ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Why Not Cap Margins Across All Medicines?’, SC Presses For Wider Drug Price Controls To Protect Patients

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Centre’s move to cap trade margins on anti‑cancer drugs at 30 per cent of the MRP, saying the response was “hardly anything to be happy about” and asked why similar relief could not be extended to other medicines.

While the government argued the step would save patients about Rs 2,500 crore annually, the apex court pointed to glaring mark‑ups — from stents priced five times higher to saline drips sold at nearly 25 times their cost — and pressed for a broader regime to protect consumers. “Why can’t you control the entire range of drugs?” the apex court asked the Centre.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the Centre before the bench.

Justice Mehta noted that a stent's price to the retailer was Rs 5,000 and the MRP was Rs 25,000. The Centre, having earlier faced severe criticism from the top court for steep markups of cancer drugs by hospitals, said that the government has taken an important decision to cap the trade margin on anti-cancer drugs at 30 per cent of the MRP, which is expected to result in annual savings of approximately Rs 2,500 crore to patients.

During the hearing, the bench said the game is which drug to bring under DPCO [Drugs (Prices Control) Order]and which drug to keep out, and that is the entire case.

“Why any medicine other than a patented medicine or a patented drug or a device is required to be kept out of the zone of DPCO?” asked the bench.

Bhati said pricing is only one limb of the policy and a four-limb policy was framed in 2012. Citing an example of Aristo Povidon 20GM, the bench noted it is an antiseptic solution pack size 20 GM, MRP Rs 6,455, price to seller Rs 1,355. “Can you justify why this is not a part of DPCO? Azithromycin, 250-tab, pack size 20…MRP 78.39 and PTS Rs 2,850. Can you please bridge the great divide?” asked the bench.

The bench further queried Bhati, “What is the benefit to the manufacturer in fixing the price. MRP is 400 times the price to sell. Give one reason? Give one reason helpful to the patient, who is ultimately the consumer.”

Justice Mehta insisted, “Give the court one beneficial reason for the patient.” Bhati said a very low value product would normally require a higher margin for it to be attractive for retailers to keep and sell. Higher margins in such cases are thus important for ensuring the availability of such medicines to the consumer, she added. “Our concern is that there has to be balance between pricing, there has to be balance between availability. There has to be some level of market play to be made available to drugs. Therefore, we do not want to control the entire ecosystem of drugs”, said Bhati.

Justice Nath asked, “why can’t you control the entire range of drugs?”

Bhati said India already has the lowest prices for medicines, and too much government intervention would cause the market to suffer. “For a common man. A product, forget medicines… a product leaves the manufacturer with Rs 1000, ultimately it is sold at a price Rs 100, so the production cost of that product is definitely less than Rs 100. Because it is covering the margin of the manufacturer. The transportation, the retailer who is selling it. He is also managing an establishment of pharmaceutical store. So all those profits taken together, how do you fix the price of Rs 900, and you allow it to happen”, observed the bench.

The bench said the Centre's response on capping the trade margin of anti-cancer drugs at 30 per cent of the maximum retail price (MRP) is "hardly anything to be happy about" and questioned why the government cannot cap trade margins of other medicines. "This is not even the tip of the iceberg and this has come due to harsh observations made by the court," said Justice Mehta.

The bench said that the Centre's response was insufficient and flagged that a single saline drip was sold in market for Rs 270 while its actual cost was Rs 11.

"There is hardly anything to be happy about. There is actually nothing for the benefit of the patients," the bench observed as Centre’s law officers tried to explain the regime in place.

Mehta said that the government has taken an important step to cap the trade margin on anti-cancer drugs at 30 per cent of the MRP, which would result in savings of approximately Rs 2,500 crore to patients. Justice Nath told the solicitor general that the court fails to understand that if the government can cap the price of anti-cancer drugs, then why can it not bring all the medicines under this regime.