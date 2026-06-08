ETV Bharat / bharat

Schools, Parents, Educators Worried About CBSE's Three-Language Rollout. Here's Why

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) decision to implement the three-language formula for Class IX students from July 1, 2026, has sparked concern among educators, schools and parents, who say the move is being rolled out with insufficient preparation despite its broader educational objectives.

Introduced in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, the policy requires students to study three languages, with at least two being Indian languages. While the initiative seeks to promote multilingualism and linguistic diversity, stakeholders have questioned whether schools are ready to implement such a major change midway through the academic cycle.

Centre Defends Policy, Calls It ‘Linguistic Liberation’

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has strongly defended the policy, rejecting allegations that it amounts to linguistic imposition. Describing the NEP as a vehicle for "linguistic liberation", he said the policy encourages learning in the mother tongue, while equipping students with multilingual skills needed in an increasingly globalised world.

Pradhan argued that portraying the policy as compulsory Hindi was misleading, and said multilingualism would strengthen regional languages rather than weaken them. He maintained that the NEP treats all Indian languages equally, and is backed by teacher training, institutional strengthening and financial support under schemes such as Samagra Shiksha.

Educators Question Academic Burden on Students

Despite broad support for multilingual learning in principle, several education experts have expressed concerns about the timing and educational impact of the rollout.

P B Prince Gajendra Babu, General Secretary of the State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN), said language is closely tied to culture and identity, making the mother tongue the most natural medium of learning.

According to him, children already learn English out of necessity alongside their native language, forming the basis of the two-language model followed in many states. Introducing a third language that is not part of a child's daily environment, he argued, could create additional academic stress.

Babu said curriculum time allocated to a third language could come at the expense of physical education, sports, computer science and library activities. In an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and digital skills, he argued, schools should prioritise strengthening such areas rather than adding another language requirement.

"The Three-Language Formula is an imposition of cultural hegemony and has little to do with the career advancement of the child," he said.

Schools Flag Practical Challenges

School administrators and academic planners say the biggest concern is not the policy itself but the speed at which it is being implemented.

Kuriakose V K, Chief Academic Consultant at St Thomas Schools, Ghaziabad, noted that stakeholders had welcomed the earlier proposal of introducing the three-language framework from Class VI, which would have allowed students to gradually prepare for board examinations scheduled in 2031.

However, the decision to implement it for current Class IX students and assess them in board examinations as early as 2027 has created significant challenges.

Many students are currently studying English, a regional language like Hindi or Malayalam, and a foreign language like French, German or Spanish. Switching to a new Indian language at this stage means students would have to learn a subject from scratch while simultaneously preparing for board examinations.

Schools also face logistical hurdles, including redesigning timetables, recruiting qualified language teachers and arranging adequate classroom periods. The availability of textbooks remains another concern.

Kuriakose warned that foreign language teachers could lose employment opportunities, while students aspiring to pursue higher education or careers involving foreign languages may be disadvantaged.