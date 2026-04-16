Why BJP Deferred Women's Bill For 9 Years, Asks SP MP Lalji Varma
Lalji Varma recalled the contribution by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule for women's education in India and for educating his wife Savitribai Phule.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament Lalji Varma hit out at the BJP for deferring the Women's Reservation Bill.
"The BJP believes in an ideology where women did not have the right to be educated. Today, the BJP says there are obstacles being created for the Bill. Why did you defer it by 9 years? Women could have been given immediate reservation. You want to use the Amendment to Women's Bill for Delimitation," he said.
Varma recalled the contribution by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule for women's education in India and for educating his wife Savitribai Phule. He also thanked Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar for giving women their rights. Varma, who represents Ambedkar Nagar constituency in Uttar Pradesh, said that the delimitation will not benefit people.
"You are giving a lollipop to women. I want to tell the Law Minister (Arjun Ram Meghwal) that the population of SC and ST will increase, and their rights are being curtailed. In the name of women, you want to reduce the reservation for backward castes," he charged.
"We must implement in right away and in the Assembly elections in 2027. I want to say that the backward castes should also have a say in it," he added. The Samajwadi Party, which is part of the INDIA Bloc, has supported the Women's Reservation Bill, but opposed to delimitation.
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