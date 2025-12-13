Who Is Pankaj Chaudhary, The Likely New Chief Of Uttar Pradesh BJP?
Senior BJP leader and Union MoS Pankaj Chaudhary is set to become Uttar Pradesh BJP president, marking strong OBC representation ahead of the 2027 polls.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 6:30 PM IST
Lucknow: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister of State (MoS) Pankaj Chaudhary is set to become the new president of the Uttar Pradesh BJP. Party sources said that his election to the top post is almost finalised.
Chaudhary was the only party leader to file nomination papers for the post on Saturday at the BJP state office in Lucknow, paving the way for his election unopposed. But, as a custom, he will likely be declared elected on Sunday.
More about Pankaj Choudhary
A seven-time Member of Parliament (MP) from the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency, Chaudhary is currently serving as MoS Finance in the Narendra Modi-led central government. Born on November 20, 1964, in Gorakhpur, he comes from a politically active family of the Kurmi community.
Chaudhary began his political career in 1989 as a councillor of the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation and later became deputy mayor. He joined the BJP in 1990 and won his first Lok Sabha election from Maharajganj in 1991. He was re-elected in 1996, 1998, 2004, 2014, 2019 and 2024, while losing elections in 1999 and 2009.
आज लखनऊ में भाजपा उत्तर प्रदेश के अध्यक्ष पद हेतु माननीय मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी, माननीय उप मुख्यमंत्री श्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य जी, माननीय उप मुख्यमंत्री श्री ब्रजेश पाठक जी, माननीय जल शक्ति मंत्री श्री स्वतंत्र देव सिंह जी की उपस्थिति में नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया।— Pankaj Chaudhary (@mppchaudhary) December 13, 2025
इस अवसर… pic.twitter.com/0ltpIXLobR
Chaudhary enjoys a strong influence among Kurmi and other OBC voters in Purvanchal and is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. His appointment is being seen as part of the BJP’s OBC outreach ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Since the formation of the BJP in 1980, 13 leaders have served as state presidents in Uttar Pradesh, with Kalraj Mishra being the only one to hold the post twice. Over the past decade, the party has consistently appointed leaders from the OBC community as state president. Chaudhary will be the fourth Kurmi leader to hold the position.
Owner of assets worth Rs 41.90 crore
In his affidavit for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chaudhary declared his assets worth approximately Rs 41.90 crore, which includes agricultural land, residential, and commercial properties. His mother, Ujjwal Chaudhary, had served as the Maharajganj district panchayat president while his father, Bhagwati Prasad Chaudhary, was a landowner. Chaudhary's elder brother, Pradeep Chaudhary, was elected District Panchayat President in 1995.
Pankaj Chaudhary married Bhagyashree Chaudhary on June 11, 1990. They have a son, Rohan Chaudhary, and a daughter. Rohan Chaudhary is also actively involved in social activities.
Term of State Presidents
The first state president of the Uttar Pradesh BJP was Madho Prasad Tripathi (1980–1984). He was followed by former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh (1984–1990), Kalraj Mishra (1991–1997), Defense Minister Rajnath Singh (25 March 1997–3 January 2000), Om Prakash Singh (3 January 2000–17 August 2000), Kalraj Mishra again (17 August 2000–24 June 2002), Vinay Katiyar (24 June 2002–18 July 2004), Keshari Nath Tripathi (18 July 2004–3 September 2007), Dr. Ramapati Ram Tripathi (3 September 2007–23 May 2010), Surya Pratap Shahi (12 May 2010–13 April 2012), Laxmikant Bajpai (13 April 2012–8 April 2016), Keshav Prasad Maurya (8 April 2016–31 August 2017), Mahendra Nath Pandey (31 August 2017–16 July 2019), Swatantra Dev Singh (16 July 2019–25 August 2022), and Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh (25 August 2022–present).
Also Read