ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Wholesale Witnesses Hostile’: SC Flags 92 Witnesses Turning Hostile In Sohrabuddin Shaikh Encounter case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed if 92 witnesses turn hostile in a trial, it is a serious concern, terming it “wholesale witnesses hostile.”

The apex court emphasized whether there was a fair and just trial would be a relevant consideration regarding the persons put on trial. The apex court made these observations as it agreed to examine a plea challenging the Bombay High Court's order acquitting 22 accused, including 21 police personnel, in the 2005 alleged fake encounter case involving gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Tulsiram Prajapati.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench sought a response on the plea filed by Nayabuddin Shaikh, brother of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, challenging the May 7 judgment of the Bombay High Court that upheld the acquittal of the accused. Senior advocate D S Naidu represented the petitioner before the bench.

The bench indicated it would examine selected witness statements relevant to the acquittal, and added, “We will examine the acquittal.”

During the hearing, Naidu said his client has been pursuing the matter since 2010, and at his behest the investigation was transferred. Naidu said there is forensic evidence that could tell the truth, bullet injuries and cartridges were found, and his sister-in-law could not even be traced. “Some of the witnesses may have turned hostile but they cannot hush up…,” said Naidu. Justice Bagchi said that it is a matter of concern if 92 witnesses turn hostile in a trial, orally adding, “wholesale witnesses hostile…”

“We would like to see the statements of some of the witnesses on which Mr Naidu is relying upon…you give three or four statements you feel (the court should examine)…as far as the acquittal part is concerned,” the bench told Naidu as it agreed to examine the acquittal. “Persons who were put on trial, whether there was a fair and just trial that is relevant consideration…”, observed Justice Bagchi.