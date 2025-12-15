ETV Bharat / bharat

Who Is Nitin Nabin? Youngest BJP Leader Named Party's National Working President After JP Nadda

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary board on Sunday announced Bihar minister and five-time MLA Nitin Nabin as its new National Working President, putting to rest all speculations on who would take charge after Jagat Prakash Nadda, the incumbent national president.

Son of veteran BJP leader and former MLA late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nitin Nabin has become the youngest working president in the party's history and the first BJP leader from Bihar to be appointed to the top post. Nitin is a well-known political figure in Bihar and currently represents the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna district. From his political roots in Patna to rise in the party organisation, here's a look at Nitin Nabin's journey so far.

Who Is Nitin Nabin?

Born in Patna, Nitin belongs to Kayastha community and is now serving as Road Construction Minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar. After his father Nabin Kishore Sinha's demise, Nitin became actively involved in politics.

Nitin Nabin with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File/ETV Bharat)

At the age of 45, Nitin has already been elected MLA five times. In 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, he won for the fifth time from Patna's Bankipur seat on BJP ticket. He secured 98,299 votes, defeating RJD candidate Rekha Kumari by a huge margin of 51,936 votes.

Nitin Nabin entered the Bihar Assembly for the first time in 2006, winning a by-election from the Patna West constituency. His father, Nabin Kishore Sinha, had earlier also been elected MLA from this seat. Post that, Nitin won the Assembly elections in 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025.

Youngest To Get Such A Big Role