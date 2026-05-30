Why BJP Bet Big On 'Vikas Purush' Of Barnala, Kewal Singh Dhillon
Dhillon was elected as Congress MLA from Barnala for two consecutive terms in 2007 and 2012.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
Chandigarh: For the past several decades, the BJP has been known as a 'junior partner' of the Shiromani Akali Dal and as a party of 'urban Hindus'. But after its alliance with the Akali Dal broke down, the BJP is preparing to fight the 2027 Assembly elections on its own. The BJP is also now seen trying to make its place in rural Punjab and Jat Sikh politics. That is why the decision to appoint Kewal Singh Dhillon Punjab BJP president assumes significance.
According to his biodata, Dhillon, who is associated with the soil of the Malwa region, is one of the few leaders of Punjab who set an example in three fields of industry, education and politics. He was elected as Congress MLA from Barnala for two consecutive terms in 2007 and 2012. His biggest political achievement is making Barnala the 20th district of Punjab.
Notably, he was honoured with the "PepsiCo Worldwide Bottler of the Year" by the then US president George Bush when PepsiCo's only concentrate plant in India was set up in Sangrur.
Dhillon, who returned from America with business experience, started DPharmacy in SD College Barnala and laid the foundation of BEd College for rural girls. From raising a historic donation of Rs 5.05 crore during Covid-19 to running more than 25 vocational centres for women in memory of his father, he always gave priority to social service.
Respected by the people of Barnala as "Vikas Purush", he brought projects worth crores for roads, railway overbridges and connectivity of villages. He has a record of more than 25 years of public service.
First Jat Sikh State president of the BJP
Dhillon is ready to write a new chapter in Punjab politics as the first Jat Sikh state president of the BJP after Daya Singh Sodhi (Khatri Sikh) in 1997. This appointment shows that the BJP is now looking for new paths beyond its old ideology and traditional boundaries. Political experts believe that through leaders like Dhillon, the party is trying to directly penetrate the powerful 'Jat Sikh' vote bank of Punjab, which is linked to the agricultural economy.
With Dhillon’s appointment, the BJP also seems to cover the Malwa region. There are a total of 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, out of which 69 seats fall only in the Malwa region. And the majority mark is 59 seats to form the government in the state. Therefore, the BJP may have gambled on Dhillon. Apart from this, presidents of other parties in Punjab also come from the Malwa region. The AAP’s Punjab president, Aman Arora, is an MLA from Sunam, while Congress Punjab president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’s native constituency is Gidderbaha, which falls in Sri Muktsar Sahib. Besides, the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Singh Badal too belongs to the Malwa region.
Punjab senior journalist and political analyst Mahendra Singh Saini says that whatever is happening is not just a change of positions, it is an attempt to change the political DNA of Punjab. "In fact, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections had shown the BJP a big reality that although their vote percentage has increased, they cannot dream of forming a government in Punjab unless the farmers and rural Jat Sikh voters of Punjab join them. The appointment of Dhillon is the result of the thinking of Amit Shah and J P Nadda, who want to take advantage of the continuous weakening of the Akali Dal," Saini says.
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