ETV Bharat / bharat

Why India's 2026 Rainfall Deficit Is Triggering Memories of Past Droughts?

New Delhi: India's southwest monsoon, the lifeline of the country's agriculture and water security, has stumbled badly at the start of the 2026 season, raising concerns among meteorologists, farmers and policymakers alike.

By mid-June, the country received only 19.2 mm of rainfall against a normal 53.7 mm, a 64% deficit. The monsoon's advance has stalled across large parts of central India, while several states, including Maharashtra, have advised farmers not to rush into sowing kharif crops until more reliable rainfall arrives.

The weak beginning has drawn comparisons with some of India's most difficult monsoon years, including 1987, 2009 and 2015. If the season ultimately ends near the India Meteorological Department's forecast of around 90% of the Long Period Average (LPA), 2026 would become India's driest monsoon since 2015 and the weakest in more than a decade.

The comparison is significant because India has largely enjoyed normal or near-normal monsoon seasons since 2016. The last back-to-back deficient monsoons occurred in 2014 and 2015, both linked to strong El Niño conditions in the Pacific Ocean.

People cover themselves as they walk amid rainfall, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Monday, June 22, 2026. (PTI)

A rarely seen weak start

Meteorologists often monitor the first three weeks of June closely because they determine the pace of kharif sowing across rain-fed agricultural regions. Historical records show that the current season's opening phase ranks among the weakest in recent decades.

In 1982 and 1987, strong El Niño events disrupted rainfall early in the season and eventually contributed to severe drought conditions. In 2009, the monsoon arrived over Kerala but virtually stalled for nearly two weeks, pushing the June rainfall deficit beyond 50% and culminating in one of India's worst drought years.

The year 2015 also began with concerns over El Niño, but rainfall improved substantially during the latter half of June, helping sowing recover even though the season ultimately ended with rainfall about 14% below normal.

What makes 2026 unusual is that the deficit has already crossed 60% by mid-June, putting it among the weakest starts seen since 2009.

"The most worrying comparison is not necessarily with 2015, but with 2009, when the monsoon advanced and then stalled during the crucial sowing period," said climate observers tracking the season.

Why are farmers concerned?

The timing of rainfall is often more important than the seasonal total. Farmers typically begin sowing paddy, pulses, cotton and oilseeds during June. A prolonged delay can shorten the growing season, reduce yields and force farmers to alter cropping patterns.