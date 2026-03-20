ETV Bharat / bharat

Who Is Vikram K Doraiswami, The New Indian Ambassador To China

New Delhi: Vikram K Doraiswami has been appointed as the next Ambassador to India to the People's Republic of China. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Doraiswami joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1992. Prior to joining the Indian Government, he worked for one year as a journalist. He took a Masters' Degree in History from the University of Delhi.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, after his in-service training in New Delhi from 1992-1993, Doraiswami was posted to the High Commission of India in Hong Kong in May 1994 as Third Secretary.

He learnt Chinese, taking an elective diploma in that language at the New Asia Yale-in-Asia language school of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He was posted to the Embassy of India in Beijing in September 1996, where he served for nearly four years.

Upon returning to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi in 2000, he was appointed Deputy Chief of Protocol (Ceremonials). After two years, he was seconded to the Prime Minister's Office. He later served as Private Secretary to the Prime Minister of India. In 2006, Doraiswami was posted to the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York as Political Counsellor, and in October 2009, he served as India's Consul General in Johannesburg, South Africa.