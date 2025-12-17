ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Education Is Getting the Biggest Share Of India’s CSR Money

New Delhi: Education continues to command the largest share of India’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending, reaffirming its status as the country’s most preferred social investment sector.

With overall CSR expenditure touching nearly ₹34,000 crore in FY 2023–24, education alone attracted around Rs 12,000 crore, almost one-third of the total, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Exploratory Study on CSR in Education.

Based on responses from 23 major corporates and foundations, the study reveals a decisive shift in how companies approach education CSR: from traditional philanthropy to outcome-driven, strategic interventions aligned closely with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

CSR Meets Structural Education Reform

Speaking at the release of the study, Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman of the National Education Technology Forum, said India is entering a phase where policy reform, public funding and corporate participation are beginning to align.

“The Anusandhan National Research Foundation will significantly boost India’s research ecosystem by funding both high-end research projects and capacity-building in Tier-2 and Tier-3 institutions, addressing long-standing funding limits,” Sahasrabudhe said.

He also highlighted sweeping regulatory reforms proposed under the upcoming higher education bill. “Bodies like the UGC, AICTE and NCTE will come under a single umbrella, creating a single-window approval system for most academic programmes,” he noted, calling it a major step towards reducing fragmentation and regulatory overlap.

Underlining the impact of NEP 2020, Sahasrabudhe said India’s education system has become “student-centric”, with flexibility at its core. “Multiple entry-exit options, multidisciplinary education, credit transfers and the National Credit Framework have transformed how students learn,” he said. Platforms such as SWAYAM, the Academic Bank of Credits and DigiLocker-linked academic IDs now enable seamless learning, evaluation and credential sharing across institutions.

On the emerging concept of Education 5.0, he stressed that artificial intelligence and other technologies should be viewed as enablers rather than threats. “AI and emerging technologies must be used ethically, supported by strong teacher training through national centres and new platforms like Guru Setu. Lifelong learning, resilience, innovation and industry-academia collaboration will define future readiness,” he said.

Sahasrabudhe added that transparent rankings, revamped accreditation systems and a strong ethical foundation could help Indian institutions become globally competitive by 2047.

Human Capital at the Heart of Resilience

Dr Naushad Forbes, Past President of CII and chairman of the CII National Higher Education, R&D, Technology and Innovation Council, placed education CSR in a broader economic context, arguing that human capital is the most durable form of resilience.

“When we live in times of great uncertainty, the role that education can play is hugely beneficial,” Forbes said. “The greatest source of resilience in the long run for any society, or any company, is the quality of human capital it possesses.”

Drawing on historical insights, he referred to Nobel Prize-winning research on the Industrial Revolution. “What mattered was not just scientific knowledge, but knowledge in the heads of people, combined with accumulated skills, artisan skills that turned ideas into reality on the ground,” he said. “That rich combination of education and experience is what drives long-term economic transformation.”

Forbes also called for a stronger focus on higher education as a creator of talent and innovation. He argued for a substantial increase in public research funding within universities and urged a move away from prescriptive regulation towards autonomy and competition.

Why This Moment Matters

Chief economic adviser Dr V Anantha Nageswaran described the current phase as a rare inflection point for Indian higher education. “India’s flexibility and consultative approach reflects confidence, maturity and trust in the ecosystem,” he said, pointing to the 2023 decision to allow reputed foreign universities to establish campuses in India, subject to quality safeguards.