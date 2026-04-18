Moradabad's Nat Community Self-Identifies As Hindu, But Used To Bury Their Dead. All That Is Now Changing
While some see the move as a sign of awareness and social reform, others point out towards the shrinking graveyard space and land scarcity
Published : April 18, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Moradabad: The socially and economically marginalised Nat community of Uttar Pradesh is giving up a long-held tradition of burying their dead, to cremate them instead. The community continues to face hunger, illiteracy and social discrimination. While some see the adoption of cremation in place of burial as a sign of awareness and social reform within the community, others point at the shrinking space for their graveyard as the main reason behind the decision. Authorities claim the matter would be looked into by a team of officials.
According to historian Sarvesh Chaturvedi, the term ‘Nat’ is derived from the Sanskrit word nritya meaning dance. The community is largely spread across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Rajasthan. “The Nat community came to Moradabad from Rajasthan. There was a tradition of building a chhatri (tomb) or a mausoleum after the death of their kings. The Nats who settled in Moradabad followed this tradition and buried their dead,” he said.
Researchers say Nats are a nomadic community earning their livelihood by singing and performing acrobatics. They were traditionally patronised by Rajput rulers. The community members were invited to bless newborns, at weddings, or for performances. With changing times, community members have taken to manual labour.
The community has two main sub-castes: Bajaniya Nat and Brajvasi Nat. Although the government has included them in the Scheduled Castes (SC) category, the community continues to exist on the margins of society.
Chaturvedi further said that some people desired social reform and believed that since they are Hindus, they should adhere to Hindu traditions, in an effort to integrate into the mainstream and bring about social change. That's why they have started cremating their dead. Observers say the change came about during the COVID-19 pandemic period.
Salawa village, which is located around 20 km from the district headquarters of Moradabad, is home to a large number of Nats, who go back several centuries. The village has around 200 Nat households, including around 1,200 community members.
Members of the community say that for centuries, there was a tradition of burying their dead on a five bigha plot in the village, and building a tomb over the grave. Said Arjun Pal, “The space where our deceased were buried, has steadily shrunk. Members of other communities in the village have encroached upon the site. As the population continues to grow, we have no choice but to cremate our dead instead of burying them, or building a tomb for them.”
He added that the Nat community wants change. As a youngster, he wants the new generation to get educated, enter services, become aware and bring about social reform within the community. He expressed hope that the government will provide more resources for his community’s development.
The Nats in the village still earn their living by playing music in bands. Vipin, a young Nat, said, ”We used to hear that although the Nat community is Hindu and prays in temples, but they bury their dead. Since burial is a Muslim practice, we decided to change.”
He went on to say that the community wants freedom from exploitation, and wants to write a new chapter by educating the next generation. But overall, the Nats of Salawa still feel betrayed by politicians who come to them during elections to solicit for votes, but forget their promises once they gain power.
Village headman Naushad Ali was unavailable for comment, but Moradabad’s District Magistrate Anuj Singh said he had not been approached by the community over the issue of scarcity of burial land. He said a team will look into the matter.