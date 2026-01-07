ETV Bharat / bharat

'Why Are Bulldozers Seen Only Near Mosques And Dargahs?' Cleric Expresses Concern Over Delhi Demolition

Lucknow: The Islamic Center of India in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow has expressed deep concern over the demolition drive near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in the Ramlila Maidan-Turkman Gate area in Delhi asking why Muslim localities were repeatedly targeted.

The demolition by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi targeted an 'illegally' constructed community hall, a dispensary, and some commercial structures near the Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque and on land belonging to Ramlila Maidan.

In a video statement issued in this regard, Maulana Sufiyan Nizami, spokesperson for the Islamic Center of India questioned the operation for the manner and timing of the demolition drive.

“It is a serious question as to why, whenever the administration undertakes road widening or encroachment removal drives, bulldozers are always seen operating near mosques and dargahs (shrines),” Nizami said. He said that whether this was merely a coincidence or part of a deliberate conspiracy requires serious consideration.