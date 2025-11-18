ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Jaipur’s 300-Year-Old Trade-Based Market Planning Is Back In Focus Today

Jaipur’s historic bazaar design, where each street was assigned a specific trade, is gaining renewed relevance as experts revisit traditional models for sustainable urban planning.

Why Jaipur’s 300-Year-Old Trade-Based Market Planning Is Back In Focus Today
Why Jaipur’s 300-Year-Old Trade-Based Market Planning Is Back In Focus Today (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 18, 2025 at 4:07 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jaipur: At a time when Indian cities are debating on reviving traditional markets and reorganising congested commercial zones, historians in Rajasthan are pointing to a nearly 300-year-old model that got it right the first time. Jaipur’s original trade-based market planning, introduced by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, is the market which is often cited as an example that syncs with modern urban design.

Historian Jitendra Singh Shekhawat says Jaipur’s market system was not just aesthetically impressive but economically viable. Its neatly divided bazaars, each one dedicated to a particular trade, exemplifies perfect urban planning that blends commerce, culture and community.

Why Jaipur’s 300-Year-Old Trade-Based Market Planning Is Back In Focus Today
Why Jaipur’s 300-Year-Old Trade-Based Market Planning Is Back In Focus Today (ETV Bharat)

To illustrate this, Shekhawat relates a vivid anecdote from the early days when Jaipur was formed. "While riding through Ramganj, Jai Singh noticed oil being sold in camel-hide drums, ghee in a clay pot right beside it, and jewellers and confectioners scattered around in an unplanned cluster. He found it to be most disorderly," says Shekhawat citing example of a story recorded by poet Atmaram. "The king dismounted then and there and resolved to divide Jaipur into organised trade-specific markets," he stated.

“This approach was the reason why Jaipur is considered one of the most well-organised and planned markets in the entire country,” Shekhawat notes.

Why Jaipur’s 300-Year-Old Trade-Based Market Planning Is Back In Focus Today
Why Jaipur’s 300-Year-Old Trade-Based Market Planning Is Back In Focus Today (xc)

At present, discussions are being held around Jaipur’s founding principles and studies taken up comparing the city's grid-based bazaar system with global historical cities. Historians point out that Jai Singh had travelled widely, studied foreign urban layouts and even commissioned a map of Changhang (now Xi’an) in China to refine Jaipur’s structure. He consulted scholars from abroad, including European priest D. Silva, who influenced his thinking so deeply that he was granted the feudal estate of Neendar.

Why Jaipur’s 300-Year-Old Trade-Based Market Planning Is Back In Focus Today
Why Jaipur’s 300-Year-Old Trade-Based Market Planning Is Back In Focus Today (ETV Bharat)

Writers who have documented Jaipur’s settlement say the king invited skilled artisans and craftsmen from across India and allotted them spaces in streets based on their trade, creating an early prototype of cluster-based commercial planning. The model began with a trading centre having just 162 shops, eventually growing into iconic markets.

Some of Jaipur’s most famous streets were shaped by this system. Jadia Road, for instance, started when Sikh Jadia families from Kabul and Kandahar introduced bullion trade. Old Dhundhar proverbs too reflect the city’s commercial diversity, “There are six kinds of markets in Jaipur and six kinds of pickles on Parataniyan Road.”

Another popular saying highlights Hanuman Road, home to generations of halwais, “The road to Hanuman and halwa are cheaper than puri.”

The area, even today, remains a hub for large-scale food preparation, with Jaipur’s iconic sweets like Chaughani Laddu, Dana Methi, Jhar Pakodi, Gol Kachori, Mishri Mawa, Thaal Barfi, Ghevar and Phirni drawing crowds.

Why Jaipur’s 300-Year-Old Trade-Based Market Planning Is Back In Focus Today
Why Jaipur’s 300-Year-Old Trade-Based Market Planning Is Back In Focus Today (ETV Bharat)

Security in the market places too remains an example. Shekhawat says Meena watchmen were so trusted that jewellers usually left valuable ornaments in roadside boxes without fear of being stolen.

Katla too is considered an example of perfect commercial complex, which was constructed at Badi Chaupar, supervised by a priest from Sikar who even donated the land.

At a time when remodelling urban spaces and reviving heritage bazaars are being given a lot of importance, Jaipur’s model is being cited as a case study of how a city can thrive and remain vibrant in trade when planning and community needs are aligned.

Why Jaipur’s 300-Year-Old Trade-Based Market Planning Is Back In Focus Today
Why Jaipur’s 300-Year-Old Trade-Based Market Planning Is Back In Focus Today (ETV Bharat)

Shekhawat concludes that Jaipur is not just a planned settlement. "It is a reflection of a dream, a system, and a business-centric vision that made it one of the world’s well-planned cities,” he signs off.

Also Read:

  1. Khatima’s Water Chestnut Fair: A 10-Day Celebration of Tradition On The India-Nepal Border
  2. ‘Festival Of Trade, Tradition And Transformation’ : IITF 2025 Kicks Off In New Delhi

TAGGED:

SAWAI JAI SINGH II URBAN PLANNING
JAIPUR BAZAAR HISTORY
JAIPUR HERITAGE MARKETS
JAIPUR CITY PLANNING HISTORY
JAIPUR TRADE BASED MARKETS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.