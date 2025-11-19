ETV Bharat / bharat

WHO Lauds India For Making 'Encouraging Gains' To End TB

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised India for making "encouraging gains" to end tuberculosis (TB), saying detection gap has narrowed. In a statement issued on Tuesday, WHO South-East Asia also said that TB-related mortality has shown signs of improvement in India. TB burden in 2024 continued to vary across the South-East Asia Region, the statement said, citing WHO's Global Tuberculosis Report 2025.

Myanmar and Timor-Leste continued to record high TB incidence rates at around 480-500 per lakh population, placing them among the higher-incidence settings globally. Countries like India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Thailand reported incidence levels between 146 and 269 per 100,000, reflecting steady but too-slow declines, the statement said.

In absolute numbers, India had an estimated 2.71 million people with TB, followed by Bangladesh 384,000, Myanmar 263,000, Thailand 104,000, and Nepal 67,000, it said. "Several countries demonstrated encouraging gains. Bangladesh, India, and Thailand notified a large proportion of estimated cases, narrowing detection gaps," the statement said.

TB-related mortality, though substantial, has shown signs of improvement in several member states. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Thailand reported declines in estimated deaths due to TB compared to 2015, supported by recovery of essential TB services in the post-COVID-19 era, it said.

However, the overall pace of decline across the region remains insufficient to meet the '2025 End TB' milestones, the statement said. According to the report, 10.7 million people developed TB and 1.23 million died from the disease in 2024. The South-East Asia Region, home to less than a quarter of the global population, disproportionately accounts for more than one in every three new TB cases worldwide, emerging annually.

Drug-resistant TB continues to pose a serious threat, with 150,000 new cases estimated in 2024, the WHO statement said. The region has reduced TB incidence by 16 per cent since 2015, slightly faster than the global average of 12 per cent. But deaths are not falling fast enough, and the region's TB incidence rate of 201 per lakh people remains well above the global average of 131, the statement said.