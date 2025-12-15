Why Nitin Nabin's Appointment As BJP National Executive President Is Important For The Party's Future
Nitin Nabin took charge as the Bharatiya Janata Party national executive president on Monday in Delhi.
By Dev Raj
Published : December 15, 2025 at 6:42 PM IST
Patna: As 45-year-old Bihar minister and five-term MLA Nitin Nabin took charge as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive president in Delhi amid much fanfare on Monday, it marked a tectonic change in the saffron party and threw some light on its future strategy.
BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders were present at the party headquarters in Delhi to receive him, signalling the importance of the change. Huge posters and banners welcoming him had come up outside the party headquarters in Patna and Delhi, as senior leaders made a beeline to congratulate him on his rise.
Though the appointment by the BJP parliamentary board with 'immediate effect' came as a surprise to everybody, especially the senior leaders of the party, realisation soon dawned upon them about the deep thinking and planning behind it by the central leadership.
Nitin, a native of Patna, is the first leader from eastern India to hold the position. He could replace the present party president JP Nadda, whose second consecutive three-year term ends on January 22 next year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah quickly hailed him, his merit, leadership quality and hard work as a dedicated karyakarta (worker) of the party. The words of two of the apex leaders in the BJP triggered a massive wave of enthusiasm among its workers and lower-rung office-bearers across the country by buttressing their belief that their work at the grassroots would not go unrecognised.
Modi underlined Nitin’s qualities, including "humble nature, grounded style of working", and "industrious leader with rich organisational experience with an impressive record as MLA, as well as minister in Bihar for multiple terms."
These traits have endeared him in the party, made him popular among the people, and he has the ability to persuade anybody and everybody in an easygoing style.
The credentials
Nitin is the son of former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a resolute BJP worker since its early days, who passed away in 2006, leading to a by-election. He was pursuing a graduate degree in engineering at that time and dropped out of the course to contest the poll. This is one of the reasons that he mentions his educational qualification as 'intermediate' (higher secondary or class XII board) pass.
Nitin won from the then Patna (West) – now Bankipore – constituency, riding the sympathy wave, and has represented it continuously since then. He first became a minister in 2021. At present, he holds the charge of the road construction, the urban development and housing departments, though as per the BJP tradition, he might have to quit chief minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet to focus more on the central leadership of the party.
Change in the guard and rise of the new generation
The new appointment signals the intent of the BJP to replace the old guard in its organisational structure with the third-generation leaders since the Bharatiya Jan Sangh days. A young leader at the top will ensure a young team in the coming days. In fact, Nabin was born in 1980, the year the BJP was formed.
It will also be logical because Nitin will prefer to work with a younger team for seamless execution of the policies of the party, decisions, and his command keeping pace with the AI (Artificial Intelligence), information and smartphone revolution. The old guard may resist a change in ideas and keeping pace with the technological changes.
The situation could be a repeat of what happened when Union minister Nitin Gadkari became the BJP national president in 2009 at the age of 52. He slowly formed his team, in which a majority of the leaders were around his age. It cut down the issues related to indiscipline, groupism, and disobedience.
A young leader will also be more acceptable to the youths, on whom the BJP has been focusing for the past several years as a priority group, and has made deep inroads among them with the help of the agendas of nationalism and Hinduism.
Nitin Nabin could also easily match the national and regional parties like the Congress, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, YSR Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and others, which are cultivating younger leaders.
Polls ahead and Nitin’s role
Altogether, four states and a Union Territory – West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry – are going to the polls in 2026. Of these, the West Bengal one is going to be a critical one, especially amid the tension due to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, coupled with the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators of settlers.
Nitin hails from the Kayastha caste, which is considered a highly-educated, hardworking, and gentle one among the general or the so-called upper castes. This particular caste is present in sizeable numbers in West Bengal, historically linked to education, administration and affluence. It has traditionally been a part of the 'bhadra lok' (educated, upper-middle class, with good manners).
In such a situation, the new appointment could help influence them to some extent, though casteism is not a key issue in West Bengal.
West Bengal has a large number of people, including voters, who are from Bihar but have either settled there or live and work there. Nitin's presence at the time of the elections could influence them.
Incidentally, the BJP in charge of West Bengal is Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey. So, when the state goes to polls, the two most important BJP strategists would be from Bihar. Nitin is already making the right noises pertaining to the poll-bound eastern state.
"It is necessary to win Bengal to keep the country safe and secure. The people of the state want to remove the anarchist and corrupt state government. The BJP government is needed there for national security," the newly appointed BJP national executive president said. His appointment is also the BJP's signal that the eastern parts of the country are its priority.
An ideal mix of politics and governance
A plus point with Nitin is that he has good experience in politics and governance. He has been an MLA for over 19 years and a minister for the past four years. He proved his mettle in the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, which were considered a tough nut to crack because of the popular Congress government led by the then chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and its welfare works.
Nitin became the co-incharge of the party in Chhattisgarh and played an instrumental role in turning the tables, especially by initiating the paperwork for various direct benefit welfare schemes prior to the Assembly polls. He followed it up with a good performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Prior to Chhattisgarh, he was the BJP in-charge of the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Sikkim in 2019.
Message for the upper castes
The new national executive president of the BJP is a message to the general or upper castes that they are still the priority of the party, despite its shift towards the OBC (Other Backward Classes) and EBC (Extremely Backward Castes) across the country.
The general castes have always been among the core voters and staunch supporters of the BJP, but have been feeling alienated due to being sidelined from the power structure in several of the BJP or NDA (National Democratic Alliance) ruled states, and also at the Centre, after the advent of Modi.
In Nitin, the party has found a perfect arrangement in which the governance would be in the hands of the OBC-EBC, while the party would be in the hands of the general castes.
