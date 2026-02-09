Why National Green Tribunal Is Scrutinising Deep Burial Of Biomedical Waste?
Biomedical waste includes waste generated from the HCFs which can have any adverse effect to the health of a person or to the environment.
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, to file a comprehensive state and Union Territory (UT) wise report on the practise of deep burial of bio-medical waste.
The direction was issued by a bench of tribunal including chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel during hearing of a case in connection with a report submitted by Scientist-E of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in compliance with directions of the tribunal, concerning implementation of the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 and CPCB guidelines for deep burial.
During the proceedings, the CPCB placed on record a state and UT-wise status report indicating that deep burial of bio-medical waste is still being practiced in several states and UTs, including Rajasthan, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and other states, while some states have phased it out or rely entirely on Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWTFs).
The CPCB in its response to the tribunal has filed the state and UT wise status of submission of action taken report regarding compliance/non-compliance by the occupiers/Health Care Facilities (HCFs) with reference to its prescribed standards of deep burial.
In its response, the CPCB while referring to Uttar Pradesh, stated the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) submitted currently 106 HCFs are practicing deep burial. The Department of Medical and Health Education, Uttar Pradesh has issued directions to all district-level authorities to phase out the deep burial method for biomedical waste disposal.
A tender process has been initiated for ensuring that biomedical waste generated from hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs), Primary Health Centres (PHCs) (both block-level and urban), Adarsh Maternal and Child Health Wings, sub-centres (where deliveries are conducted), and trauma centres are managed and disposed of through authorised Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWTFs), it said.
It was also informed that verification of compliance by deep burial is in process by Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board. Mentioning Rajasthan, the CPCB informed that the SPCB submitted that out of 291HCFs utilizing deep burial facilities, 205 were found to be "non-compliant" with the prescribed standards for deep burial as per the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.
The SPCB further informed that the concerned HCFs have been directed to take corrective measures to ensure compliance with the specified standards. Citing Maharashtra, the CPCB in its response said, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board directed the respective regional officer to take necessary actions against the PHCs that are utilising deep burial facility. Further, the PHCs using deep burial facilities are directed to join the CBWTF for the disposal of biomedical waste of their jurisdiction through notices and District-Level Monitoring Committee meetings.
Similarly mentioning about Arunachal Pradesh, it stated that state Pollution Control Board submitted that notice was issued to 40 unauthorised HCFs in this regard.
However, the tribunal noted that the status report does not clearly reflect whether the CPCB guidelines and standards for deep burial—such as site conditions, groundwater protection, authorisation, and supervision—are being complied with in those states/UTs where the practice continues.
What CPCB guidelines says on standard for deep burial?
Biomedical waste includes all the waste generated from the HCFs which can have any adverse effect to the health of a person or to the environment in general if not disposed properly. All such waste which can adversely harm the environment or health of a person is considered as infectious and such waste has to be managed as per Bio Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016. The quantity of such waste is around 10 per cent to 15 per cent of total waste generated from the HCFs.
Under yellow category wastes namely human anatomical, animal anatomical and soiled waste are permitted for deep burial only in rural or remote areas where there is no access to common biomedical waste treatment facility after obtaining authorisation from SPCB/PCCs.
As per the CPCB guidelines, a pit or trench should be dug about two meters deep and it should be half filled with waste, and then covered with lime within 50 cm of the surface, before filling the rest of the pit with soil. It must be ensured that animals do not have any access to burial sites. Burial must be performed under close and dedicated supervision.
In addition to that, the deep burial site should be relatively impermeable and no shallow well should be close to the site; the pits should be distant from habitation, and located so as to ensure that no contamination occurs to surface water or ground water. Again, the area should not be prone to flooding or erosion; the location of the deep burial site shall be authorized by the prescribed authority like CPCB/SPCB or District Pollution Control Board Office, and the institution shall maintain a record of all pits used for deep burial.
During the recent hearing, on the request of CPCB, the tribunal granted time and directed CPCB to conduct due verification and file a detailed and comprehensive compliance table, specifically indicating adherence or non-adherence to CPCB deep burial standards by each State and UT where such practice is adopted. The matter has been listed for further consideration on April 21.
Environmentalists’ views
Speaking to ETV Bharat, environmentalist BS Vohra on Monday told ETV Bharat, "The NGT’s direction to seek a state-wise compliance report on deep burial of bio-medical waste is a crucial step for environmental protection. Deep burial is meant to be an exceptional measure, not a routine practice, and its continued use without verified compliance raises serious concerns."
He asserted that improper deep burial can contaminate soil and groundwater, threatening public health and local ecosystems. "The Tribunal’s insistence on detailed verification of CPCB guidelines, covering site conditions, authorisation, and supervision, is welcome, as paper compliance often hides ground-level failures. This scrutiny should ultimately compel states to strengthen safer alternatives like CBWTFs and phase out deep burial wherever feasible," Vohra added.
Expressing similar views, environmentalist Deepak Ramesh Gaur told ETV Bharat, "This is a welcome step by the NGT. The emphasis should be to limit the deep burial. The safety of people and environment must be ensured."
