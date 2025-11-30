Why Is Rabri Devi’s New Residence On Harding Road In Patna Talk Of Town?
The RJD leadership is reluctant to move there citing long distance while many consider the place inauspicious and the area haunted
Patna: The newly allocated accommodation to Rabri Devi, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council, is the talk of the town these days. The residence bearing the address 39 Harding Road is in the news because of various reasons, starting from the reluctance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s first family to move there, citing a longer distance to the belief of some people about the residence being inauspicious for politicians and the area being haunted.
Just after coming to power following the recent assembly polls, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government issued a notice to the RJD leadership to vacate the 10 Circular Road residence that has been occupied by Rabri Devi for years and shift to the new address on Harding Road. The RJD leaders have protested, and the party patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav has also not concurred yet.
The 10 Circular Road residence has become a landmark for the RJD leaders and workers. The leaders can easily reach it directly from Bailey Road to meet Lalu, Rabri or Tejashwi Yadav. It is being said that now the workers will have to travel to Hardinge Road, which is one and a half kilometres away.
The government bungalow at 10 Circular Road was once the residence of Sadhu Yadav. However, after the RJD lost power and Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister in 2005, the house was allotted to Rabri Devi and her family that have lived there all this while.
The house was meticulously renovated by Lalu who not only rears cattle there but also grows vegetables. He also lived in this residence while serving as the country’s Railway Minister.
However, the Nitish government's recent action has sparked protests and outrage among the RJD leaders. Party spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of acting out of malice.
"The Bihar government should allot this residence in Rabri Devi's name where she has been living. This should not be made a political issue. Whether Rabri Devi will move to 39 Harding Road residence or not is for her to decide," he said.
The government bungalow at 39 Hardinge Road is located near the Haj Bhavan. It has been home to many prominent politicians in the past, including leaders associated with the RJD and Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). Former RJD minister Bhupendra Prasad Verma lived there while he was a minister.
The house has also been lived in by Madan Mohan Jha, the state unit chief of the Congress and a former minister in the Bihar government. It was also allotted to former Law Minister from RJD, Shamim Ahmed.
Senior BJP leaders and former ministers Chandra Mohan Rai, Vinod Narayan Jha and Ramsurat Rai have also lived in this residence.
"The Bihar government has allotted the bungalow as per the rules. Rabri Devi should move into that residence. Many leaders of the Grand Alliance and the NDA have lived there. There should be no problem in moving into that residence," pointed out the BJP spokesperson, Prem Ranjan Patel.
There is a word going around that anyone who occupied this house failed to achieve political success and their political careers were doomed. Those who occupied the bungalow as ministers were not given the opportunity to become ministers again.
It is being cited that Chamak Chandra Mohan Rai, a prominent BJP leader who served as Health Minister, was denied another ministerial position. Similarly, Upendra Prasad Verma and Shamim Ahmed also failed to secure ministerial positions. BJP leader Ramsurat Rai, a former minister was denied a ticket this time.
The residence at 39 Harding Road offers six rooms and many amenities. It also houses a mausoleum where people come to offer prayers. The leaders living on the Road also maintain the shrine with great devotion. Just behind Harding Road is a Muslim cemetery. Some of the locals claim that the area is haunted by ghosts.
