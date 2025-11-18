Who Was Madvi Hidma, India's Most Wanted Maoist Commander, Killed In Andhra Encounter
Officials said intensified anti-Maoist operations in the last two years weakened Madvi Hidma's protection, forcing him to frequently shift between Chhattisgarh-Telangana and Chhattisgarh-Andhra borders.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 2:58 PM IST
Maredumilli: Madvi Hidma, one of India's most feared Maoist commanders and the man accused of planning some of the deadliest attacks in the last two decades, was gunned down in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. He was 43.
As per officials, Hidma, his wife Raje, and four other Maoists were shot dead during an exchange of fire with security forces and police personnel in Maredumilli forests of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Senior officials informed that the operation took place near Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border early in the morning.
Alluri Sitarama Raju district SP Amit Bardar said the encounter broke out between 6.30 AM and 7 AM deep in the forests under Maredumilli mandal. "A joint operation was carried out by various wings of the police department. Six Maoists have been killed in the encounter in Alluri district today (Tuesday)," he said.
Hidma's death is being seen as "last nail in the coffin" of the Maoist movement in Bastar. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma termed it a "major breakthrough". Speaking to media, he said, "We have received information that Maoist leader Hidma is among the cadres killed on the Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border. It is a very important development."
Who Was Madvi Hidma?
Madvi Hidma alias Santosh was born in 1981 in Puvarti village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. For years, his age and appearance were a mystery until a photograph surfaced earlier this year. He had joined the banned CPI (Maoist) in the late 1990s as a ground-level worker and rose quickly through the ranks.
He eventually became chief of PLGA Battalion No. 1, considered the Maoists' strongest and deadliest fighting unit operating across Dandakaranya, which covers regions of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Maharashtra. Last year, he was elevated to the Maoists' Central Committee, in which he became the youngest member and the only tribal leader from Bastar on the panel. Police sources said he was carrying a reward of Rs 50 lakh.
Hidma is believed to have been involved in at least 26 major attacks on security forces and civilians. These include:
- 2010 Dantewada attack that killed 76 CRPF personnel
- 2013 Jhiram Valley massacre in which 27 people, including senior Congress leaders, died
- 2017 Sukma ambush where 26 CRPF personnel were killed
- 2021 Sukma-Bijapur encounter that left 22 security personnel dead
He first came to the attention of security agencies after the 2010 Tadmetla attack, where he assisted top Maoist leader Papa Rao. His name then surfaced after almost every major ambush in Bastar.
Known for his expertise in guerrilla warfare, Hidma always carried an AK-47 and moved with a large, heavily armed unit. His four-layered security ring inside deep forests made him untraceable for years. But officials said intensified anti-Maoist operations in the last two years weakened his protection, forcing him to frequently shift between Chhattisgarh-Telangana and Chhattisgarh-Andhra borders.
Police said Hidma's wife, Raje, was also active in the same battalion and involved in several key Maoist strikes.
A senior police official of Bastar said, "Hidma had acquired a heroic image among his cadres. His elimination is a major step towards ending Maoism in the region."
Sources said Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to top officials after Hidma was "neutralised", much before the November 30 deadline set by the forces for his capture.
Bastar IG P Sundarraj said the last few years have been decisive for the security forces. "In the last two seasons, we have recovered over 450 Naxalite bodies. More than 300 cadres, including Central Committee and Politburo members, have surrendered in the last couple of months. We are hopeful of making Chhattisgarh Naxal-free by March 31, 2026," he said.
Also Read:
1. Once A Maoist Stronghold, Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur On Path Of Development
2. 'Forests Can't Shield, Protect Yourself, Join Mainstream': Top Maoist Leader Ashanna Alias Roopesh Surrenders