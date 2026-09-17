Why Are Gyms In Delhi-NCR Becoming Theatres Of Crime?
It is felt that if gyms are to be made safe again, all stakeholders will have to take strict steps, reports Ashutosh Jha.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Over a period of time, gyms in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have become venues of heinous crimes. Whether it's the sensational shooting of a trainer outside a gym in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri (Aya Nagar) or the murder of a content creator in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, these instances have raised several questions around the glamour of the fitness industry.
Gyms, including the unisex ones, that were once considered a place for relieving stress and staying fit, are now under the shadow of gunfire, stabbings and gang warfare. It is being asked what has led gym visitors and trainers to become increasingly mired in crime. Is this due to modern lifestyles, a lack of police verification, or the social challenges associated with the unisex gym culture?
Ved Bhushan, President of the Delhi Police Federation, pointed out, "Several such incidents have surfaced where gym trainers have either been found involved in criminal cases themselves or have become victims of old rivalries. Police investigations have revealed that in many areas, local criminals either operate gyms themselves or work there as bouncers and trainers."
He said that a gym is a place visited by hundreds of people daily, making it an easy hideout for criminals to conduct their activities. Secondly, gangsters eye gyms as places to attract young people in the name of fitness to easily recruit shooters and young boys, he added.
Bhushan further said that unisex gyms are often in the eye of the storm since they allow men and women to work out together and professional interactions sometimes cross personal boundaries, escalating into personal interference or a struggle for dominance.
Many people are posing the question of whether the violations of moral boundaries and the complexities of personal relationships in these gyms, in the pursuit of modernity, are leading to this bloody violence.
Observers say that reel culture, the competition to appear 'superior' on social media, and petty conflicts over trivial matters have become commonplace among today's youth. The intense and energetic atmosphere of the gym often makes young people aggressive, where even minor arguments can escalate into physical violence or even murder.
This also raises concerns about the safety of women visiting gyms. Senior Police officials say that gyms should also have female trainers and that, even in unisex gyms, the limits of male trainers should be fixed. The trainer should not touch the body of a girl without her consent and should not seek any personal information.
Sources disclosed that thousands of gyms in Delhi-NCR operate without any standards. Most commercial gyms, driven by a desire to expand their business, neglect Police verification when hiring trainers. Many gym operators hire young people with criminal records for low payments.
Sources said that since there are no strict rules and monitoring inside the gym, unethical or illegal activities start flourishing among the customers and trainers, which ultimately gives rise to major controversies.
Observers say that the gym trainers often come into contact with wealthy individuals or individuals with criminal tendencies and get lured by the prospect of quick wealth to either become a part of illegal extortion rackets or start working for gangs. This greed ultimately proves to be a death trap for them.
If gyms are to be made safe and healthy again, observers say, the Police, administration and gym operators will have to take strict steps. To begin with, Police verification has to be made mandatory, proper security standards, including closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, have to be put in place, and gym operators need to focus on business while ensuring a disciplined and healthy environment.
Gym operator Deepak Vashisht underlined, "The gym owners should also follow strict rules, and the Police, along with the administration, should stand with us."
One of the gym users, Aslam, said, "Tell me what we can do? Every day there are incidents of shootings, and people are stabbed somewhere. But no one speaks up. No one is there to stop it. Cases just get filed one after the other.”
Another user, Azharuddin, pointed out that he was very satisfied with his gym. He said, "I've been coming here for the last three years. Proper rules and regulations are maintained here. The gym and its environment are good. Our trainer has maintained complete decorum in this unisex gym."
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