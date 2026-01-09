ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Are Delhi, Noida And Jaipur Choking Despite Billions For Air Pollution?

Vehicles move with headlights on high beam amid low visibility due to smog in Jaipur on Monday, January 5, 2026. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Every winter, Delhi struggles with severe air pollution and emergency steps like GRAP, but how well is the clean-air money being used? Did you know that these funds are distributed across 12 MCD offices and the NDMC, yet only about 17% has been spent so far?

₹19,808 crore, that is the scale of India’s national clean-air push under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), a flagship initiative by India's Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), launched in 2019 to change how 130 of the country’s most polluted cities breathe.

Yet, city-level data emerging from Delhi, Noida, Jaipur and Alwar shows a sobering reality: while money has been sanctioned in large numbers, the way it is released, spent and linked to real air quality outcomes remains deeply uneven.

As per the ResGov report, India’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) has earmarked ₹19,808 crore between FY 2019-20 and FY 2025-26, but city-level data shows only part of that money is actually reaching and being used by cities. Of the total outlay, ₹13,415 crore (68%) has been released till December 2025, while ₹8,147 crore (73% of releases) had been utilised till FY 2024-25. Strikingly, 67% of all spending has gone into road dust control, raising questions about whether funds are addressing the full range of pollution sources.

Pritika Malhotra, one of the researchers who did the study, told ETV Bharat, “Delays in the release of funds to cities often affect spending. Identifying procedural bottlenecks and strengthening the capacity of officials involved to identify pollution sources and plan interventions will help improve spending.”

Last month, Delhi and Noida frequently topped pollution charts as the most polluted cities in the National Capital Region (NCR), highlighting how, even after six years of NCAP, the region continues to choke through winter smog, construction dust and traffic fumes.

At the national level, according to ResGov researchers tracking NCAP spending, of the ₹19,711 crore (FIGURE IS NOW 19,808 AS YOU SAID ABOVE TOO) earmarked for the programme, only a part has actually translated into action on the ground.

The headline numbers suggest movement, but city-wise breakdowns reveal why air quality on the ground remains stubbornly poor.

Avani Kapur, another researcher involved in this study, told ETV Bharat, “There are several organisations and citizens that are keen to help solve the pollution crisis. The Government's PRANA portal is commendable because it gives real-time information on releases and utilisations. However, detailed city-wise data on utilisation will help support innovation and facilitate the sharing of best practices across cities.”

Delhi: Big Pollution, Small Slice Of What It Could Have Been

Between FY 2020-21 and FY 2025-26, Delhi was approved ₹113 crore under NCAP. That is only 54 per cent of what the city could have received had it fully met the allocation ratio and performance-linked criteria laid down under the programme.

Under NCAP rules, cities receive money based on:

Population and pollution levels

Whether they meet performance benchmarks such as source apportionment, action plan implementation and measurable improvement in air quality

Delhi’s relatively low approval reflects its inability to consistently meet these performance targets, even though it remains one of the most polluted urban regions in the country.

Despite billions being spent on mechanical road sweeping, water sprinkling, smog guns, traffic management and green buffers, Delhi’s PM10 and PM2.5 levels continue to violate both Indian and World Health Organization standards. Worse, the programme’s own planning framework for Delhi is based on outdated science.

The ResGov report notes that Delhi still relies largely on a source apportionment study completed in 2018, which used data collected between 2016 and 2017. A real-time study was submitted in 2023, but it was never formally approved, meaning pollution control planning in 2025 is still guided by data that is nearly a decade old.

In a city where vehicle fleets, construction activity and industrial patterns have changed dramatically since 2017, this disconnect between current pollution sources and old data has major consequences for how NCAP money is spent.

Noida: Years Of Neglect, Then A Late Spending Rush

If Delhi reflects a struggle between scale and performance, Noida exposes a different weakness of NCAP: delayed and narrow spending.

Between FY 2020-21 and FY 2025-26, Noida was allocated ₹127 crore under NCAP. But as of January 4, 2026:

Only ₹56 crore (44%) had been released

And just ₹30 crore, around 24% of the total allocation, had been utilised

For most of the programme’s life, the money simply sat unused.

Between FY 2020-21 and FY 2024-25, Noida spent only ₹3 crore, all of it on road dust control, including water sprinklers, mechanised sweepers and anti-smog guns. Spending rose only in 2025-26, but detailed break-ups of that spending are not publicly available.

This is striking because Noida’s own clean air action plan lists: