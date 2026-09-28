‘Wholesale Witnesses Hostile’: SC Flags 92 Witnesses Turning Hostile In Sohrabuddin Shaikh Encounter case
The bench indicated it would examine selected witness statements relevant to the acquittal, and added, “We will examine the acquittal."
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 28, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed if 92 witnesses turn hostile in a trial, it is a serious concern, terming it “wholesale witnesses hostile.”
The apex court emphasized whether there was a fair and just trial would be a relevant consideration regarding the persons put on trial. The apex court made these observations as it agreed to examine a plea challenging the Bombay High Court's order acquitting 22 accused, including 21 police personnel, in the 2005 alleged fake encounter case involving gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Tulsiram Prajapati.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench sought a response on the plea filed by Nayabuddin Shaikh, brother of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, challenging the May 7 judgment of the Bombay High Court that upheld the acquittal of the accused. Senior advocate D S Naidu represented the petitioner before the bench.
The bench indicated it would examine selected witness statements relevant to the acquittal, and added, “We will examine the acquittal.”
During the hearing, Naidu said his client has been pursuing the matter since 2010, and at his behest the investigation was transferred. Naidu said there is forensic evidence that could tell the truth, bullet injuries and cartridges were found, and his sister-in-law could not even be traced. “Some of the witnesses may have turned hostile but they cannot hush up…,” said Naidu. Justice Bagchi said that it is a matter of concern if 92 witnesses turn hostile in a trial, orally adding, “wholesale witnesses hostile…”
“We would like to see the statements of some of the witnesses on which Mr Naidu is relying upon…you give three or four statements you feel (the court should examine)…as far as the acquittal part is concerned,” the bench told Naidu as it agreed to examine the acquittal. “Persons who were put on trial, whether there was a fair and just trial that is relevant consideration…”, observed Justice Bagchi.
The plea challenges the Bombay High Court’s May 7 order dismissing appeals filed by Rubabuddin and Nayabuddin Shaikh against the December 2018 judgment of a special CBI court in Mumbai, which had acquitted all 22 accused. Of the 22 accused acquitted, 21 were police officers from Gujarat and Rajasthan.
The remaining accused was the owner of a farmhouse in Gujarat where, according to the prosecution case, Sohrabuddin and Kausar Bi were illegally detained. The prosecution claimed that Sohrabuddin, his wife, and Prajapati were travelling by bus from Hyderabad to Sangli in Maharashtra when a police team allegedly took them into custody on the night of November 22-23, 2005. The couple and Prajapati were allegedly taken in separate vehicles.
According to the CBI, Sohrabuddin was killed on November 26, 2005, near Ahmedabad in an encounter involving Gujarat and Rajasthan police personnel. Kausar Bi was allegedly killed three days later.
Prajapati, who was lodged in Udaipur Central Jail and was considered a key witness to the alleged encounter, was killed in a police encounter near the Gujarat-Rajasthan border on December 27, 2006.
Also Read
Sohrabuddin Shaikh Encounter Case: Plea In SC Challenges Acquittal Of 22 Accused