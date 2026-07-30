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Why Indian Hockey Team Will Wear Saffron Jersey Instead Of Blue At FIH World Cup 2026? Hockey India Explains

The new India jersey for FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026. ( Video Screengrab/@TheHockeyIndia )

New Delhi: Amid criticism over the Indian hockey team's new saffron jersey for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, Hockey India on Thursday said the colour change from blue to saffron was made purely on technical grounds after players, coaches and support staff complained that the traditional blue jersey blended with the blue synthetic turf, affecting visibility during matches. Former Indian hockey skippers Viren Rasquinha and Pargat Singh, also a Congress MLA, criticised the move, alleging that it reflects the Bharatiya Janata Party's attempt to "saffronise" everything instead of focusing on the development of sports. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised the decision to replace the team's iconic blue jersey with saffron. In response, Hockey India said the decision was taken after detailed consultations with players and the support staff. "The primary consideration was technical. It was observed that the blue playing uniform tended to blend/merge with the blue synthetic playing surface, which is now the standard colour of international hockey pitches. This visual similarity affected on-field clarity and visibility for the players," the federation said in a statement. It said the coaching staff and players suggested two alternative colours, yellow and saffron. "In light of the above, the coaches and players suggested alternative colours such as yellow or saffron. After careful consideration, saffron was finalised. Apart from addressing the technical requirement, saffron also holds deep significance as one of the colours of our National Flag, symbolising courage, sacrifice and national pride," Hockey India said. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey also defended the decision, saying the proposal came directly from the players and coaches. "For many years, Team India wore blue, and even I played wearing blue. But the suggestion came from our coaches, support staff, players and team captains. They felt that since the hockey turf is blue and the playing kit was also blue, visibility during the game was affected," Tirkey said. He said orange was chosen from the two colours suggested by the team because it is also one of the colours of the Indian national flag. "If after or during the World Cup the players do not feel comfortable with the orange colour, which was introduced based on their own request, we can definitely change it in the future to a colour that the team prefers," he added.