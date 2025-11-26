ETV Bharat / bharat

Why India Remains Non-Committal To Bangladesh's Request For Sheikh Hasina's Extradition

New Delhi: Though Bangladesh has again sought the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after a tribunal in the country sentenced her to death last week on charges of crimes against humanity, India on Wednesday indicated that it is yet to take a decision on Dhaka’s request.

“The request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to question during his regular media briefing here.

“We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders,” Jaiswal said.

His remarks come even as Bangladesh's interim government Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossai said earlier in the day that Dhaka expects New Delhi to respond to this fresh request for extradition of Hasina. At the same time, he added that he did not expect New Delhi to respond to Dhaka’s request within a week.

“I do not expect that they will answer within a week of Dhaka’s request, but we expect we will get an answer,” Bangladesh media quoted Hossain as telling reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wednesday afternoon when asked about the status of the extradition request.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Bangladesh sentenced Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death on November 17, holding them responsible for crimes against humanity committed during last year’s July Uprising.

In the same ruling, former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was handed a five-year prison sentence after admitting his involvement and testifying for the prosecution against the two senior leaders.

According to the judgement, Hasina (78), who is currently in India, received two separate death sentences. The first stems from the shooting deaths of six unarmed protesters in Dhaka’s Chankharpul area on August 5 last year. The second relates to the killings of six student demonstrators in Ashulia that same day; prosecutors said five were burned after being shot, while one was allegedly set on fire alive.

The tribunal also upheld two death sentences for Asaduzzaman. Prosecutors had pressed five charges in total, including failure to prevent murder — offences deemed crimes against humanity under Bangladeshi law — and had sought the maximum punishment upon conviction.

Meanwhile, in separate development following the ICT’s verdict, Bangladesh National Security Adviser (NSA) Khalilur Rahman visited New Delhi at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval to attend the Seventh NSA-level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) on November 20. Though a bilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the Conclave during which various issues came up for discussion, it is not clear whether the extradition issue figured in the talks.