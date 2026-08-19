ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Are Kashmir Apple Traders Still Choosing Trucks Over High-Speed Parcel Trains?

Workers loading apples in the first parcel train from Kashmir to Delhi at Budgam station in J&K on September 11 2025. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: A year ago, apple traders in Kashmir demanded freight train services to ship apples to outside mandis as landslides blocked the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for nearly a month. But the parcel trains run by the Indian Railways are now an “emergency option” for these traders, who largely transport apples by truck on highways.

Despite train services being a cheaper option for them, traders said the limited train stations, logistics and loading charges on trains at multiple stops compel them to use trucks over the cargo trains.

In September last year, the Northern Railway launched high-speed vehicle parcel (VP) trains between Budgam in Kashmir and Adarsh Nagar in Delhi on the Jammu and Kashmir railway line, following a nearly month-long blockage of the national highway due to landslides. The August blockage left apples stranded in trucks for over 20 days, causing significant spoilage. Traders estimated losses at Rs 200 crore.

Police checking apples in the first parcel train from Kashmir to Delhi at Budgam station in J&K on September 11 2025. (ETV Bharat)

The Railways established an intermediate stop at Bari Brahmana in Jammu and goods stations in Budgam and Anantnag and recently opened a new station in Pampore, Pulwama district.

Chief Area Manager, Northern Railways, Kashmir, Kapil Sharma, said the high-speed rail parcel coach train shipped 22,000 tonnes of apples last year from Budgam and Anantnag Railway stations to New Delhi.

“When the trial was successful, and transporters responded to the cargo service, we ran eight parcel trains, with each coach in the trains carrying 23 metric tonnes (MT) of apples. For the rest of the year, the cargoes shipped cement, e-commerce and other goods from Delhi to Kashmir,” he said.

So far, the service from Badgam to Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, has transported 332 VPs from the Kashmir Valley carrying approximately 7,400 tonnes of produce, including apples, e-commerce and mixed goods. On the return journey from Delhi, 786 VPs carrying approximately 17,450 tonnes, mainly e-commerce and mixed goods, have been transported.