Old Enmity And Previous Jail Term: A New Turn In The Livestreamed ‘Murder’ Of Anti-Drug Activist In Punjab
Anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota was shot dead after Facebook Live broadcast showed a medical store owner allegedly selling intoxicating capsules.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Chandigarh: Anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead by the owner of a medical store on Bathinda Road in Punjab's Mansa district, has been involved in the crusade against contraband substances for a long time in the state.
On Tuesday, Jhota visited the medical store, alleging that intoxicating capsules were being sold there, and he began a Facebook Live broadcast, which triggered an altercation. The medical store owner allegedly fired three shots at Jhota, and one bullet struck him in the chest.
Jhota, who was shifted to Mansa Civil Hospital, was declared dead upon arrival. Three of his associates also sustained injuries in the incident.
Call For Bandh
Jhota's family and the organisations protesting the killing have announced a call for a Punjab shutdown on October 15. They have demanded the resignations of the Punjab Chief Minister and the DGP and sought a CBI inquiry into the alleged murder. A round-the-clock, indefinite sit-in protest has been launched over the killing.
Jhota's mother, said that after his death, police “didn't even inform us." "He used to say he had many enemies and that they would have him killed. People associated with the drug mafia should be hanged," she said.
Old Enmity Cited As Motive For Murder
In 2023, Jhota had paraded the medical store owner through the Mansa market with a garland of shoes around his neck for selling banned pills. A case was registered against both individuals at the time, and Jhota had served jail time in connection with that incident.
There are allegations that the medical store owner, Ashwani Kumar, committed the murder due to this long-standing enmity. However, the police have not yet issued an official statement regarding the issue.
SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary said, "Our focus right now is on arresting the accused. We are working on this, and all other questions will be answered during the investigation."
Years Of Fight Against Drugs
Jhota was a well-known anti-drug activist from Punjab's Mansa district. He is survived by his wife, elderly parents, and two children. A freestyle kabaddi player, he had turned his focus toward anti-drug activities. He formed an "Anti-Drug Task Force" and got smugglers apprehended by the police.
For the past four years, Jhota had been waging a concerted battle in the "war against drugs." He would conduct sting operations at medical stores and run live broadcasts on Facebook while apprehending those selling intoxicating pills. Due to his efforts, "anti-drug committees" were formed in several villages across the Malwa region, and he was immensely popular among the youth.
Public Following And Imprisonment
Jhota had 63,000 followers on Facebook. He frequently uploaded videos related to his work on social media. MP Amritpal Singh's mother said that he had met them just a few days ago and was set to join the "Waris Punjab De" organisation.
The police have arrested Jhota on several occasions, and he maintained that he feared no one and vowed to raise his voice against the drug menace. In videos uploaded to Facebook, Jhota has consistently spoken about eradicating drug abuse.
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