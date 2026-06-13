ETV Bharat / bharat

'Whole Govt Ministry Unleashed On Me', Says The Liver Doc

New Delhi: Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, known online as 'The Liver Doc' on Saturday said "a whole government Ministry is unleashed on me - because I speak against unscientific practices and primitive traditional healthcare."

The Liver Doc's statement came a day after the Ministry of Ayush issued an official memorandum raising a complaint against him for alleged 'derogatory and defamatory comments' against the Ayush system of medicine on social media. In a post on X, The Liver Doc said, "I communicate scientific information for public and patients alike. This was an official e Ministry of Ayush meeting on 12-6-2026 fully dedicated towards shutting down my social media presence. Imagine - the people in this meeting were eating biscuits and drinking tea, paid for by the citizens of the country - to decide how to gag and shutdown a citizen doctor who educates people on medical science via social media".

He said, "Yesterday, my Instagram account was briefly hacked, but I got back control and removed unauthorized access within an hour. The Article 51A(h) of the Indian Constitution outlines the fundamental duty of every citizen to develop a "scientific temper, humanism, and the spirit of inquiry and reform". Added during the 42nd Amendment in 1976, this non-justiciable directive promotes logical reasoning, critical thinking, and rationality".

The Liver Doc reiterated in his post that "the Ayush system is not scientific, it kills scientific temper, it does not promote the spirit of inquiry, it lacks logical reasoning, has the deadest version of critical thinking and none of its products and practices are rational. The only thing that needs to be shut down, is an unscientific body like Ayush that goes against the Indian Constitution and wastes public tax money... and not me".