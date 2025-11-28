ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Accident Insurance Cover Only For Those Purchasing Tickets Online, SC Asks Railways

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Indian Railways to apprise it why an accident insurance cover is provided only to passengers purchasing tickets online and not to those booking tickets offline.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and K Vinod Chandran was told that the insurance cover is provided only to passengers purchasing tickets online to cover accidents. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikramjit Banerjee appeared in the court for the railways in the matter.

"In addition, the amicus has pointed out that an insurance cover is provided to passengers purchasing tickets online to cover accidents, which is not available to those who purchase tickets offline. Mr Banerjee is required to take instructions as to the reason for this distinction between the two modes of procurement of tickets," the bench said in its order passed on November 25.