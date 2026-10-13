ETV Bharat / bharat

Old Enmity And Previous Jail Term: A New Turn In The Livestreamed ‘Murder’ Of Anti-Drug Activist In Punjab

Chandigarh: Anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead by the owner of a medical store on Bathinda Road in Punjab's Mansa district, has been involved in the crusade against contraband substances for a long time in the state.

On Tuesday, Jhota visited the medical store, alleging that intoxicating capsules were being sold there, and he began a Facebook Live broadcast, which triggered an altercation. The medical store owner allegedly fired three shots at Jhota, and one bullet struck him in the chest.

Jhota, who was shifted to Mansa Civil Hospital, was declared dead upon arrival. Three of his associates also sustained injuries in the incident.

Call For Bandh

Jhota's family and the organisations protesting the killing have announced a call for a Punjab shutdown on October 15. They have demanded the resignations of the Punjab Chief Minister and the DGP and sought a CBI inquiry into the alleged murder. A round-the-clock, indefinite sit-in protest has been launched over the killing.

Jhota's mother, said that after his death, police “didn't even inform us." "He used to say he had many enemies and that they would have him killed. People associated with the drug mafia should be hanged," she said.

Old Enmity Cited As Motive For Murder

In 2023, Jhota had paraded the medical store owner through the Mansa market with a garland of shoes around his neck for selling banned pills. A case was registered against both individuals at the time, and Jhota had served jail time in connection with that incident.

There are allegations that the medical store owner, Ashwani Kumar, committed the murder due to this long-standing enmity. However, the police have not yet issued an official statement regarding the issue.