ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Are Fuel Prices Still High When Global Crude Oil Rates Are Back To Pre-War Levels, Asks Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday hit out at the government on high fuel prices, even when global crude oil rates had returned to the pre-West Asia war levels. He accused the BJP of "looting" and "pickpocketing" the people, and alleged that the public has become just a means for the BJP to extract taxes and raise its collections.

Kharge asked why the public is being made to shell out more for petrol, diesel and LPG even when the global crude oil prices had plummeted to pre-war levels.

"BJP's Looting and pickpocketing habit -Crude oil is tumbling, yet instead of easing up on petrol-diesel-gas... The Modi government keeps tightening the reins on savings," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Posing a set of three questions to the government, the Congress chief said, when the war in West Asia was at its peak, crude oil was at USD 138 per barrel. Back then, petrol was Rs 94.77 a litre and diesel Rs 87.67 a litre, he said, adding that today, crude oil has fallen to USD 70.71 per barrel.