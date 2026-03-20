Who Is Vikram K Doraiswami, The New Indian Ambassador To China
Prior to joining the Centre, he worked for one year as a journalist. He took a Masters' Degree in History from the University of Delhi.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Vikram K Doraiswami has been appointed as the next Ambassador to India to the People's Republic of China. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
Doraiswami joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1992. Prior to joining the Indian Government, he worked for one year as a journalist. He took a Masters' Degree in History from the University of Delhi.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, after his in-service training in New Delhi from 1992-1993, Doraiswami was posted to the High Commission of India in Hong Kong in May 1994 as Third Secretary.
He learnt Chinese, taking an elective diploma in that language at the New Asia Yale-in-Asia language school of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He was posted to the Embassy of India in Beijing in September 1996, where he served for nearly four years.
Upon returning to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi in 2000, he was appointed Deputy Chief of Protocol (Ceremonials). After two years, he was seconded to the Prime Minister's Office. He later served as Private Secretary to the Prime Minister of India. In 2006, Doraiswami was posted to the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York as Political Counsellor, and in October 2009, he served as India's Consul General in Johannesburg, South Africa.
In July 2011, Doraiswami returned to the MEA in New Delhi, where he was Head of the Division for the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). During this period, he was also the coordinator for the Fourth Summit meeting of BRICS in New Delhi in March 2012.
From October 2012 to October 2014, Doraiswami was Joint Secretary of the Americas Division of the MEA. He became the Ambassador of India to Uzbekistan in October 2014, before being assigned as India's Ambassador to the Republic of Korea in April 2015.
Upon completion of this assignment, he returned to MEA headquarters in July 2018, serving as Head of Division for Bangladesh and Myanmar. In April 2019, he was tasked with setting up a new Division at MEA for the Indo-Pacific.
Following a promotion in December 2019, he was designated Additional Secretary responsible for International Organizations and Summits. Before arriving in the United Kingdom, Doraiswami served as the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh from October 2020 up to 18 September 2022. He assumed charge as the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom on 23 September 2022.
Doraiswami's interests include reading, sports, fitness, travel, history and Jazz. He is an avid reader and a long-standing fan of the works of PG Wodehouse. He speaks Chinese, French and some Korean. His wife Sangeeta works in education, and they have a 23-year-old son, the MEA stated.
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