Why Is Rabri Devi’s New Residence On Harding Road In Patna Talk Of Town?

Patna: The newly allocated accommodation to Rabri Devi, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council, is the talk of the town these days. The residence bearing the address 39 Harding Road is in the news because of various reasons, starting from the reluctance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s first family to move there, citing a longer distance to the belief of some people about the residence being inauspicious for politicians and the area being haunted.

Just after coming to power following the recent assembly polls, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government issued a notice to the RJD leadership to vacate the 10 Circular Road residence that has been occupied by Rabri Devi for years and shift to the new address on Harding Road. The RJD leaders have protested, and the party patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav has also not concurred yet.

Rabri Devi’s New Residence On Harding Road In Patna (ETV Bharat)

The 10 Circular Road residence has become a landmark for the RJD leaders and workers. The leaders can easily reach it directly from Bailey Road to meet Lalu, Rabri or Tejashwi Yadav. It is being said that now the workers will have to travel to Hardinge Road, which is one and a half kilometres away.

The government bungalow at 10 Circular Road was once the residence of Sadhu Yadav. However, after the RJD lost power and Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister in 2005, the house was allotted to Rabri Devi and her family that have lived there all this while.

The house was meticulously renovated by Lalu who not only rears cattle there but also grows vegetables. He also lived in this residence while serving as the country’s Railway Minister.