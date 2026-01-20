ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Civil Nuclear Energy Is Emerging As A New Pillar Of India–UAE Relations

New Delhi: India and the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE’s) decision to promote bilateral civil nuclear cooperation marks a significant broadening of their strategic partnership into a high-technology and long-term domain.

Coming amid growing global focus on clean energy, energy security, and advanced technologies, the move reflects a shared recognition that nuclear power will play a critical role in meeting future electricity demand while supporting climate commitments.

The cooperation seeks to capitalise on the policy and regulatory space opened by India’s Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act 2025. By agreeing to explore partnerships in large nuclear reactors, small modular reactors (SMRs), advanced reactor systems, nuclear plant operations and maintenance, and nuclear safety, both sides are signalling intent to move beyond conventional energy cooperation toward technology-driven collaboration with strategic and commercial implications.

For India, the partnership aligns with its push to rapidly expand nuclear capacity as a source of reliable, low-carbon baseload power, while attracting international expertise and investment under a reformed nuclear framework. For the UAE, which already operates commercial nuclear power plants and is positioning itself as a clean energy leader, the engagement with India offers an opportunity to deepen technological cooperation and play a larger role in shaping nuclear energy solutions for emerging economies.

“To capitalise on the new opportunities for civil nuclear cooperation in the light of the passage of the SHANTI Act in India for sustainable harnessing and advancement of nuclear energy for transforming India, the two sides decided to explore partnership in advanced nuclear technologies, including development and deployment of large nuclear reactors and small modular reactors (SMRs), as well as cooperation in advanced reactor systems, nuclear power plant operations and maintenance, and nuclear safety,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said while addressing a special media briefing on Monday following bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who was on a short three-hour visit to New Delhi.

According to a joint statement issued by the two sides following the talks, both leaders welcomed the enactment of the SHANTI law, noting that it creates new opportunities for enhanced civil nuclear cooperation.

The Government of India passed the SHANTI Act in December 2025, marking a watershed moment in India’s clean energy policy and a step toward its ‘net zero’ goal of climate change. It overhauls India’s nuclear energy framework, replacing the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act, 2010, to allow limited private and foreign participation in nuclear power generation, operation, and equipment manufacturing, while strengthening state control over strategic aspects and creating a clearer liability regime with capped operator liability and supplier immunity, aiming to boost clean energy and investment.

By agreeing to explore partnerships in large nuclear reactors, SMRs, advanced reactor systems, nuclear plant operations and maintenance, and nuclear safety, India and the UAE are signalling intent to move beyond conventional energy cooperation toward technology-driven collaboration with strategic and commercial implications.

For India, the partnership aligns with its push to rapidly expand nuclear capacity as a source of reliable, low-carbon baseload power, while attracting international expertise and investment under a reformed nuclear framework. For the UAE, which already operates commercial nuclear power plants and is positioning itself as a clean energy leader, the engagement with India offers an opportunity to deepen technological cooperation and play a larger role in shaping nuclear energy solutions for emerging economies.

The Gulf nation, which already operates the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the prime contractor of which is the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), sees nuclear power as a proven pillar of its clean energy mix and a key component of its post-hydrocarbon future. Partnering with India allows the UAE to diversify its nuclear engagement beyond traditional Western suppliers and position itself as a hub for advanced nuclear technologies in the Global South.