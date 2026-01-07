'Why Are Bulldozers Seen Only Near Mosques And Dargahs?' Cleric Expresses Concern Over Delhi Demolition
Maulana Sufiyan Nizami, spokesperson for the Islamic Center of India suggested that the authorities should have taken the locals into confidence before the demolition.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Lucknow: The Islamic Center of India in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow has expressed deep concern over the demolition drive near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in the Ramlila Maidan-Turkman Gate area in Delhi asking why Muslim localities were repeatedly targeted.
The demolition by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi targeted an 'illegally' constructed community hall, a dispensary, and some commercial structures near the Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque and on land belonging to Ramlila Maidan.
In a video statement issued in this regard, Maulana Sufiyan Nizami, spokesperson for the Islamic Center of India questioned the operation for the manner and timing of the demolition drive.
“It is a serious question as to why, whenever the administration undertakes road widening or encroachment removal drives, bulldozers are always seen operating near mosques and dargahs (shrines),” Nizami said. He said that whether this was merely a coincidence or part of a deliberate conspiracy requires serious consideration.
Addressing the allegations of stone-pelting by local residents against the MCD during the demolition, Nizami said that if the administration had taken the local people into confidence before the action, the situation would not have escalated to this extent. He said that everyone respects the court, and local people also have faith in the judiciary, “but actions taken without dialogue and trust lead to conflict”.
Nizami said that the videos now emerging show instances of stone-pelting, making it crucial to identify the culprits. He said that no one had the right to take the law into their own hands. “There is a constitutional way to register a protest, and if anyone has an objection, they should express it within the framework of the law”.
He also warned that taking action against any innocent person under the pretext of bulldozing and stone-pelting would be a great injustice. The Islamic Center of India demanded that the administration act with restraint, dialogue, and within the bounds of the constitution in sensitive matters to maintain social harmony.
