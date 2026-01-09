ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Drug Abuse And Child Marriage Remain Major Challenges For India's Youth?

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Ahead of the National Youth Day (January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda), experts from different arenas highlighted issues relating to drug abuse and child marriage concerning the youth of the country, and emphasized on coordinated, multi-level approach involving inter-agency collaboration, civil society participation, to give a fillip to eradicate it from the society.

The youth, categorized as individuals aged 15 to 29 years, represent nearly 40% of India's total population. This demographic embodies the most vibrant and dynamic segment of society, constituting the nation's most precious human resource. With their boundless potential, the youth possess the capability to elevate India to unprecedented levels of progress and innovation.

Drug Abuse Among Youth

Drug abuse continues to remain a concern in India and across the world, quietly inflicting harm on individuals, breaking families, and weakening communities. Its effects extend beyond mere addiction as it inflicts enduring physical, psychological, and social harm.

As per the comprehensive National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India conducted by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in 2018, the estimated number of children and adolescents between 10 to 17 years of age, who were users of various psychoactive substances, was 1.48 crore. The estimated number of users of alcohol was 30 lakh, cannabis 20 lakh, opioids 40 lakh and cocaine two lakh.

Steps Taken By The Government To Fight Drug Menace

To tackle the issue of drug abuse and to achieve the goal of a drug-free India, the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) was initiated by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment throughout India on August 15, 2020.

The main objective of the campaign is to promote national development and improve social well-being by encouraging a healthy, disciplined, and drug-free youth demographic. Over time, it has transformed into a major movement across the country, rallying communities and engaging all stakeholders in the fight against substance abuse.

According to the latest data available, till today, more than 25.57 crore people have been reached through this campaign. These include over 9.26 crore youth and more than 6.33 crore women. More than 27.75 lakh have been treated and rehabilitated.

Sooraj (name changed), a young individual residing in Central Mumbai, struggled with substance dependency that initiated during his college years and quickly affected his health. He was taken to an integrated rehabilitation centre. There, healthcare professionals evaluated his condition and provided clinical care and counselling to assist with his detoxification. With ongoing psychosocial support, he adopted sobriety and a more health-conscious lifestyle, and currently enjoys a clean and stable life, as per the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) works towards dismantling the drug trafficking and abuse networks through a unified national strategy. In the last 10 years, there has been a significant rise in the number of cases filed, arrests conducted, and the amount and worth of drugs confiscated.

In the year 2024, law enforcement agencies throughout India, including the NCB, confiscated drugs valued at approximately Rs 25,330 crore, which is over 55% higher than the Rs 16,100 crore seized in 2023. The total number of arrests made rose to 6,300 in 2024 from 1,360 in 2014.

Experts Views

Referring to the issue relating to drug abuse, especially among adolescents, an expert said, "The problem of drug abuse is highly complex and multidimensional, arising from an interplay of several interrelated factors such as mental health vulnerabilities, family environment, peer influence, easy access to substances, and the existence of a larger and organised drug nexus. Addressing the issue becomes even more challenging due to serious gaps on the rehabilitation front, as structured and child-sensitive rehabilitative facilities aligned with the provisions of the JJ Act have not yet been established, at least in Assam."