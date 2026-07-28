ETV Bharat / bharat

Who Ordered Use Of Pellet Guns On Students, Asks Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday asked the Centre who ordered the use of pellet guns on the protesting students in New Delhi.

"I want to ask what was the need to humiliate girls? Answer. The Congress is answering. Who will answer? Who ordered the use of pellet guns? I want to ask through you, Speaker. The whole country is asking this," Priyanka said while speaking in the Lok Sabha.

"These are the children of India who stay in villages. And these children feel that more than merit, money matters. What was their demand that action should be taken on paper leaks? The mafia who had surrounded them should be removed. And the Minister under whose regime this happened should resign," she said.

She said that in the last 12 years, as many as 152 papers were leaked and it affected 7.5 crore students.

"The Education Minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) resigned in the most shameful manner, and he was welcomed as a superstar in the Parliament at the Makar Dwar. See the contrast when the BJP's MPs were welcoming Pradhan, a family in Maharashtra was in tears as they had lost their daughter due to suicide," she said.

She then attacked the new Education Minister Prahlad Joshi, saying he had welcomed the rapits of Bilkis Bano. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju intervened and requested Speaker Om Birla to delete the portion.