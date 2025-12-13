ETV Bharat / bharat

Who Is Pankaj Chaudhary, The Likely New Chief Of Uttar Pradesh BJP?

Lucknow: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister of State (MoS) Pankaj Chaudhary is set to become the new president of the Uttar Pradesh BJP. Party sources said that his election to the top post is almost finalised.

Chaudhary was the only party leader to file nomination papers for the post on Saturday at the BJP state office in Lucknow, paving the way for his election unopposed. But, as a custom, he will likely be declared elected on Sunday.

More about Pankaj Choudhary

A seven-time Member of Parliament (MP) from the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency, Chaudhary is currently serving as MoS Finance in the Narendra Modi-led central government. Born on November 20, 1964, in Gorakhpur, he comes from a politically active family of the Kurmi community.

Chaudhary began his political career in 1989 as a councillor of the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation and later became deputy mayor. He joined the BJP in 1990 and won his first Lok Sabha election from Maharajganj in 1991. He was re-elected in 1996, 1998, 2004, 2014, 2019 and 2024, while losing elections in 1999 and 2009.