ETV Bharat / bharat

Why BJP Deferred Women's Bill For 9 Years, Asks SP MP Lalji Varma

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament Lalji Varma hit out at the BJP for deferring the Women's Reservation Bill.

"The BJP believes in an ideology where women did not have the right to be educated. Today, the BJP says there are obstacles being created for the Bill. Why did you defer it by 9 years? Women could have been given immediate reservation. You want to use the Amendment to Women's Bill for Delimitation," he said.

Varma recalled the contribution by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule for women's education in India and for educating his wife Savitribai Phule. He also thanked Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar for giving women their rights. Varma, who represents Ambedkar Nagar constituency in Uttar Pradesh, said that the delimitation will not benefit people.