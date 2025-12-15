ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Why Entire Leaked Clips Not Sent For Forensic Test': SC On Plea On Manipur Violence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked why the entire available leaked audio clips, which a plea alleged pointed to the role of former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in the 2023 ethnic violence, were not sent for forensic examination.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe was hearing a petition filed by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR), which has sought an independent SIT probe into the matter.

The bench observed that the court was "little disturbed" by the affidavit filed on behalf of the petitioners on November 20, 2025, in the matter. "Once the entire tape was available with you, the entire tape ought to have been sent to the NFSU (National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat). Why should they send only this limited one?" the bench asked.

A counsel, representing the respondents, said the affidavit was not served upon them. "Now this affidavit, which according to you has not been served upon you, states to the effect that only select clippings were sent...," the bench said.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, contended that probably the full audio clips filed by them were not sent to NFSU. The respondents’ counsel said a response would be filed to the affidavit. The bench asked why the full material was not sent to the NFSU and observed, "But why should time be wasted again?"