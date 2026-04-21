'Why Is Investigating Officer Playing Hide And Seek': SC To UP Government On Dropping Charges In Hate Crime
The apex court was hearing a plea seeking a fair investigation and trial based on a complaint by a senior citizen.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 21, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government why its investigating officer was playing "hide and seek" with the court in a 2021 case of an alleged hate crime in Noida.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj represented the Uttar Pradesh government before the bench. The bench was hearing a plea seeking a fair investigation and trial based on a complaint by a senior citizen. The appellant had claimed that he was abused and tortured in an alleged hate crime in Noida in July 2021.
During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel contended that the top court had earlier said that offences under sections 153-B and 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) should have been added in the FIR. The bench asked the state government’s counsel why the police had not added section 153-B of the Indian Penal Code in the case.
Section 153-B of the erstwhile IPC deals with the offence of imputations or assertions prejudicial to national integration. Section 295-A pertains to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.
The bench observed that in February this year, it was informed that considering the allegations in the appellant's complaint, the necessary ingredients for offences punishable under sections 153-B and 295-A of the IPC were made out. The bench said the law officer had submitted before it that the FIR should have been registered regarding these offences.
The state's counsel contended that the trial court allowed the police to conduct further investigation and would add the necessary provisions afterwards. Petitioner’s counsel submitted that Section 153-B has been dropped again. "Why is your IO playing hide and seek with this court?" the bench asked the state's counsel. It further queried why section 153-B was not added?
Nataraj assured the bench that the police would add section 153-B. However, the bench said, "We are not satisfied with the compliance affidavit filed by the respondent." The bench hinted at summoning the investigation officer.
The bench told the state’s counsel to advise its police officers otherwise they will be in trouble. “We have no fun in calling them and giving them a dressing down," observed the bench. After hearing submissions, the bench said it was granting two weeks to ensure full compliance and scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 19, 2026.
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