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Explained: Rumbling Of A Change In Bihar As Nitish Kumar's Exit Looms, BJP Yet To Name New CM

Patna: Bihar appears to be heading towards a leadership transition, but the situation is far from straightforward.

With Chief Minister Nitish Kumar moving to New Delhi after becoming a member of the Rajya Sabha, questions around the next Chief Minister, power-sharing, and political strategy have created a complex scenario. With his return from Delhi last week and gradual vacation of the Chief Minister's residence, speculation over the change of power has intensified, though no official announcement has yet been made.

Nitish's Exit Sets Stage For Shift

Nitish Kumar has been elected to the Rajya Sabha after his resignation as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and has made a leadership transition inevitable.

While he could technically remain Chief Minister for six months without being an MLA/MLC, sources say he is unlikely to do so. His resignation as Chief Minister is expected any time soon after completing the formalities in Parliament. While his exit was expected, it has triggered a major political churn, raising questions over who will lead the next government. Nitish Kumar has called a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (April 14) and might quit after the meeting.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is widely expected to take over the chief minister’s post for the first time in Bihar, but the party has maintained a studied silence on its choice.

Why The Delay?

Nitish Kumar has not officially resigned yet. Political observers believe alliance dynamics within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are delicate and the BJP wants to avoid internal friction or upsetting Janata Dal (United) (JD(U). Sources say the final decision will rest with top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following internal consultations.

Will Nitish Kumar Still Hold Power?

Even as leadership is set to shift, the JD(U) has made it clear that Nitish Kumar’s influence will remain intact. Senior leaders have emphasised that while the Chief Minister may be from the BJP, Nitish will continue to play a decisive role in governance. Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary stated that the BJP will propose the CM’s name, but it will be approved in the NDA legislative party meeting.

JD(U) leaders are also projecting Nitish as the central figure behind the alliance’s mandate for 2025–2030.

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