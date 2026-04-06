ETV Bharat / bharat

Who Is Prosecuted When a Drug Fails Quality Checks? Jammu Kashmir HC Explains

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh quashed criminal proceedings against several directors and senior functionaries of Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd, holding that “bald allegations” based solely on designation are insufficient to prosecute company officials in drug quality cases.

In his 21-page judgment, Justice Sanjay Dhar at Jammu, disposed of five connected petitions led by CRMC No. 450/2018, Amit Kumar Bansal and others vs Sanjeev Kumar Gupta. These petitions arose from complaints over allegedly “not of standard quality” drug batches, including Ceftriaxone injections and anti-diabetic tablets manufactured by Theon Pharmaceuticals.

At the heart of the case was a legal question with consequences far beyond one company: when a pharmaceutical batch fails quality standards, who in the company should face criminal prosecution?

The court’s answer was clear. Prosecution can continue against the company itself and against the one person formally nominated under Section 34 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act as responsible for the conduct of the company's business, but not against directors and officers named only because of their titles.

“Merely because the petitioners No. 1 to 7 happen to be the Managing Director/Directors of the accused company would not make them liable to prosecution for the alleged offence unless a specific role is ascribed to them,” Justice Dhar said, drawing a sharp line between responsibility on paper and responsibility in law.

The petitions were filed by Amit Kumar Bansal and other company officials through senior advocate Sunil Sethi, with advocate Ankesh Chandel, challenging multiple complaints instituted before the magistrate courts in Jammu and Kishtwar by respondent Sanjeev Kumar Gupta. The respondent was represented by AAG Raman Sharma with assisting counsel Saliqa Sheikh.

The complaints stemmed from government analyst reports declaring several drug samples substandard. These included Ceftriaxone Inj. I.P Batch Nos. CFXM 16041, CFXM 16031, CFXM 116002, and Glimepiride and Metformin Hydrochloride (SR) Tablets Batch No. GT160179. The prosecutions invoked Section 18(a)(i) read with Section 27(d) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The most decisive and interesting aspect of the judgment was the court’s reliance on the company’s prior statutory nomination of Puran Chand Joshi, a director, as the person “in charge and responsible” for manufacturing and analysis under Section 34.