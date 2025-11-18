ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Jaipur’s 300-Year-Old Trade-Based Market Planning Is Back In Focus Today

Jaipur: At a time when Indian cities are debating on reviving traditional markets and reorganising congested commercial zones, historians in Rajasthan are pointing to a nearly 300-year-old model that got it right the first time. Jaipur’s original trade-based market planning, introduced by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, is the market which is often cited as an example that syncs with modern urban design.

Historian Jitendra Singh Shekhawat says Jaipur’s market system was not just aesthetically impressive but economically viable. Its neatly divided bazaars, each one dedicated to a particular trade, exemplifies perfect urban planning that blends commerce, culture and community.

To illustrate this, Shekhawat relates a vivid anecdote from the early days when Jaipur was formed. "While riding through Ramganj, Jai Singh noticed oil being sold in camel-hide drums, ghee in a clay pot right beside it, and jewellers and confectioners scattered around in an unplanned cluster. He found it to be most disorderly," says Shekhawat citing example of a story recorded by poet Atmaram. "The king dismounted then and there and resolved to divide Jaipur into organised trade-specific markets," he stated.

“This approach was the reason why Jaipur is considered one of the most well-organised and planned markets in the entire country,” Shekhawat notes.

At present, discussions are being held around Jaipur’s founding principles and studies taken up comparing the city's grid-based bazaar system with global historical cities. Historians point out that Jai Singh had travelled widely, studied foreign urban layouts and even commissioned a map of Changhang (now Xi’an) in China to refine Jaipur’s structure. He consulted scholars from abroad, including European priest D. Silva, who influenced his thinking so deeply that he was granted the feudal estate of Neendar.