ETV Bharat / bharat

Who Will Be Next Bihar CM After Nitish Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member?

Patna: Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar’s resignation as an MLC (Member of Legislative Council) on Monday made it clear that Bihar was in for a tectonic shift in governance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the path to have its first chief minister in the state.

The resignation was due as Article 101(2) of the Constitution of India mandates that no person can simultaneously remain a member of the Parliament and a House of the state legislature. Besides, Section 69 of The Representation of The People Act, 1951, read with the rules, says that an elected person must vacate one seat within 14 days from the date of declaration or publication of the Rajya Sabha election result.

JD(U) MLC Sanjay Kumar Singh aka Sanjay Gandhi carried a ‘one-line’ resignation letter of Nitish addressed to Legislative Council chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh. It read, ‘I quit my position in the House from March 30 through this resignation letter.”

While Nitish’s quitting as an MLC was a foregone conclusion after his election to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, it has also left several questions hovering over the political landscape of the state. ETV Bharat tries to answer them.

When is Nitish going to quit as chief minister?

According to senior JD(U) leaders, Nitish is going to quit the chief minister’s post around April 14 after taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member.

“The seat to which Nitish has been elected becomes vacant on April 9. He will be in Delhi on the day to attend the party’s first national executive after being re-elected as its president. He will take oath in the Council of States on April 10. He will return from Delhi and quit the chief minister’s post around April 14,” a senior JD(U) leader told ETV Bharat.

Though Nitish can continue as a chief minister without being a member of the state legislature for six months, he will not take recourse to it because of the fact that he himself has opted to go to the Rajya Sabha. “Nitish is a stickler for Parliamentary rules and political ethics. He followed the rules pertaining to quitting the legislative council. He will now follow the next one about taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member, and then quit as the chief minister,” the JD(U) leader said.

However, there has been no official announcement with regard to his oath in the Upper House of the Parliament or resigning from the chief minister’s post.

Who will become the next chief minister?

Everyone – leaders and workers – of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have accepted Nitish’s decision as fait accompli, along with the next chief minister being from the BJP as the done deal. It is the largest party with 89 seats in the 243-member Assembly.

There is no dearth of leaders in the BJP’s stable. Several names are already doing rounds in the political circles about being the frontrunners to the post, and discussions are going on about how much they suit various equations in the caste-ridden society in the state. They are also being assessed in the light of Uttar Pradesh, which is equally caste-ridden and will go to poll early next year.

However, going by the precedents as seen in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha the BJP can spring a surprise chief minister – choosing a low-profile leader, who has worked on the grassroots and also either fits or breaks various caste equations.

Several JD(U) leaders and workers are rooting for Nitish’s son Nishant Kumar as the next chief minister, but its more of an emotional appeal, rather than a practical one. At best, he could be accommodated in the new government as a deputy chief minister.

Asked about the issue, JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, who is among those rooting for Nishant, told ETV Bharat, “The entire Bihar is sad today. We are unable to think beyond Nitish Kumar. He has set an example of sacrifice, which is rare in politics. There will be no chief minister who could be compared to him. The people of the state are worried about their welfare and the rule of law. This is the capital earned by Nitish.”

What are the challenges before the BJP?

The tectonic shift at the helm has not gone down too well with the public, especially the supporters of Nitish and his JD(U), despite the information about his deteriorating health over the past couple of years.

“The party will face the challenge of retaining the large voter’s base of non-Yadav Other Backward Classes (OBC), Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), Dalits, tribals, and women cultivated by Nitish. It will have to see that they do not crossover to the Opposition, especially Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD),” a senior BJP leader confided with ETV Bharat.