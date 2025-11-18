ETV Bharat / bharat

Who Was Madvi Hidma, India's Most Wanted Maoist Commander, Killed In Andhra Encounter

Maredumilli: Madvi Hidma, one of India's most feared Maoist commanders and the man accused of planning some of the deadliest attacks in the last two decades, was gunned down in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. He was 43.

As per officials, Hidma, his wife Raje, and four other Maoists were shot dead during an exchange of fire with security forces and police personnel in Maredumilli forests of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Senior officials informed that the operation took place near Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border early in the morning.

Alluri Sitarama Raju district SP Amit Bardar said the encounter broke out between 6.30 AM and 7 AM deep in the forests under Maredumilli mandal. "A joint operation was carried out by various wings of the police department. Six Maoists have been killed in the encounter in Alluri district today (Tuesday)," he said.

Hidma's death is being seen as "last nail in the coffin" of the Maoist movement in Bastar. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma termed it a "major breakthrough". Speaking to media, he said, "We have received information that Maoist leader Hidma is among the cadres killed on the Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border. It is a very important development."

Who Was Madvi Hidma?

Madvi Hidma alias Santosh was born in 1981 in Puvarti village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. For years, his age and appearance were a mystery until a photograph surfaced earlier this year. He had joined the banned CPI (Maoist) in the late 1990s as a ground-level worker and rose quickly through the ranks.

He eventually became chief of PLGA Battalion No. 1, considered the Maoists' strongest and deadliest fighting unit operating across Dandakaranya, which covers regions of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Maharashtra. Last year, he was elevated to the Maoists' Central Committee, in which he became the youngest member and the only tribal leader from Bastar on the panel. Police sources said he was carrying a reward of Rs 50 lakh.