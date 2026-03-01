ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Delhi Court Slammed CBI For 'South Group' Label in Excise Case, Cautioned Against Regional Stereotyping

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with party leader Satyendar Jain during a visit at the Hanuman Temple, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. Kejriwal and party leader Manish Sisodia were discharged by a Delhi court on Friday in a liquor policy case. ( PTI )

By Krishnanand

New Delhi: In a significant ruling on February 27, 2026, a special court in Delhi acquitted former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 22 other accused persons in the Delhi Excise Policy case, while at the same time delivering a pointed rebuke to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its repeated use of the expression "South Group" in its charge sheets.

The court's observations formed a substantial part of its judgment, expressing deep concern over what it termed the arbitrary and legally unsustainable categorisation of certain accused persons under a region-based label. According to the prosecution, the so-called "South Group" was allegedly headed by K. Kavitha and comprised Sarath Reddy, Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Pillai, Mootha Gautam and Butchibabu.

The CBI had alleged that this group was favoured through the grant of an L-1 licence to Indospirits, in which Sameer Mahendru was a stakeholder. Arvind Kumar Singh was described as closely linked to this group, while Amandeep Singh Dhall was projected as another beneficiary who allegedly agreed to facilitate the recoupment of upfront payments purportedly intended for use in the Goa elections.

However, the court made it clear that its concern went beyond the facts alleged. It took exception to the repeated use of the term "South Group," observing that such a label has no basis in criminal law and does not correspond to any legally recognised classification. The judge noted that the prosecution had not adopted any similar regional descriptor for other accused persons; there was no reference to a "North Group" or any comparable categorisation. This selective use of a geographically defined term, the court held, was plainly arbitrary.

The court emphasised that the issue was not merely one of language. It cautioned that region-based labelling carries undertones that could create a prejudicial impression, potentially distracting from the requirement that criminal trials must remain focused strictly on evidence. In a constitutional framework founded on equality before law and national unity, descriptors based on regional identity serve no legitimate investigative purpose, the court observed.

While acknowledging that the term had been used consistently in successive charge sheets—compelling the court to refer to it when summarising the prosecution's case—the judge clarified that such reference should not be construed as judicial approval. The continued use of the label, the court warned, risked colouring perception and shifting attention away from the evidentiary material that alone must guide adjudication.

To underline the gravity of its concern, the court referred to comparative constitutional jurisprudence, particularly the decision of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in United States v. Cabrera. In that case, the American appellate court had set aside convictions after prosecutors repeatedly referred to the accused as "Dominican drug dealers," even though ethnicity had no bearing on the elements of the offence. The US court had held that injecting identity into a criminal trial, when irrelevant to the charges, risks inviting bias rather than reason and undermines due process.