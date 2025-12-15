ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Nitin Nabin's Appointment As BJP National Executive President Is Important For The Party's Future

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin being greeted by supporters after he was appointed BJP?s working national president, in Patna ( PTI )

Patna: As 45-year-old Bihar minister and five-term MLA Nitin Nabin took charge as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive president in Delhi amid much fanfare on Monday, it marked a tectonic change in the saffron party and threw some light on its future strategy.

BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders were present at the party headquarters in Delhi to receive him, signalling the importance of the change. Huge posters and banners welcoming him had come up outside the party headquarters in Patna and Delhi, as senior leaders made a beeline to congratulate him on his rise.

Though the appointment by the BJP parliamentary board with 'immediate effect' came as a surprise to everybody, especially the senior leaders of the party, realisation soon dawned upon them about the deep thinking and planning behind it by the central leadership.

Nitin, a native of Patna, is the first leader from eastern India to hold the position. He could replace the present party president JP Nadda, whose second consecutive three-year term ends on January 22 next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah quickly hailed him, his merit, leadership quality and hard work as a dedicated karyakarta (worker) of the party. The words of two of the apex leaders in the BJP triggered a massive wave of enthusiasm among its workers and lower-rung office-bearers across the country by buttressing their belief that their work at the grassroots would not go unrecognised.

BJP's newly elected National Working President Nitin Nabin at Mahavir Mandir, in Patna (PTI)

Modi underlined Nitin’s qualities, including "humble nature, grounded style of working", and "industrious leader with rich organisational experience with an impressive record as MLA, as well as minister in Bihar for multiple terms."

These traits have endeared him in the party, made him popular among the people, and he has the ability to persuade anybody and everybody in an easygoing style.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, front left, congratulates state Minister Nitin Nabin, right, after the latter was appointed BJP?s working national president, in Patna, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is also seen. (PTI)

The credentials

Nitin is the son of former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a resolute BJP worker since its early days, who passed away in 2006, leading to a by-election. He was pursuing a graduate degree in engineering at that time and dropped out of the course to contest the poll. This is one of the reasons that he mentions his educational qualification as 'intermediate' (higher secondary or class XII board) pass.

Nitin won from the then Patna (West) – now Bankipore – constituency, riding the sympathy wave, and has represented it continuously since then. He first became a minister in 2021. At present, he holds the charge of the road construction, the urban development and housing departments, though as per the BJP tradition, he might have to quit chief minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet to focus more on the central leadership of the party.

Change in the guard and rise of the new generation

The new appointment signals the intent of the BJP to replace the old guard in its organisational structure with the third-generation leaders since the Bharatiya Jan Sangh days. A young leader at the top will ensure a young team in the coming days. In fact, Nabin was born in 1980, the year the BJP was formed.

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha, left, and Samrat Choudhary, right, and state BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, second left, felicitate state Minister Nitin Nabin after the latter was appointed BJP?s working national president, in Patna, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. (PTI)

It will also be logical because Nitin will prefer to work with a younger team for seamless execution of the policies of the party, decisions, and his command keeping pace with the AI (Artificial Intelligence), information and smartphone revolution. The old guard may resist a change in ideas and keeping pace with the technological changes.