Why India's First Geothermal Energy Project In Ladakh Matters More Than Ever
Ladakh's Puga Valley geothermal project gets extension, aiming to launch India’s first pilot plant, enhancing clean energy and regional power security in harsh conditions.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Srinagar: India’s first geothermal power project in Ladakh’s Puga Valley has received a major boost after the Union Territory administration approved a five-year extension of its agreement with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).
The decision is aimed at reviving a long-delayed clean energy initiative in one of the country’s harshest regions.
The extension was cleared by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for the tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Ladakh administration, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, and the ONGC Energy Centre. The original agreement was signed on February 6, 2021, and expired on February 5, 2026.
Officials said ONGC sought more time because severe winters, inaccessible terrain and logistical challenges delayed drilling and exploration work in the high-altitude Himalayan region. The Puga Valley project site is located at more than 14,000 feet above sea level in eastern Ladakh.
Under the revised agreement, ONGC will establish a one-megawatt pilot geothermal power plant and prepare a detailed project report for larger commercial exploitation of geothermal resources in Ladakh.
The project has drawn attention because it could open a new frontier in India’s renewable energy sector beyond solar, wind and hydropower. Geothermal energy is generated from heat trapped beneath the Earth's surface and is considered a low-carbon and continuous source of electricity.
Unlike solar energy, geothermal power can function all year round and is not dependent on weather or daylight conditions. As per the officials, this makes it especially useful for remote Himalayan regions such as Ladakh, where long winters and snow-blocked roads often disrupt fuel supplies and electricity generation.
The project has also gained significance at a time when fuel prices continue to rise across the country. Petrol and diesel prices were increased again today, marking the fourth hike in 10 days amid rising global crude oil prices and supply concerns linked to tensions in West Asia.
Scientists have long identified Puga and nearby Chumathang as among India’s most promising geothermal fields because of the presence of hot springs, sulphur vents and underground thermal reservoirs. Initial surveys in the region began in the 1970s, but commercial development never moved forward because of technological limitations and difficult terrain.
ONGC officials said the company successfully drilled Ladakh’s deepest geothermal well in 2025, reaching a depth of 405 metres despite extreme weather conditions. Geothermometric studies conducted during drilling indicated subsurface temperatures above 240 degrees Celsius, which are considered suitable for electricity generation.
The pilot plant is expected to operate at a turbine inlet temperature of around 200 degrees Celsius and generate nearly one megawatt of electricity. A second phase of the project will involve additional drilling and surveys in the Chumathang geothermal belt. Testing and commissioning activities are expected during the 2026-27 financial year.
Officials said the project is also strategically important because transporting diesel and maintaining conventional power systems in Ladakh’s border areas remains expensive and difficult, especially during the winter months.
Ladakh currently depends heavily on diesel generators and seasonal power supply systems. Solar power generation also falls sharply during winter because of shorter daylight hours and snow accumulation.
Saxena, while referring to the project’s importance, said geothermal energy could become “a game changer for Ladakh” and a landmark step in India’s clean energy transition.
“The geothermal energy project in Puga Valley has the potential to become a game changer for Ladakh and a landmark initiative in India’s clean energy journey,” Saxena said, adding that sustainably harnessing geothermal energy would strengthen Ladakh’s energy security and support efforts to make the region carbon-neutral and environmentally sustainable,” he said.
Meanwhile, officials said the initiative would help reduce dependence on conventional fuels and strengthen Ladakh’s position as a renewable energy hub.
Globally, countries such as Iceland, the United States, Indonesia and New Zealand already use geothermal energy for electricity generation and heating systems. India, despite possessing geothermal reserves in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, has not yet established a commercial geothermal power plant.
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