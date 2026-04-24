Why's Bihar Animated Over Educational Qualifications Of Politicians? A Deep Dive Into The Fraught History Of The Debate
Bihar is debating the necessity of academic degrees of politicians, after it was recently highlighted by Prashant Kishor, reports Ranjit Kumar.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Patna: In Indian democracy, 'representation' has been prioritised over 'academic degrees' to ensure that every section of society can participate in the policy-making process. However, the current political landscape in Bihar has raised serious questions regarding this long-standing constitutional rationale. While Bihar's universities once produced brilliant student leaders, doubts are now being cast upon the basic schooling and declared academic degrees of the very leaders occupying high-ranking positions within the state government. The question arises: Should a minimum educational standard not be mandated for elected representatives?
The question of educational qualifications was brought under the spotlight by election strategist Prashant Kishor's recent comments. Having entered the political arena, he is trying to send a message to the people of Bihar by rallying the educated youth behind him. In PK's crosshairs are both Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, and new CM Samrat Choudhary.
The debate is not merely confined to personal literacy; rather, it has emerged as a broader concern: Can a politician, lacking adequate education, truly comprehend today's complex administrative and policy frameworks?
Many ministers currently holding power in Bihar have acquired higher education. While several possess engineering degrees, others have only completed their intermediate-level schooling. Yet, the ultimate decision-making power rests with those who either command a significant 'vote bank' or enjoy the deep trust of the public. Although many ministers in the Bihar government have pursued higher education, former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stands out for holding an engineering degree. Nitish Kumar has succeeded in setting a high benchmark in Bihar politics.
His outgoing Cabinet exhibited a wide diversity of educational qualifications. The former CM is an engineering graduate, whereas new CM Samrat Choudhary's educational qualifications are suspect — reported to range from intermediate (Class XII) to honorary PhD.
Bihar's former Deputy CM, Vijay Kumar Sinha, has a diploma in engineering. One of the current DyCMs, Vijay Choudhary, holds a post-graduate degree from Patna University, while the other, Bijendra Yadav, has studied up to the intermediate level. JD(U) MLC Ashok Choudhary holds a doctorate. The former Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey holds a post-graduate degree; and has also been conferred an honorary PhD.
Former Industries Minister Dilip Jaiswal also holds a PhD degree. Another former Bihar minister Nitish Mishra holds an MBA degree from the Netherlands, while JD(U)'s legislative party leader and former minister Shravan Kumar, former ministers Madan Sahni and Leshi Singh, have completed Intermediate.
The Karpoori Division
Inspirational former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, often called Jannayak (People's Leader) in Bihar, had a modest educational qualification. He received his early education in his village in Samastipur district, and passed Matriculation from the Tirhut Academy in Samastipur. But after he enrolled in a Darbhanga college for his undergraduate degree, he decided to discontinue his studies in 1942 to participate in the Quit India Movement.
Despite not having completed a formal degree, he emerged as a leader possessing a profound understanding of Hindi, society, and politics, and became one of Bihar's most successful CMs. As CM in the 1970s, he abolished the mandatory requirement of passing the English subject in matriculation examinations, giving rise to the 'Karpoori Division' — the designation applied to Bihar students who were declared as 'passed', despite failing in English in matriculation.
Karpoori Thakur instituted this new system to provide relief to students hailing from rural and underprivileged sections of society, effectively eliminating the mandatory requirement of passing English in matriculation. Unfortunately, it may have contributed to the gradual rise in contempt for educational qualifications for Bihar politicians.
Expert Opinion
Political analyst Amit Kumar noted that Bihar has historically seen educated individuals in the political arena, from Rajendra Prasad and Shri Krishna Singh onwards. Karpoori Thakur was an early exception, though he turned out to be an outstanding CM. "For politicians, formal education or a degree is not necessarily the defining strength. Even leaders with limited formal education have proven successful by working in alignment with public aspirations, drawing upon their practical experience. As of today, approximately 50 per cent MLAs in Bihar hold a graduate degree, while the number of MLAs with limited formal education is negligible," said the political analyst.
Another political analyst Sanjay Kumar agreed, saying that while education is beneficial, it is not the single most critical factor in politics. "The path to success is often smoother for educated politicians. But individuals with limited formal education can also perform exceptionally well," said Sanjay Kumar.
This native wisdom is reflected in the treatises of great philosophers like Jean-Jacques Rousseau, who asserted that formal education in politics is secondary to a ruler's ability to truly comprehend and empathise with the sentiments and needs of the populace. In contrast, Greek philosopher Plato had argued that the State should be governed by a 'Philosopher-King'. Meanwhile, in India, Chanakya, in his Arthashastra, had posited that a king must be well-versed in the scriptures, economic policy, and the art of warfare, foregrounding practical and strategic knowledge over bookish learning.
In summation, the declining standard of education in Bihar's political landscape is not merely an administrative concern; but also signals a looming crisis for the foundations of democracy. While the 'Karpoori Division' of the 1970s served as a vital instrument for integrating the marginalised into the mainstream and shielding them from ridicule, the low educational qualifications of today's politicians are casting a shadow over the quality of their policymaking.