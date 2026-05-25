ETV Bharat / bharat

Why India's First Geothermal Energy Project In Ladakh Matters More Than Ever

Srinagar: India’s first geothermal power project in Ladakh’s Puga Valley has received a major boost after the Union Territory administration approved a five-year extension of its agreement with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The decision is aimed at reviving a long-delayed clean energy initiative in one of the country’s harshest regions.

The extension was cleared by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for the tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Ladakh administration, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, and the ONGC Energy Centre. The original agreement was signed on February 6, 2021, and expired on February 5, 2026.

File photo of tripartite MoU signing between the Ladakh administration, LAHDC, Leh and the ONGC Energy Centre. (Ladakh administration)

Officials said ONGC sought more time because severe winters, inaccessible terrain and logistical challenges delayed drilling and exploration work in the high-altitude Himalayan region. The Puga Valley project site is located at more than 14,000 feet above sea level in eastern Ladakh.

Under the revised agreement, ONGC will establish a one-megawatt pilot geothermal power plant and prepare a detailed project report for larger commercial exploitation of geothermal resources in Ladakh.

The project has drawn attention because it could open a new frontier in India’s renewable energy sector beyond solar, wind and hydropower. Geothermal energy is generated from heat trapped beneath the Earth's surface and is considered a low-carbon and continuous source of electricity.

Unlike solar energy, geothermal power can function all year round and is not dependent on weather or daylight conditions. As per the officials, this makes it especially useful for remote Himalayan regions such as Ladakh, where long winters and snow-blocked roads often disrupt fuel supplies and electricity generation.

The project has also gained significance at a time when fuel prices continue to rise across the country. Petrol and diesel prices were increased again today, marking the fourth hike in 10 days amid rising global crude oil prices and supply concerns linked to tensions in West Asia.