SC To Rajasthan Government: Why No CCTV Cameras In Interrogation Room Of Police Stations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Rajasthan government why no CCTV cameras are installed in the interrogation room of police stations, saying “it is a question of human right…”.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing a suo motu matter concerning the lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.

The bench observed that the interrogation room of a police station is the "main place" where CCTV cameras have to be there.

"As per your affidavit, there is no camera in the interrogation room, which is the main place where cameras have to be," the bench said.

The apex court said cost is involved in installing CCTV cameras, but "it is a question of human rights", and asked the state what its proposal regarding an oversight mechanism is.

The bench observed that the feed has to go to some centralised place or agency where there is oversight.

The bench also heard submissions of senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, who was appointed as an amicus curiae to assist the court in a separate matter in which the top court had passed an order in December 2020. The apex court, in that order, had directed the Centre to install CCTV cameras and recording equipment at the offices of investigating agencies, including the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency.