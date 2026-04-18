ETV Bharat / bharat

Moradabad's Nat Community Self-Identifies As Hindu, But Used To Bury Their Dead. All That Is Now Changing

Moradabad: The socially and economically marginalised Nat community of Uttar Pradesh is giving up a long-held tradition of burying their dead, to cremate them instead. The community continues to face hunger, illiteracy and social discrimination. While some see the adoption of cremation in place of burial as a sign of awareness and social reform within the community, others point at the shrinking space for their graveyard as the main reason behind the decision. Authorities claim the matter would be looked into by a team of officials.

According to historian Sarvesh Chaturvedi, the term ‘Nat’ is derived from the Sanskrit word nritya meaning dance. The community is largely spread across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Rajasthan. “The Nat community came to Moradabad from Rajasthan. There was a tradition of building a chhatri (tomb) or a mausoleum after the death of their kings. The Nats who settled in Moradabad followed this tradition and buried their dead,” he said.

Researchers say Nats are a nomadic community earning their livelihood by singing and performing acrobatics. They were traditionally patronised by Rajput rulers. The community members were invited to bless newborns, at weddings, or for performances. With changing times, community members have taken to manual labour.

The community has two main sub-castes: Bajaniya Nat and Brajvasi Nat. Although the government has included them in the Scheduled Castes (SC) category, the community continues to exist on the margins of society.

Chaturvedi further said that some people desired social reform and believed that since they are Hindus, they should adhere to Hindu traditions, in an effort to integrate into the mainstream and bring about social change. That's why they have started cremating their dead. Observers say the change came about during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Salawa village, which is located around 20 km from the district headquarters of Moradabad, is home to a large number of Nats, who go back several centuries. The village has around 200 Nat households, including around 1,200 community members.