ETV Bharat / bharat

'Why Is Investigating Officer Playing Hide And Seek': SC To UP Government On Dropping Charges In Hate Crime

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government why its investigating officer was playing "hide and seek" with the court in a 2021 case of an alleged hate crime in Noida.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj represented the Uttar Pradesh government before the bench. The bench was hearing a plea seeking a fair investigation and trial based on a complaint by a senior citizen. The appellant had claimed that he was abused and tortured in an alleged hate crime in Noida in July 2021.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel contended that the top court had earlier said that offences under sections 153-B and 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) should have been added in the FIR. The bench asked the state government’s counsel why the police had not added section 153-B of the Indian Penal Code in the case.

Section 153-B of the erstwhile IPC deals with the offence of imputations or assertions prejudicial to national integration. Section 295-A pertains to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.