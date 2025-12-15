Who Is Nitin Nabin? Youngest BJP Leader Named Party's National Working President After JP Nadda
Currently, Nitin Nabin represents the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna district and serves as Road Construction Minister in Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 8:09 AM IST
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary board on Sunday announced Bihar minister and five-time MLA Nitin Nabin as its new National Working President, putting to rest all speculations on who would take charge after Jagat Prakash Nadda, the incumbent national president.
Son of veteran BJP leader and former MLA late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nitin Nabin has become the youngest working president in the party's history and the first BJP leader from Bihar to be appointed to the top post. Nitin is a well-known political figure in Bihar and currently represents the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna district. From his political roots in Patna to rise in the party organisation, here's a look at Nitin Nabin's journey so far.
Who Is Nitin Nabin?
Born in Patna, Nitin belongs to Kayastha community and is now serving as Road Construction Minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar. After his father Nabin Kishore Sinha's demise, Nitin became actively involved in politics.
At the age of 45, Nitin has already been elected MLA five times. In 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, he won for the fifth time from Patna's Bankipur seat on BJP ticket. He secured 98,299 votes, defeating RJD candidate Rekha Kumari by a huge margin of 51,936 votes.
Nitin Nabin entered the Bihar Assembly for the first time in 2006, winning a by-election from the Patna West constituency. His father, Nabin Kishore Sinha, had earlier also been elected MLA from this seat. Post that, Nitin won the Assembly elections in 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025.
Youngest To Get Such A Big Role
At just 45, Nitin Nabin is among the youngest leaders to be given such a major responsibility in the BJP. Jagat Prakash Nadda was 65 years old when he served as national president, while Amit Shah was around 50 when he became the saffron party chief. Nadda's term had officially ended in 2020 and was running on extension since then.
Why BJP Trusted Nitin Nabin
BJP's confidence in Nitin Nabin is primarily because of his organisational experience. He was made in-charge of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, where the party registered a sweeping victory. This success, along with his experience in party organisation, played a key role in the party placing its trust in him.
According to BJP sources, a formal election for the national president's post will be held after January 14. Nitin Nabin's appointment to the post will be ratified at the BJP National Council meeting, which is scheduled to be held in April. All procedures for his election as president are likely to be completed before that, party sources added.
PM Modi, Nitish Kumar Congratulate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Nitin on his appointment as the BJP National Working President. Praising Nitin's work as an MLA and minister in Bihar as "very effective", PM Modi expressed confidence that his energy and commitment would further strengthen the party in the days ahead.
श्री नितिन नबीन जी ने एक कर्मठ कार्यकर्ता के रूप में अपनी विशिष्ट पहचान बनाई है। वे एक युवा और परिश्रमी नेता हैं, जिनके पास संगठन का अच्छा-खासा अनुभव है। बिहार में विधायक और मंत्री के रूप में उनका कार्य बहुत प्रभावी रहा है, साथ ही जनआकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने के लिए उन्होंने पूरे…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2025
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also congratulated him, saying it is a matter of great happiness that a leader from Bihar has been appointed National Working President of the BJP.
श्री नितिन नवीन को भाजपा का राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किए जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। यह खुशी की बात है कि बिहार के रहने वाले श्री नितिन नवीन को भाजपा का राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया गया है। वे 5वीं बार विधायक निर्वाचित हुए हैं और हमारे साथ…— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) December 14, 2025
Following the announcement, when he reached Patna on Sunday, Nitin received a grand welcome at the Bihar BJP state headquarters. State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Singh accorded him a warm welcome with bouquets and garlands amid celebrations with traditional music and beating of drums.
Also Read:
1. PM Modi Congratulates Nitin Nabin On Becoming BJP's National Working President
2. Who Is Pankaj Chaudhary, The Likely New Chief Of Uttar Pradesh BJP?