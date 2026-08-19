Why Are Kashmir Apple Traders Still Choosing Trucks Over High-Speed Parcel Trains?
Kashmir apple traders say limited stations, repeated loading and unloading and extra charges make trucks more practical, despite trains being faster and cheaper.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Srinagar: A year ago, apple traders in Kashmir demanded freight train services to ship apples to outside mandis as landslides blocked the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for nearly a month. But the parcel trains run by the Indian Railways are now an “emergency option” for these traders, who largely transport apples by truck on highways.
Despite train services being a cheaper option for them, traders said the limited train stations, logistics and loading charges on trains at multiple stops compel them to use trucks over the cargo trains.
In September last year, the Northern Railway launched high-speed vehicle parcel (VP) trains between Budgam in Kashmir and Adarsh Nagar in Delhi on the Jammu and Kashmir railway line, following a nearly month-long blockage of the national highway due to landslides. The August blockage left apples stranded in trucks for over 20 days, causing significant spoilage. Traders estimated losses at Rs 200 crore.
The Railways established an intermediate stop at Bari Brahmana in Jammu and goods stations in Budgam and Anantnag and recently opened a new station in Pampore, Pulwama district.
Chief Area Manager, Northern Railways, Kashmir, Kapil Sharma, said the high-speed rail parcel coach train shipped 22,000 tonnes of apples last year from Budgam and Anantnag Railway stations to New Delhi.
“When the trial was successful, and transporters responded to the cargo service, we ran eight parcel trains, with each coach in the trains carrying 23 metric tonnes (MT) of apples. For the rest of the year, the cargoes shipped cement, e-commerce and other goods from Delhi to Kashmir,” he said.
So far, the service from Badgam to Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, has transported 332 VPs from the Kashmir Valley carrying approximately 7,400 tonnes of produce, including apples, e-commerce and mixed goods. On the return journey from Delhi, 786 VPs carrying approximately 17,450 tonnes, mainly e-commerce and mixed goods, have been transported.
However, this year, as the apple harvesting season of high-density varieties began, traders preferred the highway trucks over the cargoes. And as the apple harvesting season picks up in September, traders say they will transport the fruit by trucks.
Bashir Ahmad Basheer, Chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union, said the parcel train is a “better option” for transporting apples during “emergencies” when the National Highway gets closed due to weather vagaries.
“Shipping apples by train adds too many extra loading and unloading stations and charges. Loading cardboard boxes from trucks to trains in Kashmir and then back to trucks in Delhi will incur more labour charges. These high costs will make apples more expensive for traders to get a good profit,” he told ETV Bharat.
Traders and growers now pack apples in cheap cardboard boxes instead of the old wooden ones. However, these cardboard boxes break easily and cannot handle repeated loading and unloading. “So, ferrying apples via trucks becomes more convenient than trains,” he said.
Traders said that Kashmiri apples are transported through trucks to mandis beyond Delhi and as far as south of the country in Tamil Nadu, Goa, Mumbai, West Bengal, and other states.
“The Kashmir train is in the initial phase and ships goods to Delhi. When it is extended to stations beyond Delhi, and logistics are enhanced, traders will prefer trains. Trains could become a cheaper option for us in the future, but for some years they cannot replace trucks,” Zahoor Ahmad Rather, President of Apple Farmers’ Federation, told ETV Bharat.
Chief Area Manager Sharma said railways had an advantage over road transport as they ferry shipments faster than trucks. “From Budgam Station to Adarsh Nagar in Delhi, a parcel train takes 24 hours compared to the two days via trucks. So, we reach a day ahead and within a targeted time without any road disruption,” he said.
This season, Sharma said, they are planning to hold meetings with fruit traders so that they can opt for train services, as trains are more efficient than trucks and more reliable. “Currently, eight VP trains are running from Budgam to Delhi. We can extend it to Baramulla station if the demand comes from traders,” he said, adding that the problems will be discussed and sorted out with traders in meetings.
In Kashmir, the Directorate of Horticulture has also pitched in support of the railways, urging fruit traders and other agricultural stakeholders to use cargo trains for transportation of their harvested crop. “The service provides reliable and timely connectivity to major markets across the country, thereby facilitating smoother movement and marketing of Kashmir’s horticultural produce,” it said.
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