Who Ordered Use Of Pellet Guns On Students, Asks Priyanka Gandhi
The Congress MP from Wayanad was speaking in the Lok Sabha on the anti-paper leak Bill.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday asked the Centre who ordered the use of pellet guns on the protesting students in New Delhi.
"I want to ask what was the need to humiliate girls? Answer. The Congress is answering. Who will answer? Who ordered the use of pellet guns? I want to ask through you, Speaker. The whole country is asking this," Priyanka said while speaking in the Lok Sabha.
"These are the children of India who stay in villages. And these children feel that more than merit, money matters. What was their demand that action should be taken on paper leaks? The mafia who had surrounded them should be removed. And the Minister under whose regime this happened should resign," she said.
She said that in the last 12 years, as many as 152 papers were leaked and it affected 7.5 crore students.
"The Education Minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) resigned in the most shameful manner, and he was welcomed as a superstar in the Parliament at the Makar Dwar. See the contrast when the BJP's MPs were welcoming Pradhan, a family in Maharashtra was in tears as they had lost their daughter due to suicide," she said.
She then attacked the new Education Minister Prahlad Joshi, saying he had welcomed the rapits of Bilkis Bano. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju intervened and requested Speaker Om Birla to delete the portion.
Amid the commotion, Priyanka said she would authenticate her remarks on Prahlad Joshi. Prahlad Joshi said that he demanded an apology from Priyanka Gandhi.
The Speaker appealed to Priyanka Gandhi to speak on the Bill.
"The records of fast-track courts are bad. If you want to win the trust of youth, it cannot happen by making videos and reels. To win their hearts, you need to come out with the truth," she said.
She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to make changes. "In the new Education Policy, exams are held for 8 months, and teachers do not get time to teach," she quipped.
She then listed out the thefts that have happened in the 12 years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.
"The biggest theft happened when the future of youths was stolen. If the youth are depressed, it will be a defeat for India. We, the people of Congress and the opposition, will give our lives, but we will not defeat India," she said.
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