ETV Bharat / bharat

Who Is Captain Smit Machchhar? The Indian Pilot Hailed As 'Hero' After Saving 174 Lives On flydubai Flight

New Delhi: Until Wednesday (September 30, 2026), Captain Smit Machchhar was known as an Indian commercial airline pilot with more than 13 years and close to 10,000 hours of flying experience. Wednesday's flydubai incident later, he has been been hailed by many including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu as a "hero" for averting a major mid-air disaster. His daredevilry saved the lives of 170-odd passengers aboard the flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Wednesday afternoon, the Indian pilot found himself at the centre of an mid-air emergency after a violent incident erupted in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073.

Machchhar, who was the pilot-in-command of the flight, a Boeing 737 operating from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, sustained injuries after being attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot, who was allegedly attempting to crash the plane. The flight was carrying 174 passengers when the confrontation erupted in the cockpit.

Israeli officials said that Captain Smit, despite being injured, managed to open the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to enter the cockpit and restrain the other pilot.

Two other pilots who were travelling on the same aircraft also reportedly helped take control of the situation before the aircraft was diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia. Details surrounding the incident, including the motive of the other pilot and the precise sequence of events, remain under investigation.

Who Is Smit Machchhar?

Smit Machchhar is an Airline Captain with over 13 years of commercial flying experience on the Boeing 737 fleet, including extensive time as a Line Training Captain.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has accumulated around 9,750 flying hours, with experience on the Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737 MAX 8/9.

Before joining flydubai as a Direct Entry Captain in June 2022, Machchhar spent more than a decade with Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet, where he served as a senior commander and later as a Line Training Captain. During his association with SpiceJet, he flew over 9500 hours, including over 6400 hours as pilot-in-command.

After serving as senior commander from June 2011, he became the Line Training Captain on November 2020, during which he conducted line training, checks and mentoring for pilots.

Overall, his experience in the aviation sector includes Boeing 737 NG and MAX operations, pilot training, crew resource management, flight standards, compliance and operating in high-workload environments.