ETV Bharat / bharat

Why BJP Bet Big On 'Vikas Purush' Of Barnala, Kewal Singh Dhillon

Chandigarh: For the past several decades, the BJP has been known as a 'junior partner' of the Shiromani Akali Dal and as a party of 'urban Hindus'. But after its alliance with the Akali Dal broke down, the BJP is preparing to fight the 2027 Assembly elections on its own. The BJP is also now seen trying to make its place in rural Punjab and Jat Sikh politics. That is why the decision to appoint Kewal Singh Dhillon Punjab BJP president assumes significance.

According to his biodata, Dhillon, who is associated with the soil of the Malwa region, is one of the few leaders of Punjab who set an example in three fields of industry, education and politics. He was elected as Congress MLA from Barnala for two consecutive terms in 2007 and 2012. His biggest political achievement is making Barnala the 20th district of Punjab.

Notably, he was honoured with the "PepsiCo Worldwide Bottler of the Year" by the then US president George Bush when PepsiCo's only concentrate plant in India was set up in Sangrur.

Dhillon, who returned from America with business experience, started DPharmacy in SD College Barnala and laid the foundation of BEd College for rural girls. From raising a historic donation of Rs 5.05 crore during Covid-19 to running more than 25 vocational centres for women in memory of his father, he always gave priority to social service.

Respected by the people of Barnala as "Vikas Purush", he brought projects worth crores for roads, railway overbridges and connectivity of villages. He has a record of more than 25 years of public service.