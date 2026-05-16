ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Are Punjabi Youths Getting Increasingly Involved In Extortion And Shootings In Canada?

Chandigarh: In a disturbing development coming to light from Canada, especially from British Columbia and Alberta provinces, Punjabi youth are increasingly being found embroiled in cases of extortions and target shootings. Incidentally, most of these youngsters are either international students or recent immigrants. Police reports and court documents show that these youth are working as ‘foot soldiers’ on Canadian soil for criminal networks based abroad.

Recent statistics and posters of wanted accused released by Surrey Police Service, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Calgary Police Service strongly point out that this problem is taking the shape of a national crisis there.

Statistics tabulated by the Surrey Police Service's 'Extortion Response Team' and regional investigative agencies for the last three years are frightening. The Surrey Police Service sees these ransom and shooting incidents linked to each other as the shootings often follow a ransom call.

Data reveals that nine cases of extortion calls and two of shootings were recorded in 2024 which increased to 133 and 49 respectively in 2025. The figures for four months in 2026 present a further quantum jump with 98 cases of extortion calls and 16 of shootings being reported till May 11. In most of these cases social media applications such as WhatsApp and Signal were used to intimidate the victims and seek millions of dollars.

A joint study by the local Police Departments and security experts has revealed a pattern where gangsters mainly target wealthy South Asian businessmen, builders and big store owners, especially of Punjabi origin, as they are reluctant to go to the Police for fear of reprisal or death. Initially, a large sum of money is demanded through internet voice calls and if the victim refuses, local shooters are used to intimidate him.

Illegal automatic weapons have often been recovered from the arrested youth proving that there is a large arms supply network within Canada that delivers such weapons.

The Canadian administration and security agencies claim to be working on an important strategy to deal with such cases. Specialized task forces have been formed in British Columbia and Alberta to investigate only cases of extortion while working in collaboration with the local community. The Surrey Police Service has announced a $250,000 reward for confidential and credible information about criminals. This is to encourage the members of the community to come forward without fear. Meanwhile, Canadian authorities have made it clear that non-citizens found to be involved in any criminal activity will have their visa revoked and will be deported immediately.

The involvement of Punjabi youth in such cases is a major concern as Punjabis form a large part of the diaspora living in Canada. On May 13, 2026, the Surrey Police detained Damanjit Singh (22) and Pardaman Singh (30) in a joint operation and charged them with indiscriminate shooting at a house in Surrey on April 22 for non-payment of ransom. This followed the arrest of Jaskaran Saroye (27) with a weapon who was charged with assault with intent to cause death in connection with another violent incident that took place on April 13.

The Calgary Police Service has busted a large-scale extortion network arresting Jaskaran Singh (21) and Karanbir Singh (21) while a search is on for Jarmanjit Singh (22) alias Gary,

According to Canada Border Services Agency records, more than 30 youth of Punjabi origin involved in criminal activities have been deported and sent back to India. These include Prabhjot Singh (20), Lovebir Singh (22) and Arshdeep Singh who were living in Canada on temporary visas and allegedly working for gangs.