Explained: Rumbling Of A Change In Bihar As Nitish Kumar's Exit Looms, BJP Yet To Name New CM
With Nitish Kumar's return from Delhi last week and gradual vacation of the CM's residence, speculation over change of power has intensified. Reports Avinash Kumar.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
Patna: Bihar appears to be heading towards a leadership transition, but the situation is far from straightforward.
With Chief Minister Nitish Kumar moving to New Delhi after becoming a member of the Rajya Sabha, questions around the next Chief Minister, power-sharing, and political strategy have created a complex scenario. With his return from Delhi last week and gradual vacation of the Chief Minister's residence, speculation over the change of power has intensified, though no official announcement has yet been made.
Nitish's Exit Sets Stage For Shift
Nitish Kumar has been elected to the Rajya Sabha after his resignation as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and has made a leadership transition inevitable.
While he could technically remain Chief Minister for six months without being an MLA/MLC, sources say he is unlikely to do so. His resignation as Chief Minister is expected any time soon after completing the formalities in Parliament. While his exit was expected, it has triggered a major political churn, raising questions over who will lead the next government. Nitish Kumar has called a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (April 14) and might quit after the meeting.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is widely expected to take over the chief minister’s post for the first time in Bihar, but the party has maintained a studied silence on its choice.
Why The Delay?
Nitish Kumar has not officially resigned yet. Political observers believe alliance dynamics within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are delicate and the BJP wants to avoid internal friction or upsetting Janata Dal (United) (JD(U). Sources say the final decision will rest with top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following internal consultations.
Will Nitish Kumar Still Hold Power?
Even as leadership is set to shift, the JD(U) has made it clear that Nitish Kumar’s influence will remain intact. Senior leaders have emphasised that while the Chief Minister may be from the BJP, Nitish will continue to play a decisive role in governance. Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary stated that the BJP will propose the CM’s name, but it will be approved in the NDA legislative party meeting.
JD(U) leaders are also projecting Nitish as the central figure behind the alliance’s mandate for 2025–2030.
Succession Politics And Nishant Factor
A key dimension in the unfolding scenario is the political rise of Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar. Recently inducted into the party, Nishant is being seen as a potential power centre within JD(U).
Political analysts suggest Nitish may seek safeguards for his son’s future before relinquishing power. There is speculation that Nishant could be accommodated as Deputy Chief Minister or given a significant organisational role.
Professor Randhir Kumar Singh, who has been closely following Bihar politics, noted, “Nitish Kumar is no longer the same leader as in 2005–2020. He will transfer power, but only with conditions - particularly ensuring political security for his son.”
This is seen as a key reason why Nitish may place conditions before transferring power.
Leadership Dilemma In BJP
The BJP, despite being the largest party in the Assembly, faces a complex choice. Several names, including Samrat Choudhary, are being discussed, but the party’s recent trend suggests it could spring a surprise by choosing a relatively low-profile leader. At the same time, the BJP must ensure that its chief minister is not perceived as being influenced by Nitish Kumar, which could undermine its authority.
Challenges For Allies
For the BJP, the challenge lies in retaining Nitish Kumar’s carefully cultivated social coalition - particularly among non-Yadav OBCs, EBCs, Dalits, and women - while establishing its own governance identity. For JD(U), the concern is internal stability. Nitish’s transition to the Rajya Sabha has raised fears of fragmentation, though the induction of Nishant and Nitish’s continuation as party president have helped contain dissent.
Opposition Senses Opportunity
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) sees Nitish’s exit as a major political opportunity. Leaders believe that sections of JD(U)’s voter base could drift back, strengthening prospects for Tejashwi Yadav massively. At the same time, public reactions remain mixed, with sections expressing concern over the sudden shift in leadership after a mandate secured in Nitish Kumar’s name.
The Final Move
Despite intense speculation, the final script of Bihar politics remains unwritten. This could mark the first BJP-led government in Bihar with its own Chief Minister, ending Nitish Kumar’s long dominance since 2005. Nitish Kumar’s track record of unexpected political moves keeps both allies and opponents guessing. The transition is delicate because the mandate was largely in Nitish’s name.
As one senior journalist remarked, “Nothing in Bihar politics is final until it actually happens.”
Also Read:
- BJP Appoints Shivraj Chouhan As Central Observer For Election Of Bihar Legislative Party Leader
- Nitish Begins Shifting Out Of His Official Residence Amid Speculations That He May Resign As CM Next Week
- JD(U) Leaders Say BJP Leader Samrat Choudhary Is Nitish's Choice As His Successor And Son Nishant As Deputy CM; BJP Plays Safe But Politics Heat Up