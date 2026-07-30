Why Indian Hockey Team Will Wear Saffron Jersey Instead Of Blue At FIH World Cup 2026? Hockey India Explains
Indian hockey team will no longer be called as "Men/Women in Blue", as Hockey India unveiled a new saffron jersey for FIH World Cup 2026.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid criticism over the Indian hockey team's new saffron jersey for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, Hockey India on Thursday said the colour change from blue to saffron was made purely on technical grounds after players, coaches and support staff complained that the traditional blue jersey blended with the blue synthetic turf, affecting visibility during matches.
Former Indian hockey skippers Viren Rasquinha and Pargat Singh, also a Congress MLA, criticised the move, alleging that it reflects the Bharatiya Janata Party's attempt to "saffronise" everything instead of focusing on the development of sports. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised the decision to replace the team's iconic blue jersey with saffron.
Presenting the new India jersey! 🇮🇳— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 27, 2026
Every stitch tells a story. Every pattern, every colour carries India's pride.
Our teams are ready to once again do the country proud at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026.
🎥: Select 2 (SD+HD)+ Khel & JioHotstar
🗓️: August… pic.twitter.com/8GvwbByapq
In response, Hockey India said the decision was taken after detailed consultations with players and the support staff. "The primary consideration was technical. It was observed that the blue playing uniform tended to blend/merge with the blue synthetic playing surface, which is now the standard colour of international hockey pitches. This visual similarity affected on-field clarity and visibility for the players," the federation said in a statement.
It said the coaching staff and players suggested two alternative colours, yellow and saffron. "In light of the above, the coaches and players suggested alternative colours such as yellow or saffron. After careful consideration, saffron was finalised. Apart from addressing the technical requirement, saffron also holds deep significance as one of the colours of our National Flag, symbolising courage, sacrifice and national pride," Hockey India said.
Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey also defended the decision, saying the proposal came directly from the players and coaches. "For many years, Team India wore blue, and even I played wearing blue. But the suggestion came from our coaches, support staff, players and team captains. They felt that since the hockey turf is blue and the playing kit was also blue, visibility during the game was affected," Tirkey said.
#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha: On Hockey India changed national team jerseys from blue to saffron, Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey says, " the world cup for both men and women is set to begin on august 15th in the netherlands and belgium. ahead of this, team india's… pic.twitter.com/1ym2HXSvVp— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2026
He said orange was chosen from the two colours suggested by the team because it is also one of the colours of the Indian national flag.
"If after or during the World Cup the players do not feel comfortable with the orange colour, which was introduced based on their own request, we can definitely change it in the future to a colour that the team prefers," he added.
The federation also said the saffron jersey will be India's primary kit for the World Cup, while white will be the secondary kit.
It added that changes in the national team's jersey are not unprecedented, pointing out that India wore yellow jerseys at the 2014 FIH Hockey World Cup and sky-blue jerseys with a different design in 2018.
Earlier, Rasquinha questioned the move on X and said, "I must say that @TheHockeyIndia has done many good things for Indian hockey. But this is embarrassing."
I must say that @TheHockeyIndia has done many good things for 🇮🇳 🏑. But this is embarrassing. The legacy & identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange? https://t.co/apDnJkTld4— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 29, 2026
The former midfielder, who captained India and represented the country at the 2004 Athens Olympics and the 2006 Men's Hockey World Cup, said the blue jersey has always been an inseparable part of the team's identity. "The legacy and identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?" he wrote.
Voicing similar opinion, Pargat Singh urged the government to focus on improving sports infrastructure and supporting athletes instead of changing jersey colours. "As far as I remember, ever since we have seen and played hockey, the primary colour has always been blue. However, the government's mindset is to give everything a specific colour, which is saffron. What will this achieve for our country? The BJP's mindset is very clearly visible through this," Pargat told ANI.
#WATCH | Delhi: On Hockey India changed national team jerseys from blue to saffron, Congress MLA Pargat Singh says, " the government's intent is very clear—look at the education policy, for instance. they always try to alter the content. ever since i have played or watched hockey,… pic.twitter.com/0HWKGNrZW5— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2026
Pargat also appealed to the BJP to keep politics out of sports. "I want to tell the BJP to at least spare sports. Sports has no religion, caste, or political party. Sports conveys a message of brotherhood to the entire world. We establish rules and play under them; anyone can win or lose, but it fosters a sportsman spirit. At least leave sports free from this saffronisation," he added.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the other hand, said the issue reflects a larger attempt to rewrite history. "Whether they change the uniform or try to rewrite history through the education policy, no matter what they do, the youth of this country have made their views clear. You saw what the young people gathered at Jantar Mantar were saying. That is the voice of the nation," she told reporters outside Parliament.
She further said, "India's freedom struggle was built on non-violence and truth, and the RSS had no role in it. The whole country knows this reality, and those who did not are now beginning to understand their intentions. The Congress party led that movement under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, and the soul of this country is rooted in non-violence, truth, and brotherhood."
#WATCH | Delhi: On Hockey India changed national team jerseys from blue to saffron, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, " whether they change uniforms or try to rewrite history through education policy, no matter what they do... you have seen what the youth of our country… pic.twitter.com/EGCcFnxcxA— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2026
"No one can remove it. It does not matter what they do, or whether they create violence or spread hate. In the end, the soul of this country is one of brotherhood and unity. No one can take that away," she added.
Hockey India, however, maintained that the decision is based on technical feedback from the team and not any political consideration. The federation said the new jersey also draws inspiration from the Indian flag and features mandala-inspired patterns, navy blue accents based on the Ashoka Chakra, a modern interpretation of the Sudarshan Chakra, tricolour piping, "India" written in stylised Devanagari script, and branding recognising Odisha's long-standing support for Indian hockey. According to Hockey India, the design reflects the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."