Rajarhat New Town Assembly Seat Recounting Continues: Will Piyush Kanodia Defeat Tapash Chatterjee To Make It 207 For BJP In Bengal?
The Rajarhat New Town is currently witnessing a recount after initial results showed the TMC candidate leading his BJP counterpart.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Kolkata: Following tense counting for the West Bengal assembly election on Monday in which the BJP registered a landslide victory, high drama continues on the Rajarhat New Town constituency in Salt Lake where recounting is underway following a night-long seesaw battle between the BJP and TMC candidates.
The Election Commission of India is yet to declare the final result on the constituency number 115 where the TMC's Tapash Chatterjee is the sitting MLA. He is pitted against the BJP's Piyush Kanodia besides 11 other candidates.
The poll panel has put the final result of the Rajarhat Newtown assembly constituency on hold following a demand for a recount. The drama unfolded as initial counting trends suggested that TMC candidate Tapash Chatterjee was ahead of his BJP's Piyush Kanodia. The BJP candidate demanded a recount of the votes which is currently underway.
In the West Bengal assembly election results declared on May 4, the BJP won 207 seats while the TMC registered wins on 80 seats. The Congress and the Aam Janata Unnayan party won two seats each while one each seat was won by the CPI(M) and All India Secular Front.
The results of the high-stakes West Bengal polls mark a major political upheavel with the BJP breaching the outgoing Mamata Banerjee's fortress putting an end to the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule over three consecutive terms since 2011. The BJP is set to form the government in the TMC stronghold state for the first time.
The BJP's landslide victory in Bengal comes in the backdrop of the Election Commission of India's controversial Special Intensive Revision(SIR) exercise in the run-up to the assembly election which saw over 9 million voters being removed from the state electoral rolls. The results surprised psephologists even more as even exit polls had predicted a close fight between the TMC and the BJP.
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