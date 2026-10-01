Who Is Captain Smit Machchhar? The Indian Pilot Hailed As 'Hero' After Saving 174 Lives On flydubai Flight
Before joining flydubai in 2022, Captain Smit Machchhar had served in several roles at SpiceJet, including as a line-training captain and senior commander.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST
New Delhi: Until Wednesday (September 30, 2026), Captain Smit Machchhar was known as an Indian commercial airline pilot with more than 13 years and close to 10,000 hours of flying experience. Wednesday's flydubai incident later, he has been been hailed by many including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu as a "hero" for averting a major mid-air disaster. His daredevilry saved the lives of 170-odd passengers aboard the flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
Wednesday afternoon, the Indian pilot found himself at the centre of an mid-air emergency after a violent incident erupted in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073.
Machchhar, who was the pilot-in-command of the flight, a Boeing 737 operating from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, sustained injuries after being attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot, who was allegedly attempting to crash the plane. The flight was carrying 174 passengers when the confrontation erupted in the cockpit.
The people of Israel are praying for Captain Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot who fought off his co-pilot’s mid-air attack to save the Israeli passengers aboard flydubai flight FZ1073.— Amir Ohana - אמיר אוחנה (@AmirOhana) September 30, 2026
In a moment of terror, he showed extraordinary courage. Today, our hearts are with him… pic.twitter.com/uDZXmchL0k
Israeli officials said that Captain Smit, despite being injured, managed to open the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to enter the cockpit and restrain the other pilot.
Two other pilots who were travelling on the same aircraft also reportedly helped take control of the situation before the aircraft was diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia. Details surrounding the incident, including the motive of the other pilot and the precise sequence of events, remain under investigation.
Who Is Smit Machchhar?
Smit Machchhar is an Airline Captain with over 13 years of commercial flying experience on the Boeing 737 fleet, including extensive time as a Line Training Captain.
According to his LinkedIn profile, he has accumulated around 9,750 flying hours, with experience on the Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737 MAX 8/9.
Before joining flydubai as a Direct Entry Captain in June 2022, Machchhar spent more than a decade with Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet, where he served as a senior commander and later as a Line Training Captain. During his association with SpiceJet, he flew over 9500 hours, including over 6400 hours as pilot-in-command.
After serving as senior commander from June 2011, he became the Line Training Captain on November 2020, during which he conducted line training, checks and mentoring for pilots.
Overall, his experience in the aviation sector includes Boeing 737 NG and MAX operations, pilot training, crew resource management, flight standards, compliance and operating in high-workload environments.
According to accounts of his career, Machchhar initially pursued studies connected to his family's textile business before deciding to enter aviation. He has spoken in a podcast about discovering his interest in flying while attending an aviation-related seminar during a management course. He subsequently underwent pilot training in New Zealand. In the podcast, Machchhar recalled that his training cost around Rs 16-17 lakh and that his mother was initially worried about his decision to pursue aviation, while his father was more accepting of the career choice.
Pilot's Condition Stable
According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the co-pilot, whose name hasn't been revealed yet, attacked Machchhar and attempted to interfere with the aircraft's controls. The aircraft experienced a sharp loss of altitude during the struggle before control was restored. It was subsequently diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. All passengers were reported safe, while both pilots were taken for medical treatment.
My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 30, 2026
Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic mid-air…
The Indian embassy in Riyadh later said Machchhar is in stable condition.
The incident aboard FZ1073 took place while the aircraft was travelling from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel. flydubai confirmed that an incident occurred on the flight deck and that the aircraft was diverted to Tabuk, where it landed safely.
Meanwhile, flydubai said its flights to and from Israel would be suspended until the investigation is over. The airline has urged against speculation before the inquiry is completed. The passengers were later transported to Israel after the emergency diversion.
'Captain Smit Is A Hero'
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday saluted the "indomitable spirit" shown by Captain Smit and said his heroic courage and incredible presence of mind helped save many lives. "The nation is proud of Captain Smit Machchhar. His heroic courage and incredible presence of mind have deeply touched us all," President Murmu said in a post on X.
The nation is proud of Captain Smit Machchhar. His heroic courage and incredible presence of mind have deeply touched us all.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 1, 2026
Even after being seriously injured in a moment of grave peril, he remained determined to protect the lives of others. His bravery and quick response…
"Even after being seriously injured in a moment of grave peril, he remained determined to protect the lives of others. His bravery and quick response helped prevent a major tragedy and saved many precious lives. I salute his indomitable spirit. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health," she added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded Captain Smit Machchhar for his immense courage and unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others in the face of grave danger and despite being seriously injured.
Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2026
In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.
His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy.
India is proud of…
The Prime Minister said that Captain Machchhar's valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. "Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others," PM Modi said.
"His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health," the Prime Minister said.
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