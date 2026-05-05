ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajarhat New Town Assembly Seat Recounting Continues: Will Piyush Kanodia Defeat Tapash Chatterjee To Make It 207 For BJP In Bengal?

Kolkata: Following tense counting for the West Bengal assembly election on Monday in which the BJP registered a landslide victory, high drama continues on the Rajarhat New Town constituency in Salt Lake where recounting is underway following a night-long seesaw battle between the BJP and TMC candidates.

The Election Commission of India is yet to declare the final result on the constituency number 115 where the TMC's Tapash Chatterjee is the sitting MLA. He is pitted against the BJP's Piyush Kanodia besides 11 other candidates.

The poll panel has put the final result of the Rajarhat Newtown assembly constituency on hold following a demand for a recount. The drama unfolded as initial counting trends suggested that TMC candidate Tapash Chatterjee was ahead of his BJP's Piyush Kanodia. The BJP candidate demanded a recount of the votes which is currently underway.