusion with the Election Commission,” Stalin said in the video.

He said that the Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as well as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had already raised strong objections to the SIR. “We opposed the SIR when it was announced, calling it a conspiracy. We convened an all-party meeting and passed a resolution. We have filed a case in the Supreme Court and announced protests across all district capitals on November 11,” he said.