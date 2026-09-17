ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Are Gyms In Delhi-NCR Becoming Theatres Of Crime?

New Delhi: Over a period of time, gyms in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have become venues of heinous crimes. Whether it's the sensational shooting of a trainer outside a gym in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri (Aya Nagar) or the murder of a content creator in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, these instances have raised several questions around the glamour of the fitness industry.

Gyms, including the unisex ones, that were once considered a place for relieving stress and staying fit, are now under the shadow of gunfire, stabbings and gang warfare. It is being asked what has led gym visitors and trainers to become increasingly mired in crime. Is this due to modern lifestyles, a lack of police verification, or the social challenges associated with the unisex gym culture?

Ved Bhushan, President of the Delhi Police Federation, pointed out, "Several such incidents have surfaced where gym trainers have either been found involved in criminal cases themselves or have become victims of old rivalries. Police investigations have revealed that in many areas, local criminals either operate gyms themselves or work there as bouncers and trainers."

He said that a gym is a place visited by hundreds of people daily, making it an easy hideout for criminals to conduct their activities. Secondly, gangsters eye gyms as places to attract young people in the name of fitness to easily recruit shooters and young boys, he added.

Why Are Gyms In Delhi-NCR Becoming Theatres Of Crime? (ETV Bharat)

Bhushan further said that unisex gyms are often in the eye of the storm since they allow men and women to work out together and professional interactions sometimes cross personal boundaries, escalating into personal interference or a struggle for dominance.

Many people are posing the question of whether the violations of moral boundaries and the complexities of personal relationships in these gyms, in the pursuit of modernity, are leading to this bloody violence.

Observers say that reel culture, the competition to appear 'superior' on social media, and petty conflicts over trivial matters have become commonplace among today's youth. The intense and energetic atmosphere of the gym often makes young people aggressive, where even minor arguments can escalate into physical violence or even murder.