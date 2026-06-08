Schools, Parents, Educators Worried About CBSE's Three-Language Rollout. Here's Why
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan defends hurried rollout; while opposition parties question timing, call it linguistic imposition; and parents, schools decry additional burden, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) decision to implement the three-language formula for Class IX students from July 1, 2026, has sparked concern among educators, schools and parents, who say the move is being rolled out with insufficient preparation despite its broader educational objectives.
Introduced in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, the policy requires students to study three languages, with at least two being Indian languages. While the initiative seeks to promote multilingualism and linguistic diversity, stakeholders have questioned whether schools are ready to implement such a major change midway through the academic cycle.
Centre Defends Policy, Calls It ‘Linguistic Liberation’
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has strongly defended the policy, rejecting allegations that it amounts to linguistic imposition. Describing the NEP as a vehicle for "linguistic liberation", he said the policy encourages learning in the mother tongue, while equipping students with multilingual skills needed in an increasingly globalised world.
Pradhan argued that portraying the policy as compulsory Hindi was misleading, and said multilingualism would strengthen regional languages rather than weaken them. He maintained that the NEP treats all Indian languages equally, and is backed by teacher training, institutional strengthening and financial support under schemes such as Samagra Shiksha.
Educators Question Academic Burden on Students
Despite broad support for multilingual learning in principle, several education experts have expressed concerns about the timing and educational impact of the rollout.
P B Prince Gajendra Babu, General Secretary of the State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN), said language is closely tied to culture and identity, making the mother tongue the most natural medium of learning.
According to him, children already learn English out of necessity alongside their native language, forming the basis of the two-language model followed in many states. Introducing a third language that is not part of a child's daily environment, he argued, could create additional academic stress.
Babu said curriculum time allocated to a third language could come at the expense of physical education, sports, computer science and library activities. In an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and digital skills, he argued, schools should prioritise strengthening such areas rather than adding another language requirement.
"The Three-Language Formula is an imposition of cultural hegemony and has little to do with the career advancement of the child," he said.
Schools Flag Practical Challenges
School administrators and academic planners say the biggest concern is not the policy itself but the speed at which it is being implemented.
Kuriakose V K, Chief Academic Consultant at St Thomas Schools, Ghaziabad, noted that stakeholders had welcomed the earlier proposal of introducing the three-language framework from Class VI, which would have allowed students to gradually prepare for board examinations scheduled in 2031.
However, the decision to implement it for current Class IX students and assess them in board examinations as early as 2027 has created significant challenges.
Many students are currently studying English, a regional language like Hindi or Malayalam, and a foreign language like French, German or Spanish. Switching to a new Indian language at this stage means students would have to learn a subject from scratch while simultaneously preparing for board examinations.
Schools also face logistical hurdles, including redesigning timetables, recruiting qualified language teachers and arranging adequate classroom periods. The availability of textbooks remains another concern.
Kuriakose warned that foreign language teachers could lose employment opportunities, while students aspiring to pursue higher education or careers involving foreign languages may be disadvantaged.
"Any hasty decision without much preparation, ground work and enough time is going to create confusion and poor results," he said.
Parents Fear Sudden Policy Shift
Parents have also questioned the timing of the decision, saying it has disrupted academic plans that were made based on earlier CBSE communications.
Prem Sharma, whose son studies in Class IX at a CBSE-affiliated school in Gurugram, said students should have the freedom to choose languages instead of facing compulsory changes.
"The new decision comes as a bolt from the blue. Students were already finding Hindi challenging. Now, another language is being added when they are preparing for their Class X boards," he said.
Sneha Bansal, another parent, pointed out that CBSE had earlier indicated that the third-language requirement would not apply to Class IX students until the 2029-30 academic session.
"Schools, students and parents planned the academic year relying on that representation. This sudden change, barely weeks before implementation, has us very concerned," she said.
Kanhaiya Singh, whose child is also studying in Class IX, argued that introducing another language at the high-school level could increase academic pressure without improving performance in core subjects.
Political Opposition Intensifies
The policy has also become a flashpoint in the ongoing political debate over language and education.
Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu reiterated the state's commitment to its long-standing two-language policy and criticised attempts to implement the three-language framework.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned CBSE's decision, pointing to what he described as a contradiction between the board's earlier position and its latest directive. According to him, the CBSE governing body had, in December 2025, approved a recommendation to continue existing language arrangements until graded textbooks were released by NCERT.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a deferment of the rollout.
Singh warned that implementing the policy without adequate teachers, textbooks and transition time could create disruption similar to challenges witnessed during the rollout of CBSE's On-Screen Marking system.
He also questioned why the board moved ahead despite earlier recommendations to wait for NCERT's graded language textbooks. According to him, the issue could be particularly challenging for students in southern and northeastern states where Hindi is not widely spoken and local tribal languages may not feature in CBSE's recognised language list.
Former UGC Chief Says Multilingualism Offers Long-Term Benefits
Not all educationists are opposed to the policy. Former UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has backed the three-language formula, saying multilingualism is widely recognised as an educational advantage.
He argued that the policy is not a new concept and has a long history in India's education framework. According to Kumar, exposure to multiple languages can enhance cognitive development and improve future opportunities for students.
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