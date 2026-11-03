ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Why Did This Happen To Us?’: Sikhs Remember Victims Of The 1984 Riots

New Delhi: Inside the museum at Gurdwara Shaheedganj Sahib, located in Tilak Vihar, Delhi, there are photographs of the Sikhs who lost their lives in the 1984 riots.

Every year, on November 1, 2 and 3, families arrive from far and wide — the families whose loved ones were snatched away by the riots.

Their eyes remain moist, their hearts carry a deep, enduring pain, and on their lips lingers a single, haunting question: "Why did this happen to us? And when will we finally receive true justice?"

Eyes welling up with tears at the memory of their loved ones, those who visit the gurdwara find that every photograph hanging on the museum walls tells a terrifying story. Each person who comes here carries their own tragic tale.

Nirmal Kaur, who still bears the grief of losing her family members, recalls that her brother-in-law had come to Delhi from his village in search of work. He was due to start a new job on the 1st of November.

"He was supposed to begin his job that day — the 1st — but instead, he was put to an eternal sleep. He was highly educated and full of promise. He was killed in the fire set at the Mangolpuri police station; we never even recovered his body," says Nirmal Kaur with a choked voice.

Pointing toward the photographs, another woman, Rajni Kaur, recounts how a mob dragged away her 60-year-old brother-in-law, who did not even have any teeth left, along with her 18-year-old nephew. "Old tyres from petrol pumps, bottles, and weapons were brought in by the truckload that very night. The doors were locked from the outside, yet the attackers knew exactly which homes belonged to Sikhs," she says.

For three days, they remained hidden inside tin storage bins. To this day, not all those responsible for these crimes have faced the ultimate penalty — execution. “The culprits should be punished as swiftly as possible,” she says.

Gurpreet, a witness to the riots, shares his harrowing experience, noting that the events of October 31 and the days that followed remain vivid in his memory. "How could one ever forget such a date? It was such a dark day that it is difficult to even say how many members of our family survived,” he says. “My father and my maternal uncle were killed in that violence. To save my father, we dressed him in a woman’s suit and hid him inside a tin bin used for storing wheat for three days."

Jasmeet Kaur lost 11 members of her family in the violence. She recalls that on the night of October 31, there was such an uproar that it was impossible to comprehend what was happening. By morning, people were being dragged out of their homes — even children were not spared.