Why National Green Tribunal Is Scrutinising Deep Burial Of Biomedical Waste?

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, to file a comprehensive state and Union Territory (UT) wise report on the practise of deep burial of bio-medical waste.

The direction was issued by a bench of tribunal including chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel during hearing of a case in connection with a report submitted by Scientist-E of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in compliance with directions of the tribunal, concerning implementation of the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 and CPCB guidelines for deep burial.

During the proceedings, the CPCB placed on record a state and UT-wise status report indicating that deep burial of bio-medical waste is still being practiced in several states and UTs, including Rajasthan, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and other states, while some states have phased it out or rely entirely on Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWTFs).

The CPCB in its response to the tribunal has filed the state and UT wise status of submission of action taken report regarding compliance/non-compliance by the occupiers/Health Care Facilities (HCFs) with reference to its prescribed standards of deep burial.

In its response, the CPCB while referring to Uttar Pradesh, stated the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) submitted currently 106 HCFs are practicing deep burial. The Department of Medical and Health Education, Uttar Pradesh has issued directions to all district-level authorities to phase out the deep burial method for biomedical waste disposal.

A tender process has been initiated for ensuring that biomedical waste generated from hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs), Primary Health Centres (PHCs) (both block-level and urban), Adarsh Maternal and Child Health Wings, sub-centres (where deliveries are conducted), and trauma centres are managed and disposed of through authorised Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWTFs), it said.

It was also informed that verification of compliance by deep burial is in process by Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board. Mentioning Rajasthan, the CPCB informed that the SPCB submitted that out of 291HCFs utilizing deep burial facilities, 205 were found to be "non-compliant" with the prescribed standards for deep burial as per the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The SPCB further informed that the concerned HCFs have been directed to take corrective measures to ensure compliance with the specified standards. Citing Maharashtra, the CPCB in its response said, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board directed the respective regional officer to take necessary actions against the PHCs that are utilising deep burial facility. Further, the PHCs using deep burial facilities are directed to join the CBWTF for the disposal of biomedical waste of their jurisdiction through notices and District-Level Monitoring Committee meetings.

Similarly mentioning about Arunachal Pradesh, it stated that state Pollution Control Board submitted that notice was issued to 40 unauthorised HCFs in this regard.

However, the tribunal noted that the status report does not clearly reflect whether the CPCB guidelines and standards for deep burial—such as site conditions, groundwater protection, authorisation, and supervision—are being complied with in those states/UTs where the practice continues.