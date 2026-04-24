ETV Bharat / bharat

Why's Bihar Animated Over Educational Qualifications Of Politicians? A Deep Dive Into The Fraught History Of The Debate

Patna: In Indian democracy, 'representation' has been prioritised over 'academic degrees' to ensure that every section of society can participate in the policy-making process. However, the current political landscape in Bihar has raised serious questions regarding this long-standing constitutional rationale. While Bihar's universities once produced brilliant student leaders, doubts are now being cast upon the basic schooling and declared academic degrees of the very leaders occupying high-ranking positions within the state government. The question arises: Should a minimum educational standard not be mandated for elected representatives?

The question of educational qualifications was brought under the spotlight by election strategist Prashant Kishor's recent comments. Having entered the political arena, he is trying to send a message to the people of Bihar by rallying the educated youth behind him. In PK's crosshairs are both Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, and new CM Samrat Choudhary.

The debate is not merely confined to personal literacy; rather, it has emerged as a broader concern: Can a politician, lacking adequate education, truly comprehend today's complex administrative and policy frameworks?

Many ministers currently holding power in Bihar have acquired higher education. While several possess engineering degrees, others have only completed their intermediate-level schooling. Yet, the ultimate decision-making power rests with those who either command a significant 'vote bank' or enjoy the deep trust of the public. Although many ministers in the Bihar government have pursued higher education, former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stands out for holding an engineering degree. Nitish Kumar has succeeded in setting a high benchmark in Bihar politics.

His outgoing Cabinet exhibited a wide diversity of educational qualifications. The former CM is an engineering graduate, whereas new CM Samrat Choudhary's educational qualifications are suspect — reported to range from intermediate (Class XII) to honorary PhD.

Bihar's former Deputy CM, Vijay Kumar Sinha, has a diploma in engineering. One of the current DyCMs, Vijay Choudhary, holds a post-graduate degree from Patna University, while the other, Bijendra Yadav, has studied up to the intermediate level. JD(U) MLC Ashok Choudhary holds a doctorate. The former Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey holds a post-graduate degree; and has also been conferred an honorary PhD.

Former Industries Minister Dilip Jaiswal also holds a PhD degree. Another former Bihar minister Nitish Mishra holds an MBA degree from the Netherlands, while JD(U)'s legislative party leader and former minister Shravan Kumar, former ministers Madan Sahni and Leshi Singh, have completed Intermediate.

The Karpoori Division