Why India's 2026 Rainfall Deficit Is Triggering Memories of Past Droughts?
The weak beginning of Southwest Monsoon has drawn comparisons with some of India's most difficult monsoon years, including 1987, 2009 and 2015. Reports Surabhi Gupta
Published : June 22, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
New Delhi: India's southwest monsoon, the lifeline of the country's agriculture and water security, has stumbled badly at the start of the 2026 season, raising concerns among meteorologists, farmers and policymakers alike.
By mid-June, the country received only 19.2 mm of rainfall against a normal 53.7 mm, a 64% deficit. The monsoon's advance has stalled across large parts of central India, while several states, including Maharashtra, have advised farmers not to rush into sowing kharif crops until more reliable rainfall arrives.
The weak beginning has drawn comparisons with some of India's most difficult monsoon years, including 1987, 2009 and 2015. If the season ultimately ends near the India Meteorological Department's forecast of around 90% of the Long Period Average (LPA), 2026 would become India's driest monsoon since 2015 and the weakest in more than a decade.
The comparison is significant because India has largely enjoyed normal or near-normal monsoon seasons since 2016. The last back-to-back deficient monsoons occurred in 2014 and 2015, both linked to strong El Niño conditions in the Pacific Ocean.
A rarely seen weak start
Meteorologists often monitor the first three weeks of June closely because they determine the pace of kharif sowing across rain-fed agricultural regions. Historical records show that the current season's opening phase ranks among the weakest in recent decades.
In 1982 and 1987, strong El Niño events disrupted rainfall early in the season and eventually contributed to severe drought conditions. In 2009, the monsoon arrived over Kerala but virtually stalled for nearly two weeks, pushing the June rainfall deficit beyond 50% and culminating in one of India's worst drought years.
The year 2015 also began with concerns over El Niño, but rainfall improved substantially during the latter half of June, helping sowing recover even though the season ultimately ended with rainfall about 14% below normal.
What makes 2026 unusual is that the deficit has already crossed 60% by mid-June, putting it among the weakest starts seen since 2009.
"The most worrying comparison is not necessarily with 2015, but with 2009, when the monsoon advanced and then stalled during the crucial sowing period," said climate observers tracking the season.
Why are farmers concerned?
The timing of rainfall is often more important than the seasonal total. Farmers typically begin sowing paddy, pulses, cotton and oilseeds during June. A prolonged delay can shorten the growing season, reduce yields and force farmers to alter cropping patterns.
In Maharashtra, rainfall during June 1–15 was reported at only 27.4 mm against a normal 103.8 mm, prompting authorities to advise farmers to wait before sowing. Similar caution has been observed in several rain-fed regions where cultivators are waiting for sustained rainfall rather than isolated showers.
The situation has revived memories of 2014, when delayed rains slowed kharif planting and eventually contributed to one of the weakest agricultural years in recent memory.
It's still too early to declare a drought
Despite the weak start to the monsoon, experts caution against drawing conclusions about the final outcome. Prof. S.N. Mishra, a climate change expert and visiting Professor at TERI University, said every monsoon season is unique because rainfall varies considerably across regions and over time.
"While the rainfall deficit during the first three weeks of June is significant and conditions are unlikely to improve substantially by the end of June, it is still too early to draw conclusions about the season as a whole," he said.
According to Mishra, nearly 65–70% of India's seasonal rainfall arrives during July and August, meaning a recovery remains entirely possible. He noted that the immediate concern is the delayed monsoon advance over central India and Maharashtra, which could postpone kharif sowing and affect crop productivity.
However, reservoir storage levels remain generally above normal and could provide a buffer if rainfall improves in the coming weeks. Mishra expects monsoon activity to strengthen from the first week of July onwards.
However, environmental scientist Hishmi Jamil Husain echoes caution. "The weak start to the 2026 Southwest Monsoon is certainly a matter of concern, but it is still too early to conclude that the entire season will end in drought," he said.
Husain pointed out that Indian monsoons have historically recovered from poor June performance through stronger rainfall episodes in July and August. However, he warned that if the deficit persists into July, kharif sowing could be delayed or reduced, reservoir inflows may remain below normal, and pressure could increase on irrigation systems and urban water supplies.
Why is 2026 different from 2015?
Even if rainfall eventually resembles 2015 levels, experts believe the consequences today could be more severe as India's demand for water and electricity has risen sharply over the last decade. The country now experiences record power consumption during heatwaves, supports a rapidly expanding digital economy, and relies on increasingly stressed water resources.
Environmentalist Manu Singh said the broader climate context has changed significantly. "We are witnessing the growing influence of human-induced climate change, which is making weather patterns more erratic and extreme," he said.
Rising temperatures, changing ocean conditions, deforestation, wetland loss and unsustainable land-use practices are altering the natural systems that support agriculture and water security, Singh added.
If rainfall remains deficient, India could face a combination of agricultural stress, declining reservoir levels and surging electricity demand due to prolonged heat.
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