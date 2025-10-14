ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Rajasthan Government: Why No CCTV Cameras In Interrogation Room Of Police Stations

The bench observed that the interrogation room of a police station is the "main place" where CCTV cameras have to be there.

Supreme Court
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : October 14, 2025 at 7:27 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Rajasthan government why no CCTV cameras are installed in the interrogation room of police stations, saying “it is a question of human right…”.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing a suo motu matter concerning the lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.

The bench observed that the interrogation room of a police station is the "main place" where CCTV cameras have to be there.

"As per your affidavit, there is no camera in the interrogation room, which is the main place where cameras have to be," the bench said.

The apex court said cost is involved in installing CCTV cameras, but "it is a question of human rights", and asked the state what its proposal regarding an oversight mechanism is.

The bench observed that the feed has to go to some centralised place or agency where there is oversight.

The bench also heard submissions of senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, who was appointed as an amicus curiae to assist the court in a separate matter in which the top court had passed an order in December 2020. The apex court, in that order, had directed the Centre to install CCTV cameras and recording equipment at the offices of investigating agencies, including the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency.

Dave told the bench that he had filed an updated report in the matter and emphasised that an oversight mechanism was needed.

The bench asked the Centre and other states to file responses to the report placed by the amicus and posted the matter for hearing on November 24.

On September 4, the apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report which stated that 11 lives were lost in police custody in Rajasthan in the first eight months of 2025, of which seven incidents occurred in the Udaipur division.

The apex court had in 2018 ordered the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations to check human rights abuses.

Also Read

SC Stays Karnataka HC Verdict, Orders Recount in Malur MLA Election Dispute

TASMAC Case: 'What Happens To Federal Structure, State's Right To Investigate...' SC Asks ED

TAGGED:

INTERROGATION ROOM CCTV
RAJASTHAN NEWS
RAJASTHAN GOVERNMENT
SUPREME COURT
SUPREME COURT NEWS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Kashmiri Youth Turn GTA Into ‘Halal’ Reel Series: No Guns, Just Bread Runs And Family Chores

ETV Bharat Impact: Odisha's 'Tree Man' Gets New Home After 40 Years Of Green Mission, Thanks To Hyderabad-Based Trust

Giving Dignity To Dead: Karnataka Woman Living In Crematorium Has Cremated Over 4000 Bodies In A Decade

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.