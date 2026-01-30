ETV Bharat / bharat

'Why Northeast Politically Orphaned': Cong Poses 10 Questions To BJP On Assam

FILE- Pawan Khera ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: With Home Minister Amit Shah visiting Assam, the Congress on Friday posed 10 questions to the BJP and asked why the people of the state and the entire Northeast been "politically orphaned". Taking a swipe at the BJP, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Shah's visit was a "welcome step" from a party that is known to ignore the sufferings of the Northeast. He said the Congress has 10 questions from the BJP's 10 years in power in Assam, and while there, the Home Minister must seek answers from his "disciple 'Bhumi-Bikreta' Himanta Biswa Sarma". "(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi promised six months. Himanta promised five years. It has been 12 years - why is there still no ST status for Koch-Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, and the Tea Tribes/Adivasi?" Khera said in his post on X. Why has the government enabled the sale of 1.5 lakh bighas of land belonging to Assam's indigenous people to cronies and why does Sarma get a free hand, he asked.