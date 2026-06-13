'Whole Govt Ministry Unleashed On Me', Says The Liver Doc
The Liver Doc said the Indian Constitution outlines fundamental duty of every citizen to develop scientific temper, humanism, and the spirit of inquiry and reform.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST|
Updated : June 13, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, known online as 'The Liver Doc' on Saturday said "a whole government Ministry is unleashed on me - because I speak against unscientific practices and primitive traditional healthcare."
The Liver Doc's statement came a day after the Ministry of Ayush issued an official memorandum raising a complaint against him for alleged 'derogatory and defamatory comments' against the Ayush system of medicine on social media. In a post on X, The Liver Doc said, "I communicate scientific information for public and patients alike. This was an official e Ministry of Ayush meeting on 12-6-2026 fully dedicated towards shutting down my social media presence. Imagine - the people in this meeting were eating biscuits and drinking tea, paid for by the citizens of the country - to decide how to gag and shutdown a citizen doctor who educates people on medical science via social media".
He said, "Yesterday, my Instagram account was briefly hacked, but I got back control and removed unauthorized access within an hour. The Article 51A(h) of the Indian Constitution outlines the fundamental duty of every citizen to develop a "scientific temper, humanism, and the spirit of inquiry and reform". Added during the 42nd Amendment in 1976, this non-justiciable directive promotes logical reasoning, critical thinking, and rationality".
The Liver Doc reiterated in his post that "the Ayush system is not scientific, it kills scientific temper, it does not promote the spirit of inquiry, it lacks logical reasoning, has the deadest version of critical thinking and none of its products and practices are rational. The only thing that needs to be shut down, is an unscientific body like Ayush that goes against the Indian Constitution and wastes public tax money... and not me".
He also referred to the founder of an Ayurveda Hospital in his post. "Also, please look closely at the person at the end, who is copied to, by the Ministry. His name is Vaidya K P Manikandan and he is the owner and founder of CNS Ayurveda Hospital, where children are treated for chronic conditions such as severe mental health disorders, autism and epilepsy (please see an official release from the hospital in the next post)".
Good morning! Just got to know this!— TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) June 13, 2026
1/2 A whole government Ministry is unleashed on me - because I speak against unscientific practices and primitive traditional healthcare that can harm, I communicate scientific information for public and patients alike.
This was an official… pic.twitter.com/ArIUQtG8mg
The Liver Doc said, "One such victim of Manikandan was saved by my team (we reported it: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36299672/) and he put a criminal defamation case against me and the authors (for publishing a scientific peer reviewed paper!) which was later "stayed" by the High Court of Kerala".
The Liver Doc said, "This has nothing to do with service to patients, but everything to do with protecting the business of alternative medicine (especially Ayurveda). These low life complainants should be ashamed".
In the memo dated Friday, the Ayush ministry said it had received multiple complaints that Dr Philips was calling Ayurveda a “pseudoscience” and making remarks that were defamatory towards Ayush systems of medicine.
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