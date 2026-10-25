ETV Bharat / bharat

Why October Rain Cannot Override Delhi Pollution

The city's average AQI has improved to 167 in the moderate category. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Overnight rain, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms brought temporary relief from air pollution in Delhi on Sunday, with the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) improving to 167 in the moderate category. However, 11 of the capital's 54 monitoring stations continued to record poor air quality, highlighting the uneven impact of the weather event.

Experts have cautioned that the improvement may be short-lived, stressing that rainfall and stronger winds can disperse pollutants but cannot resolve the underlying problem of emissions from vehicles, construction activities, road dust and waste burning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning occurred at a few places in Delhi during Saturday night. Isolated hailstorms were also reported in parts of Central and South Delhi.

Commuters wade through rain-slicked roads amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi. (ANI)

The weather office attributed the event to a feeble western disturbance in the middle and upper tropospheric levels, along with moisture flowing in from the Arabian Sea. Isolated hailstorms were also reported in Ferozepur, Sirsa, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad while gusty winds of up to 85 kmph were recorded in Kaithal.

According to rainfall observations reported by the IMD, Safdarjung recorded 4.4 mm rain between 8.30 pm on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday.

Delhi's average AQI stood at 167 at 9 am on Sunday, according to CPCB readings reported by media outlets. However, 11 of the capital's 54 monitoring stations remained in the poor category, with IIT Delhi recording an AQI of 245 and Alipur 233.

Vehicles, Waste Burning And Dust Driving Pollution Build-up

Soumya Dutta, former advisory board member of the UN Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN) and trustee of MAUSAM, told ETV Bharat that Delhi's air quality deteriorated in early October because of a combination of persistent local emissions and changing weather conditions.

“The most important ones are persistent in-city sources, like a large number of vehicles, diesel generators, waste burning (including in the four operating waste to energy plants) all of which added large loads of PM2.5 and gaseous pollutants,” Dutta said.

He explained that the end of the monsoon reduced rain-induced removal of particulate matter while drier conditions allowed dust to accumulate as surfaces dried out.

Traffic police personnel wearing raincoat controls traffic amid rain, in New Delhi. (ANI)

“Increased post-monsoon construction activities and more road dust from drier surfaces also contributed to higher PM10 levels,” he said.

Dutta also pointed to changing wind patterns as another factor that could influence Delhi's pollution levels.

“As the strong winds of monsoon have died down and the direction of winds is changing from SW to NW, note dust will now be carried from the Thar desert and arid regions of western India,” he said.

According to Dutta, brief spells of rain and stronger winds between October 10 and 14 had temporarily reduced pollution levels, but the improvement did not last.

“In between, the brief spell of rain and stronger stormy winds reduced the air pollution levels, around October 10-14, but with that ending, AQI is back to around 300 (poor and very poor),” he said.

Dutta stressed that addressing local pollution sources was essential for lasting improvement.

“Without tackling the issues of large amounts of in-city pollutant sources, there is no longer term solution to Delhi's air pollution problem,” he said.

Temporary Rain Relief Before Diwali

S N Mishra, an expert in climate change and sustainability and visiting faculty at the TERI School of Advanced Studies, said October is generally one of the most pleasant months in north-western India. However, weakening low-level winds and the settling of pollutants during mornings gradually mark the beginning of seasonal air pollution build-up.

“An occasional spell of rainfall or thunderstorms in October is relatively rare, but not unusual for the region,” Mishra said.

Explaining the weather system, he said western disturbances moving slightly southwards can interact with eastward-moving weather systems to trigger rainfall and thunderstorms over north-western India.

Mishra said a cyclone moving north-northwestwards could potentially interact with a western disturbance around October 28–30, bringing light rainfall to Delhi and heavy rainfall to parts of eastern India.

He said the unstable atmospheric conditions could help disperse pollutants and keep Delhi's air quality largely in the moderate category, occasionally touching the poor threshold, until Diwali.

However, he warned that firecrackers could add a substantial fresh load of pollutants to the atmosphere.

“The weather may offer Delhi a temporary respite from pollution, but the real challenge will return when favourable meteorological conditions disappear and emissions continue to accumulate,” he said.